Tulsa police identify man suspected of causing crash that killed ORU student
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a man who faces second-degree murder charges in connection to a drunk driving accident that killed an Oral Roberts student in September. Nicholas Robinson faces charges of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and failing to stop at a red...
Creek County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
SAPULPA, Okla. — The Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a woman last known to be in the Sapulpa area. According to a CCSO Facebook post, Stephanie Fuller was reported missing to the CCSO on October 15, 2022. The post said Fuller was last known to...
Man arrested for hitting man in head with axe in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was arrested for hitting another man in the head with an axe. Israel Trejo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he swung and hit a 21-year-old man in the head with an axe in downtown Tulsa. “I would...
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested
OKMULGEE, Okla. — (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
4 bodies recovered from Oklahoma river after 4 men were reported missing
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together. Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies...
4 Missing Men Found Dismembered; Murder Investigation Begins
A missing person search in Okmulgee now turns into a murder investigation. Police say the remains found in the deep fork river are the bodies of four missing men. The chief says this was a very violent act, and they are working hard to get answers for the families of the men.
Oklahoma woman dies from injuries suffered in crash
Authorities say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident earlier this month.
Broken Arrow police arrest child in shooting investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said an arrest has been made involving a shooting in a hotel parking lot Monday. Police said a child was arrested Monday night after another child was shot in the hotel parking lot near West Kenosha Street and South Garnett Road in Broken Arrow.
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders arrested in Florida
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A person of interest in the Okmulgee murders was arrested in Florida. On Tuesday, Okmulgee police announced that Joe Kennedy is in custody. Police said he was arrested in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 17. This...
Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash
The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
Arrest made in cold murder case of Oklahoma mother
Five years after an Oklahoma mother of three vanished, a man has been arrested for her murder.
Tulsa man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrips, hours apart
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrip locations within a few hours. The first crime happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. at the QT near 61st and Highway 169. Employees here called police after the suspect, now identified as...
Tulsa County deputies search for tips in attempted abduction case in Sand Springs
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County deputies are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction in Sand Springs. It happened Sept. 30 near West 10th Street and Valley Drive. According to deputies, footage shows a van following a school bus. When a girl got off the bus, the...
Okmulgee murder investigation person of interest in custody
Okmulgee police said a person of interest in the Okmulgee murder investigation is in custody. Police said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Florida in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 17. He was taken into custody in Daytona Beach Shores. Police...
Owasso police searching for individuals suspected of stealing wallets from the elderly
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Owasso Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the man and two women seen in the pictures. Police say these individuals are suspected of stealing wallets from elderly people's purses. OPD says there are two recent instances in which these individuals allegedly stole...
Person of interest agrees to speak to investigators in Tulsa County attempted abduction case
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 10/17/22: The person of interest has agreed to be interviewed by deputies. Tulsa County deputies are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction in Sand Springs. It happened Sept. 30 near West 10th Street and Valley Drive. According to deputies, footage shows a...
Game wardens bust large party after illegal burn pile, trash found in wildlife area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens wrote 42 citations for illegal assemblage on a wildlife management area after several burn piles and large amounts of trash were found in the area. OGW said they were called to investigate trash dumping on the Oolagah Wildlife Management Area and...
Okmulgee Police To Provide Update On Search For Missing Men
Okmulgee police will provide updates on an investigation into four missing men Monday at noon. Four bodies were found in the Deep Fork river on Friday just days after police began searching for four missing men. Investigators have not confirmed that the bodies found are the missing men to this...
Medical Examiner’s Office working to identify bodies found in river near Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of four bodies found in a river in rural Okmulgee on Friday. On Friday, Okmulgee Police announced that the bodies of four men were recovered from Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee. This announcement...
Car hits gas pump in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Gas pumps at an east Tulsa QuikTrip are back up and running after a car reportedly hit a pump and spilled more than two dozen gallons of diesel early Monday morning. A QuikTrip employee said the car backed into a pump station, near East 11th Street...
