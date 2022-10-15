ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

OKMULGEE, Okla. — (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
OKMULGEE, OK
KOCO

Person of interest in Okmulgee murders arrested in Florida

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A person of interest in the Okmulgee murders was arrested in Florida. On Tuesday, Okmulgee police announced that Joe Kennedy is in custody. Police said he was arrested in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 17. This...
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car hits gas pump in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Gas pumps at an east Tulsa QuikTrip are back up and running after a car reportedly hit a pump and spilled more than two dozen gallons of diesel early Monday morning. A QuikTrip employee said the car backed into a pump station, near East 11th Street...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy