A play fight turned shooting incident, claims life Lafayette of 14-year-old
Four teen witnesses to a June 2021 shooting that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl reportedly say the shooting was started by a playfight and a broken necklace.
Jury finds former cop guilty on three counts
A St. Landry Parish jury found former Opelousas Police Officer Tyron Andrepont guilty of three counts of malfeasance in an alleged excessive force case.
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed Monday that three youths began fighting […]
19-year-old arrested in stabbing death at Airline Highway Valero station, police say
A 19-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a man during an early-morning fight in a gas station parking lot, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said. Police on Tuesday arrested Francis Denixon Vasquez-Aguilar, of Baton Rouge, in the deadly attack at a Valero station on...
Law enforcement search for 5 missing Texas kids leads to Baton Rouge; adults arrested
A mother and her boyfriend took five of the woman's kids, fled the Houston area and drove nearly 300 miles to Baton Rouge on Tuesday before Louisiana state troopers caught and arrested them, authorities said. By Tuesday evening, all of the children were accounted for and declared safe. Zaikiya Duncan,...
Victim runs to home after being shot in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Hayward and Mouton St.
Opelousas policing efforts increase as gun violence rises
After experiencing a massive increase in gun related violence across Opelousas, the police department and members of the community are hitting the streets to get gun violence under control.
Suspects Show Up to Evangeline Parish High School Homecoming Party, Allegedly Shoot at Students in Attendance
Preliminary details say that deputies were called out to the scene after suspects showed up and began shooting at students in attendance.
Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured
There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
Chief Neal Lartigue reports multiple shootings and an arrest
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 1:15 a.m. p.m.Officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to the area of Chataignier and Main where shots were being fired. Upon arrival it was determined that multiple people were injured during the shooting. According to Officers at the scene, one person was shot in the back area of the head, one person was shot in the jaw and two others were injured in the arm.
Massive fight at New Roads festival involved almost 20 people; several facing criminal charges
NEW ROADS - Almost 20 people were involved in a brawl as a festival was closing down for Saturday night, sources told WBRZ. The New Roads Police Department said the fight happened Saturday night and one person was arrested on the spot, while six others were issued summonses. Video from the scene showed police response, and sources said almost 20 people were involved.
Shell casings found near high school homecoming party in Evangeline Parish
It was determined that multiple suspects approached a high school homecoming party and started to shoot at the students.
Evangeline Sheriff's deputies investigating homecoming shooting
The shooting was one of two that disrupted homecoming events at Acadiana schools this past weekend; the other was in Vermilion Parish.
Baton Rouge man arrested with rectum full of narcotics
After receiving a tipoff about a neighborhood narcotics dealer, surveillance by Baton Rouge police led to the arrest of a man found to be hiding his drugs in a rather uncomfortable place.
LPD responding to major vehicle crash on I-10
Lafayette Police officers are responding to a major vehicle crash on I-10.
LPD investigates crash that killed pedestrian
Just before midnight, Lafayette Police Department was on the scene of a fatal crash in the 5100 block of W. Congress St.
New Iberia Police responds to shooting on Calhoun Street
New Iberia Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. The shooting happened at approximately 5:30pm.
Broussard woman and family hope for second chance in manslaughter plea deal
Following a fight that occurred between a Broussard woman and her brother that resulted in her fatally shooting him in 2021, family hopes for a second chance in plea deal.
A play fight, broken memorial chain led to shooting of Lafayette 14-year-old, police records say
Four teen witnesses to a June 2021 shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl say the shooting was sparked by a play fight and a broken necklace, police narratives filed into the court record say. On June 10, 2021, 14-year-old Zaria Garry was shot while at a friend’s house in the...
5-year-old shot on N. 49th Street; man arrested, Baton Rouge Police say
A five-year-old was shot Monday on N. 49th Street, but is expected to make a full recovery Baton Rouge police said. Officers responded to the 1700 block of N. 49th St., after a call about shots fired on Monday, Lt. Don Coppola, police spokesperson, said. "We later learned that a...
