Orland, ME

92 Moose

How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home

We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry

Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

A Central Maine Man Is Dead Following A Tuesday Morning Crash

According to an article in the KJ, a 53 year old man from Skowhegan has died following an early Tuesday morning crash. The article explains that Mario Centofanti was driving his 2005 GMC SUV west on Route 2, which is also known as Canaan Road, just before 5 AM when his vehicle flipped end-over-end. Centofanti was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Z107.3

Glenburn Man Wanted by Bangor Police was Found in a Homeless Camp

A man who was sought by Bangor Police in connection with several robberies was located in a homeless encampment. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says law enforcement has been looking for Allen Everett, 48, of Glenburn for a number of crimes, including theft from Walmart on Saturday. In addition, Everett is suspected of four other thefts in the Bangor/Brewer area, as well as one burglary. The details of those crimes have not been released.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Q106.5

Listen + Enter To Win Tickets to Old Dominion in Bangor

When Old Dominion brings its No Bad Vibes Tour to Bangor on April 15, 2023, we want our loyal listeners to be at the show. Here's what we're going to do. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 18, we're going to give you all code words at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. each day until Thursday, Oct. 27. So, make sure you're listening.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

penbaypilot.com

Maine Game Warden dive team recovers body of missing Vinalhaven man

VINALHAVEN – Maine Game Warden Divers recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man earlier today, Oct. 18. Owen Adair, age 31 of Vinalhaven, was last seen by his family on Thursday, October 13. His family reported him missing Oct. 17 after finding his ATV near Folly Pond in...
VINALHAVEN, ME
Z107.3

A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan

Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
GLENBURN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 212 calls for service for the period of Oct. 11 to Oct. 18. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,768 calls for service. Ibrahima Dean, 18, of Atlanta, Georgia was issued a summons Oct. 6 for Possession of Marijuana, on Marston Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Right After A Weekend of Flooding Around Bangor, More Big Rain Tuesday

I've said it before... Mother Nature hates us. We just got over a weekend of utterly crazy rain here in the Bangor area. Lots of spots with flooding, and various degrees of trouble to accompany it. In Brewer, firefighters had to break out their new boat to rescue people stranded in their house due to rising waters on Brooks Street.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

