“Couldn’t recall a time I had spoken to him so freely,” Will Buxton sheds light on 2021 Abu Dhabi GP interview with World Champion Max Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo must decide what he wants to do with his Formula One future. If he wants to race next season, the bosses at Haas said it is up to the driver to call the team. McLaren bought out the final season of Ricciardo’s contract after two underwhelming seasons. The popular Australian is currently jobless for 2023. “If he’s interested in us, he’s not shy to call me up. I am not going to chase him down,” Guenther Steiner, team principal at Haas, told The Associated Press on Monday. F1 makes its second stop of the season in the United States this weekend, at Circuit of the Americas in Texas, and the only American-owned team is one of only two with seats open for next season.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO