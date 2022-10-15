‘Every single moment that I’ve lived in F1 was with you guys’: Pierre Gasly pours his heart out in an emotional goodbye message to AlphaTauri

Read full article on original website
F1 LIVE: Red Bull chief dismisses claims Max Verstappen could lose title due to budget cap breach
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has brandished talk that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 world title due to the team’s cost cap breach as “complete nonsense.”Red Bull were found guilty of a “minor financial overspend” of the 2021 budget cap, with one potential penalty a loss of Drivers and/or Constructors’ World Championship points. Verstappen won last year’s thrilling title battle by a margin of eight points to Lewis Hamilton after a controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi.But Marko - echoing Red Bull’s statement last Monday - insists the team has not broken the budget cap, adding that “in...
Haas F1 boss criticizes Mick Schumacher for costing the team money, but says the driver still has a shot to keep his job
Gene Haas criticized Mick Schumacher for wrecking cars and failing to score points, but said if that changes, he could be back next year. 🏎
topgear.com
Chris Harris on… Fernando Alonso’s latest F1 career move
Fernando Alonso’s latest F1 career move is the latest in a long line of head-scratchers, says Chris. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Fernando Alonso is one of my favourite racing drivers. His raw speed is still mesmerising nearly two decades after he landed in F1. He is also a very, very strange dude. Most people would be horrified by the inner workings of any racing drivers’s mind, but Alonso’s must be the most terrifying of the lot. I’d rather spit in Mike Tyson’s coffee than tangle with ’Nando – because he bears a grudge like no one else.
SkySports
Max Verstappen explains 'different emotions' of 2021 and 2022 titles, hints at early Formula 1 retirement
As opposed to 2021 when the championship went down to the last lap of the last race - contentiously won by Verstappen - this year the Dutchman has stormed clear and wrapped up his crown with four rounds to spare. "Yeah, very different emotions," admitted Verstappen, 25, after he won...
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes can ‘fight back’ next season
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton hopes his team can “fight back” next season after a disappointing year for the once-dominant team.Toto Wolff’s team are yet to win a race this season after troubles with their car hampering their progress. Hamilton is used to being in the title fight with seven world titles with Mercedes but he has had to help the team iron out the creases in 2022.“I’m behind in points, but it’s the bigger picture,” he told Sky Sports. “I hope that that work will impact us better for not only the remaining races this year, but into next year,...
When and where is the next F1 2022 race?
Max Verstappen has already wrapped up his second world title but Red Bull can claim their first Constructors’ Championship in nine years as F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for this weekend’s US Grand Prix. Red Bull - who currently have a 165-point lead to Ferrari in second - need to leave Austin, Texas with a lead of at least 147 points to be crowned champions, giving Christian Horner’s team a good chance to seal the double triumph on Sunday. However, the big talking point in the paddock is Red Bull’s “minor overspend” breach of the 2021...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton recognises long F1 road back for Mercedes vs Red Bull and Ferrari: 'We have to dig deeper'
Lewis Hamilton has highlighted Mercedes' huge off-season as they bid to get back into Formula 1 contention, admitting the team have to "dig deeper" and "go in a different direction" to catch up to Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes, having gone from eight straight world constructors' championships to falling well...
motor1.com
Russell: De Vries deserved to have “stars align” for F1 entry
George Russell says his former F2 rival Nyck de Vries deserved to have the “stars align” and create an opportunity for him to land a 2023 AlphaTauri Formula 1 seat. The pair first came across each other in karting, although they were in different categories, as the older de Vries moved up the ranks first.
