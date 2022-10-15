ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured

There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
NEW IBERIA, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Chief Neal Lartigue reports multiple shootings and an arrest

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 1:15 a.m. p.m.Officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to the area of Chataignier and Main where shots were being fired. Upon arrival it was determined that multiple people were injured during the shooting. According to Officers at the scene, one person was shot in the back area of the head, one person was shot in the jaw and two others were injured in the arm.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
wbrz.com

Massive fight at New Roads festival involved almost 20 people; several facing criminal charges

NEW ROADS - Almost 20 people were involved in a brawl as a festival was closing down for Saturday night, sources told WBRZ. The New Roads Police Department said the fight happened Saturday night and one person was arrested on the spot, while six others were issued summonses. Video from the scene showed police response, and sources said almost 20 people were involved.
NEW ROADS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy