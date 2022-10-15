“Couldn’t recall a time I had spoken to him so freely,” Will Buxton sheds light on 2021 Abu Dhabi GP interview with World Champion Max Verstappen

Read full article on original website
F1 LIVE: Red Bull chief dismisses claims Max Verstappen could lose title due to budget cap breach
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has brandished talk that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 world title due to the team’s cost cap breach as “complete nonsense.”Red Bull were found guilty of a “minor financial overspend” of the 2021 budget cap, with one potential penalty a loss of Drivers and/or Constructors’ World Championship points. Verstappen won last year’s thrilling title battle by a margin of eight points to Lewis Hamilton after a controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi.But Marko - echoing Red Bull’s statement last Monday - insists the team has not broken the budget cap, adding that “in...
Haas F1 boss criticizes Mick Schumacher for costing the team money, but says the driver still has a shot to keep his job
Gene Haas criticized Mick Schumacher for wrecking cars and failing to score points, but said if that changes, he could be back next year. 🏎
Daniel Ricciardo admits teammate Lando Norris has handled tricky McLaren better than he has - as Aussie F1 star prepares for exit
Aussie F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has admitted his young teammate Lando Norris has been better able to handle the challenges of driving a difficult McLaren this season. Ricciardo's struggles in 2022 will see him replaced at the end of the season by Australian compatriot Oscar Piastri, but the man known as the Honey Badger hopes to return to a race seat in 2024.
‘He’s wrecked a lot of cars’: Mick Schumacher has cost Haas ‘a lot of money’, says team owner
Haas team owner Gene Haas admits that Mick Schumacher has “wrecked a lot of cars and cost us a lot of money” with the German’s future still up in the air. Scuhumacher, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael, is battling to keep his seat with his contract expiring at the end of the season and Nico Hulkenberg reportedly rivaling his spot to partner Kevin Magnussen in 2023. Schumacher did not score any points last season but secured his first top-10 finish at Silverstone in July - he is currently 16th in the Drivers Standings on 12 points, 10...
Steiner to Ricciardo: "Call me up" if he wants seat at Haas
Daniel Ricciardo must decide what he wants to do with his Formula One future. If he wants to race next season, the bosses at Haas said it is up to the driver to call the team. McLaren bought out the final season of Ricciardo’s contract after two underwhelming seasons. The popular Australian is currently jobless for 2023. “If he’s interested in us, he’s not shy to call me up. I am not going to chase him down,” Guenther Steiner, team principal at Haas, told The Associated Press on Monday. F1 makes its second stop of the season in the United States this weekend, at Circuit of the Americas in Texas, and the only American-owned team is one of only two with seats open for next season.
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes can ‘fight back’ next season
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton hopes his team can “fight back” next season after a disappointing year for the once-dominant team.Toto Wolff’s team are yet to win a race this season after troubles with their car hampering their progress. Hamilton is used to being in the title fight with seven world titles with Mercedes but he has had to help the team iron out the creases in 2022.“I’m behind in points, but it’s the bigger picture,” he told Sky Sports. “I hope that that work will impact us better for not only the remaining races this year, but into next year,...
motor1.com
Hamilton: Important I “gee everyone up” at Mercedes F1 for 2023 fightback
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton says it's important to “continue to gee everybody up” at Mercedes as the team leaves no stone unturned to strike back in Formula 1 next season. After winning eight straight constructors' titles, Mercedes struggled with F1's switch to all-new regulations, with several key...
When and where is the next F1 2022 race?
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix. Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday. However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021...
Lewis Hamilton Named Most Marketable F1 Driver Of 2022 Ahead Of Rival Max Verstappen
According to a recent study, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been given the title of the third most marketable athlete in the world. SportsPro have carried out “extensive data analysis, advanced social media monitoring, economic valuations, expert and consumer insights” to put together a list of the most marketable athletes in the world in 2022.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton recognises long F1 road back for Mercedes vs Red Bull and Ferrari: 'We have to dig deeper'
Lewis Hamilton has highlighted Mercedes' huge off-season as they bid to get back into Formula 1 contention, admitting the team have to "dig deeper" and "go in a different direction" to catch up to Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes, having gone from eight straight world constructors' championships to falling well...
Aussie MotoGP star 'devastated' when title hopes are crushed as he's taken out on Phillip Island corner just named after him …but insists there are 'no hard feelings' for Marquez blunder
It was a bittersweet weekend for Aussie MotoGP rider Jack Miller who had a corner at his home track on Phillip Island named after him only to crash out of world title contention with a collision at that exact bend. Local fans flocked to the island as it hosted a...
tennisuptodate.com
Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Alcaraz combines qualities of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal
Carlos Alcaraz recently became the number one player in the world after winning his maiden grand slam at the US Open. The Spaniard is quite a polarizing player capable of both attacking and defending during a rally. He moves well around the court, is really quick and handles pressure as well as you can for such a young age. He's just a very complete player with a huge potential combining good things from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
Liverpool vs West Ham - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for tonight's Premier League clash between Liverpool and West Ham. Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League this evening and Sportsmail's live blog is here to take you through all the build-up and match action until the final whistle.
tennisuptodate.com
Roger Federer visits Dubai's premier tennis academy at the Meydan Hotel
Roger Federer promised to visit a tennis academy in Dubai and he kept that promise by visiting the academy at the Meydan Hotel. Federer walked away from professional tennis last month at the Laver Cup but he will still be around the game. The legend will never truly leave tennis and during his recent visit to Dubai, Federer kept his promise to Visit a tennis academy in the city.
