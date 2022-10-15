Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Taste of the Ocean at Trenton Bridge Lobster PoundJ.M. LesinskiTrenton, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
31-Year-Old Maine Man Found Dead in Pond by Game Wardens Tuesday Afternoon
A Maine man that hasn't been seen by his family since last Thursday was found deceased yesterday by Maine Game Wardens in a small Maine pond. According to WGME 13, 31-year-old Owen Adair, of Vinalhaven, had been reported missing after members of his family had found his ATV, along with his canoe and boots, next to Folly Pond in Vinalhaven.
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
A Central Maine Man Is Dead Following A Tuesday Morning Crash
According to an article in the KJ, a 53 year old man from Skowhegan has died following an early Tuesday morning crash. The article explains that Mario Centofanti was driving his 2005 GMC SUV west on Route 2, which is also known as Canaan Road, just before 5 AM when his vehicle flipped end-over-end. Centofanti was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene.
Pair of Little Piggies Didn’t Go To Market, But Did Dig Up an Ohio Street Lawn
What's with all the livestock on the run these days?. It's beginning to make us wonder. Not too long ago we told you about some cows that had escaped in the Alton area. Then earlier in the month, we had a story about a different set of cows who were on the run in Orland.
Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp
A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
wabi.tv
Man killed in Skowhegan crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
Listen + Enter To Win Tickets to Old Dominion in Bangor
When Old Dominion brings its No Bad Vibes Tour to Bangor on April 15, 2023, we want our loyal listeners to be at the show. Here's what we're going to do. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 18, we're going to give you all code words at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. each day until Thursday, Oct. 27. So, make sure you're listening.
foxbangor.com
Glenburn man arrested for theft
GLENBURN– A Glenburn man is being charged in connection with thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Allen Everett, 48 was arrested Sunday. McAmbley says just after 10 a.m. officers found Everett’s car near the homeless encampment of Cleveland Avenue in Bangor. They eventually...
It’s Official! Augusta, Maine Will Soon Have Its Very Own Jersey Mike’s!
Augusta is home to some of the most diverse eateries in the entire state of Maine- and it's about to get even more diverse. For the first time ever, a Jersey Mike's is going to be opening up in the city. Jersey Mike's says in part on the 'about' portion...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Game Warden dive team recovers body of missing Vinalhaven man
VINALHAVEN – Maine Game Warden Divers recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man earlier today, Oct. 18. Owen Adair, age 31 of Vinalhaven, was last seen by his family on Thursday, October 13. His family reported him missing Oct. 17 after finding his ATV near Folly Pond in...
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
wabi.tv
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
Brewer firefighters use boat to rescue family from floodwaters
BREWER, Maine — When the Brewer Fire Department received a grant from Firehouse Subs to buy a new, flat-bottomed fireboat, they didn't envision paddling down Brooks Street on its first journey out. But early Saturday morning, after rain and wind had battered much of the state for hours, firefighters...
Augusta Police Release Photos of Suspect That Displayed Gun & Robbed Camden National Bank
Augusta Police Department now confirms they are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 11 am hour at Augusta's Camden National Bank, Armory Street location Saturday. Police say that an unidentified male subject entered the bank and displayed a handgun before making off with an unspecified amount of...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
WPFO
Former Maine police officer gets 4 years behind bars for drug and gun convictions
MACHIAS, Maine (BDN) -- In a case involving one of Maine’s worst-ever cases of police corruption, a former candidate for Washington County sheriff who worked as a police officer in eastern coastal Maine for nearly 20 years was sentenced Monday morning to serve 4 years in prison on drug and gun charges.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 212 calls for service for the period of Oct. 11 to Oct. 18. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,768 calls for service. Ibrahima Dean, 18, of Atlanta, Georgia was issued a summons Oct. 6 for Possession of Marijuana, on Marston Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Right After A Weekend of Flooding Around Bangor, More Big Rain Tuesday
I've said it before... Mother Nature hates us. We just got over a weekend of utterly crazy rain here in the Bangor area. Lots of spots with flooding, and various degrees of trouble to accompany it. In Brewer, firefighters had to break out their new boat to rescue people stranded in their house due to rising waters on Brooks Street.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0