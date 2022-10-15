Chris Evert reveals how rival Billie Jean King was the only person that helped her survive on the women’s tennis tour

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
"Venus and Serena Williams both cared a lot about me, asked me every 2 or 3 weeks how I was doing" - reveals Suarez Navarro
Carla Suarez Navarro revealed that Serena and Venus Williams checked up on her regularly during her cancer battle. The former Spanish player battled and successfully defeated cancer some time ago and she revealed how caring Williams sisters were during that time. She revealed in late 2020 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would need months of chemotherapy and treatment. After overcoming cancer, she joined the tour again in May 2021 and continued playing until the 2021 season's finale.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal feature on list of 50 most marketable athletes for 2022
WTA legend Serena Williams is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in SportsPro’s latest annual list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes (50MM) with eight other tennis players also featuring. Portugal and Manchester United forward Ronaldo tops the list with a Marketability Score of 91.21 out of a possible 100 with...
tennisuptodate.com
Fans slam the Tennis Channel for switching to pickleball in the middle of Gauff - Andreescu match
Tennis fans were fuming after the Tennis Channel interrupted its coverage of the Andreescu - Gauff match to show off some pickleball. Much has been talked about the sudden rise of pickleball but it's only really been a trend in the US. The sport is emerging at a rape pace Stateside but it's kind of lacking in the rest of the world for now. Perhaps it will catch on as after all Judy Murray, who serves as the Scotland Pickleball Ambassador, issued a warning that the sport is coming for tennis.
sporf.com
Federer, Nadal or Djokovic: Sue Barker picks her GOAT
Legendary Tennis presenter and former French Open champion, Sue Barker, has chosen her greatest-ever men’s player from the inseparable trio of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafa Nadal. The iconic trio have set a new standard when it comes to success in the tennis world. Between them, they have...
Essence
Happy Birthday, Naomi Osaka! The Tennis Star’s Bossiest Moves On And Off The Court
One time for the birthday tennis star, two times for the birthday tennis star! As Naomi Osaka gears up to celebrate her 25th birthday, we want to honor her quarter-century on this earth and give Osaka her flowers. Every birthday is a significant milestone, but to kick off her 25th year in style, I culled some of Osaka’s bossiest moves to date. We wish you a year filled with happiness, good health, adventure, and moments to remember with family and friends.
'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir
Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
Scientology Built a Soccer Field So Tom Cruise Could Lure David Beckham to Cult, Book Claims
Tom Cruise was so keen to get David Beckham to join Scientology that the organization once built a professional soccer field in the hope that it would tempt the former player to join, a book claims. The celebrity-loving religion even appointed a full-time caretaker to tend the pitch, according to former member Mike Rinder’s work A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology. Cruise “was doing his best to court celebrities other than those with whom he was working on films. Perhaps the most famous were David and Victoria Beckham,” Rinder writes in the book. “A professional-grade soccer pitch was constructed on the property at Gold [Base, Scientology headquarters in San Jacinto, California]. The ground was leveled, irrigation installed, perfect turf, goals raised. A full-time caretaker was appointed from the Gold staff … It was built for one purpose only: so Tom Cruise could woo his friend David to come to Gold. It never happened.”
Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away
Mike Tyson almost beat Michael Jordan up at a birthday party in 1988 over a woman.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert praises Vekic after superb final run at San Diego Open: "So great to see her hard work paying off"
Chris Evert was amazed by what Donna Vekic was able to do in San Diego as the Croatian pushed to the final and played a respectable one against Swiatek. The Croatian has always had promise in her game but she was unable to figure things out between all the injuries and poor form lately. She was starting to play well in weeks prior but things finally clicked for her in San Diego and Evert loved to see it.
tennismajors.com
October 19, 1980: The day Chris Evert won her 100th Tour title
On this day, October 19, 1980, Chris Evert, aged only 25, claimed her 100th title, defeating Andrea Jaeger in the final at the Maybelline Classic, in Deerfield Beach. By winning this tournament, Evert made one more step on her way to recover the world No 1 spot, which she had lost in 1979, and which she would retrieve in November the same year.
tennisuptodate.com
"Hopefully, this will be the last time" - Pam Shriver on Swiatek's distraction tactics
Iga Swiatek resorted to distraction tactics in the San Diego Open final against Donna Vekic and once again she was heavily criticized for it. The criticism prompted Swiatek to apologize for it after the match and Pam Shriver hopes she won't be doing it again. While Vekic was not distracted by Swiatek flapping her hands at the net and won the point, Shriver thinks it was a hindrance nonetheless:
