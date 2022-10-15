“He wants a BIG multi-year deal”: Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for teams to offer him a contract similar to Michael Gallup

Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: 'He's Coming to' Buffalo
“We could use another guy like (Stefon Diggs),'' Von Miller says. And if he's true to his recruiting word, the Bills will get it with OBJ.
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
NBC Sports
Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday
The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
Cooper Rush helps resolve Cowboys’ quarterback controversy
The Dallas Cowboys won’t be happy about losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but at least there was one helpful issue to emerge. Cooper Rush played poorly in the 26-17 divisional loss. Previously lauded for playing mistake-free football in Weeks 2-5, Rush finally came apart. The Central...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Fan's Racy Tattoo Is Going Viral
The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.
Yardbarker
Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove
Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
Allen Lazard Knocks Cheesehead Off Sauce Gardner After Blowout Loss to Jets
Lazard didn't like that!
Yardbarker
Predicting Raiders Record for Rest of the Season
At 1-4 coming out of their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders have major ground to make up if they hope to contend for the playoffs this season. Fortunately for them, their schedule for the rest of the season offers immediate opportunity for quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby and the rest of the Raiders to get right back in the hunt.
Melvin Gordon seems to send message to Broncos with Twitter activity
Melvin Gordon barely played in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the veteran running back may now be hoping for a change of scenery. Gordon had just three carries for 8 yards in Denver’s 19-16 loss. He took a back seat to...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , owner Jerry Jones and receiver Amari Cooper talk prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Saquon Barkley’s Late-Game Decision vs. Ravens Goes Viral (Video)
Giants fans were thrilled with Barkley’s awareness. Fantasy managers? Not so much.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Aiyda Ghahramani, Packers WR Randall Cobb’s Wife
A potential ankle injury could derail Randall Cobb’s season. But Green Bay Packers fans have their attention on the wide receiver’s personal cheering squad. Aiyda Ghahramani has been a constant presence at Cobb’s games, especially with their children. Fans have seen her within the NFL WAG community and on Cobb’s social media feed. But her background continues to elude them. We reveal more about who Randall Cobb’s wife is in this Aiyda Ghahramani wiki.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott 'Speaks' on 'Control'; Jerry Jones' Cowboys 'Now A Better Team'
There have been fewer bigger storylines than Dak Prescott's return as Dallas Cowboys starter. And now the franchise QB is ready to "Control the Controllables!'' as he wrote on Tuesday. That is his statement to open The Week That Will Be, as he takes back his job from Cooper Rush...
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 7
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
ESPN
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
DeSean Jackson officially getting another shot in NFL
DeSean Jackson has officially awoken from his slumber. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports on Tuesday that the former All-Pro receiver Jackson is signing with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson, who had worked out for the team earlier in the day, is now set to play in his 15th NFL season. About...
Nathaniel Hackett Addresses Melvin Gordon's Playing Time
Melvin Gordon appeared to be upset in a postgame interview Monday night after being limited to three carries in Denver's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Today, Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke to the media and explained that while Gordon "didn't do anything wrong," the team liked how ...
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared
The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
Yardbarker
The Las Vegas Raiders Can Be Getting Help in the Secondary
The Las Vegas Raiders had a week off to rest and recoup, but there were others who are recovering from a fair share of the injuries suffered earlier in the season. Come this week, the Raiders can be getting some much needed help in the secondary. The Raiders are in...
