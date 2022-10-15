‘Every single moment that I’ve lived in F1 was with you guys’: Pierre Gasly pours his heart out in an emotional goodbye message to AlphaTauri

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton hopes his team can “fight back” next season after a disappointing year for the once-dominant team.Toto Wolff’s team are yet to win a race this season after troubles with their car hampering their progress. Hamilton is used to being in the title fight with seven world titles with Mercedes but he has had to help the team iron out the creases in 2022.“I’m behind in points, but it’s the bigger picture,” he told Sky Sports. “I hope that that work will impact us better for not only the remaining races this year, but into next year,...

