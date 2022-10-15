Read full article on original website
Tesla's Reported Battery Issues In Germany Accelerate Move To Texas
A new report published by German media outlet Handelsblatt further substantiates earlier claims that Tesla is putting some plans on hold at its new factory in Berlin and shifting those plans to its other new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The plans were specific to upcoming battery production, and now it seems we may have a better idea of what Tesla appears to be planning.
Canoo Receives Biggest Order To Date From Kingbee For 9,300 EVs
For the second time this month, EV startup Canoo has announced a major fleet order for its electric vans—the biggest one to date, actually. After Zeeba ordered 3,000 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles and Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles, Kingbee, the work-ready van rental provider, has placed a binding order for 9,300 Canoo EVs, with an option to increase to 18,600 vehicles. Kingbee will upfit, wrap and deliver Canoo vehicles as work-ready fleets solutions for enterprise and small and medium sized business (SMB) customers across the United States.
Meet The Model V Electric Pickup That Foxconn Wants To Build And Sell In The US
Foxconn seems very proud of its recently unveiled fully-electric pickup truck. The company is very keen to point out that the vehicle was developed completely in-house, in Taiwan, and that it has capability and performance that will make it a tempting proposition in a wide range of potential markets. While...
Tesla To Produce Cybertruck Battery Packs At Fremont Factory: Report
According to an exclusive report published by Teslarati, the battery packs for the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck will be produced at the company's original factory in Fremont, California. People with information about the situation shared with the publication that Tesla will manufacture battery cells for the Cyebrtruck on a new line at the factory.
BMW Group More Than Doubled All-Electric Car Sales In Q3 2022
BMW: 517,689 (down 1.4%) BMW Group Automotive: 587,795 (down 0.9%) BMW Group's plug-in electric car sales increased noticeably in Q3, by 26% year-over-year to 98,821, which is a new record and almost 17% of the total volume. The most important thing for us is that the group's all-electric car sales...
Tesla Cybertrucks Arrive At Giga Texas Under Wraps
Late last week, Tesla fan and drone photographer Joe Tegtmeyer spotted two "new" Tesla Cybertrucks at Giga Texas. He tweeted that they were Cybertruck prototypes, which makes sense at this point. However, they were covered. The covers were certainly not enough to hide what was underneath, but probably just there for protection from the elements. That said, it wasn't clear if they were working copies of just bodies.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Revealed As Brand’s Fourth Bespoke EV
Mercedes-Benz currently has seven electric vehicles on sale today and now it’s added an eighth model, the EQE SUV, the high-riding and more rugged alternative to the EQE sedan. It’s also Mercedes’ fourth electric model built on a bespoke EV platform, and even though it looks like a smaller version of the EQS SUV, there are several characteristics that make it stand out.
Fisker May Accelerate US Factory Search Due To New EV Tax Credit
Fisker plans to begin production of its Ocean electric crossover SUV in November 2022. A few months back, CEO Henrik Fisker hinted at the potential for eventually bringing Ocean production to the US, and now he's considering accelerating those efforts. The new US federal electric car tax credit will provide...
GoCycle’s G4 Commuter Electric Bike Gets Sizable Price Cut
It can be argued that the most important part of any folding bike, apart of course from its drivetrain and ability to be ridden, is its folding mechanism. I’ve tried a good number of folding bikes—both electric and otherwise—and only a few of them could I really describe as easy and convenient to use. Although I’ve yet to get my hands on one, the GoCycle G4 is touted to be one of the best in the business.
Renault Group Announces 400-kW DC Fast-Charging Network In Europe
Renault Group's Mobilize mobility services brand will open a network of 200 fast-charging stations in western Europe by mid-2024. Mobilize will install 90 of these stations in France, where there will be one fast-charging station ever 150 kilometers (93 miles) on the country's trunk roads. The first sites will open in France in the coming months. The remaining 110 stations will be set up in Belgium, Italy and Spain, but future sites will follow later in more countries.
There’s A Strong Chance The Next BMW M2 Will Be Electric, Not A PHEV
If there’s one car in particular that was launched recently that has ‘future classic’ written all over it because of its enthusiast appeal, that is the BMW M2, especially since it is very likely the last of its kind. BMW has made it clear that it does not plan to put performance plug-in hybrid powertrains in its smaller offerings going forward, and this seems to sound like its more petit future performance cars will be fully-electric.
Apple iPhone Maker Foxconn Would Like To Build EVs For Tesla: CEO
Taiwan's Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn or simply the iPhone maker, would like to become for Tesla what it is for Apple now: a contract manufacturer. Young Liu, the CEO and chairman of Foxconn, revealed that the company wants to one day build cars for Tesla, CNBC reports. While Foxconn has just unveiled two electric vehicle prototypes on October 18—the Foxtron Model V pickup truck and Model B crossover—it doesn't want to sell its own-brand cars.
Hyundai Motor Increased Plug-In Car Sales In September 2022 By 37%
Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai and Genesis brands) reports that its global vehicle sales in September amounted to 355,040 units, which is 24% more than a year ago. During the first nine months of the year, the company sold 2,895,128 vehicles (down 1.2%). The South Korean manufacturer is now not only...
Tesla Is Back To Hiring After Earlier Layoffs
Back in June 2022, there were several media reports about Tesla cutting its staff. This came after it was learned that CEO Elon Musk sent an email to employees about a hiring pause and some reorganization of the company's employee base. However, despite ongoing global turmoil and issues with the economy, the US electric automaker is back to ramping up hiring.
Hyundai Set To Open Hotel Powered Exclusively By EVs
Hyundai has announced plans to open a luxury pop-up hotel powered solely by its electric vehicles. The hotel will consist of a cabin, a restaurant, and a cinema and will be located in Essex, England. The pop-up hotel aims to demonstrate the Ioniq 5's vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities and will be...
Mexico's America Movil Q3 Profit Rises 13.7%, Fueled by New Subscribers
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported a 13.7% jump in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by more wireless subscribers across all the regions where it operates, compared to a year earlier. The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted net...
Renault 4ever Trophy Debuts As Rugged Preview Of Subcompact EV SUV
Renault has unveiled the 4EVER Trophy all-electric show car at the Paris Motor Show as a tribute to the 25th anniversary of the 4L Trophy humanitarian rally open only to Renault 4 vehicles. But this high-riding, adventure-ready SUV is more than just a throwback to the Renault 4's versatility and...
Renault CEO Doubts EVs And ICEs Will Reach Price Parity Anytime Soon
Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo does not believe electric vehicles and combustion engine models will reach price parity anytime soon, mainly because the costs of battery materials have risen dramatically over the past months. The executive said on the sidelines of the Paris Motor Show that eight years ago...
Tesla Semi VIN Decoder Available, New Official Details Revealed
A recent article published by Teslarati notes that Tesla's 2023 VIN Decoder may further substantiate CEO Elon Musk's claims that the fully electric hauler is set to come to market soon. Whether or not the VIN Decoder has any impact on when deliveries will start is beside the point, but it may be interesting to some folks to check out how the VINs work along with the new details they may reveal.
Engwe’s Engine Pro Is A Rugged, Go-Anywhere Folding E-Bike
The vast majority of modern electric bicycles are centered around practicality and versatility. Unlike standard, non-electric bikes, e-bikes have become much more deliberate, departing from standard bicycle styling and leveraging the power of the electric motor by being heavier, more rugged, and capable of hauling lots of cargo. One such...
