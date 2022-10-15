Read full article on original website
Louisiana legend receives “great honor” with induction into Country Music Hall of Fame
Jerry Lee Lewis has had a long and illustrious career and over the weekend, "The Killer" added one more accolade to his bio.
Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
Halloween crowds gather to see the house with good bones
Every year in October, if you ride on St. Charles Avenue in the vicinity of the corner of State Street, you will see crowds gathered at the Skeleton House. This has become a fixture on the New Orleans Halloween scene. In the front yard – and spilling over onto the sidewalk and up into the trees — are more than 100 skeletons wearing costumes and wonderfully punny labels.
From an orchestra by the lake to "A Streetcar Named Desire" on stage, it's busy in St. Tammany
SYMPHONY: The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will give its first fall performance in St. Tammany Parish — the Sunset Symphony — along the Mandeville lakefront on Oct. 22. This free event, which opens the symphony's Northshore Series, promises a concert of passionate music, including Glinka's "Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture," Dvorak's "Slavonic Dance, Op 72," Beach's "Bal Masque, Op. 22" and Massenet's "Meditation from Thais."
Learn the dark history of New Orleans' calaboose, a true French Quarter dungeon
It’s among the most photographed places in New Orleans, and for good reason. It also happens to be one of the prettiest. You know the spot, and you know the shot: Jackson Square, as seen from across Decatur Street. Gen. Andrew Jackson atop his steed anchors the center, with the Gothic spires of St. Louis Cathedral towering behind him.
It’s a girl! Rare okapi calf born at Audubon Institute’s breeding center
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a 15-month-long pregnancy, an okapi has given birth to a female calf at the Audubon Species Survival Center in Algiers. The mother, Asili, and the calf are doing well, according to keepers. Okapi, native to deep forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are considered...
Etan Shiri Williams
Etan “Poppa” Williams entered into eternal life on October 13, 2022, at his residence in Bogalusa, LA. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Catherine Bickham and Henry Chatman; Paternal grandparents, Frank Bridges, Sr. and Rosie Bridges James. He is survived by one daughter, London Abram...
Gerlinde Taylor
Gerlinde Taylor, a resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the age of 70. Gerlinde had a heart of gold and loved helping others. She enjoyed assembling Braille books for the blind. She also loved to play softball in her younger years. Gerlinde was also the secretary at Zion Lutheran Church.
Food With a View
Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
John M. Burton
John M. Burton, 63, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Funeral service at noon, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, 11427 C.B. Temple Sr. Rd., Kentwood, LA. Interment Sweet Home Cemetery, Kentwood, LA.
Ella M. Badon
Ella Mary Ashe Badon of Ponchatoula, LA, was born on February 1, 1927 in Donaldsonville, LA, to the union of Elizabeth and Joseph Ashe. She has been a loyal and faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for approximately 70 years. She graduated from O.W. Dillon in 1943 at the age of 16. Prevailing through all adversity at the time, she acquired her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Southern University in Baton Rouge. In 1961, she obtained a Master of Science degree in Education from Indiana University.
Gloria Nell Jefferson
On August 29, 1952, in Tylertown, Mississippi, Gloria Nell Jefferson was born as the fourth of six children to Willie J. and Butha Lee Lowe. She worshipped during her formative years at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Tylertown, Mississippi. As of her passing, she was a current member at Outreach Full Gospel Baptist Church of Franklinton, Louisiana.
Eva Antroinette Devonne Peters
Eva Antroinette Devonne Peters (September 30,1973–October 15, 2022) lived a beautiful, regal life. A graceful woman with a contagious spirit. She provided love, support and solace for so many while asking for nothing in return. To know Eva was to love her. She left a remarkable impact on everyone she came in contact with.
It’s gumbo and grilled cheese season, y’all
Gumbo and grilled cheese weather has finally arrived! From roughly the 1970s until Katrina, most New Orleans schools served gumbo and grilled cheese about every other week during fall and winter. Only some schools still offer it now, and I’d be lying if I said that serving gumbo and grilled cheese during gumbo season wasn’t a factor in my OneApp choices. Imagine my joy the other day when I picked my son up from school and he told me that’s what was served!
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
A buyer for The Esplanade mall in Kenner? A deal for the troubled mall could close in November.
An Illinois-based real estate investment group has agreed to purchase The Esplanade in Kenner, with plans to convert the beleaguered shopping mall into a mixed-use, “open-air lifestyle center” with new retail, residential and recreational offerings. The deal, which is expected to close in November, comes as developers are...
Linda Kaye Sharpe
We are saddened to announce the passing of Linda Kaye Phelps Meredith Williams Sharpe. She passed away on Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 63, after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born in Bogalusa, LA, to Edward Phelps and Kathleen Woodard Phelps. She grew up in Dallas, TX and returned to Bogalusa at the age of 33, so that she could be around her family. She retired as a purchasing technician at Northshore Technical College, Sullivan Campus in Bogalusa and previously worked as a purchasing technician for the Bogalusa Medical Center for many years. She was loved dearly and will be very missed by her friends and family.
Barbara Lynn Fontenot Corcoran
Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Fontenot Corcoran passed away at the age 91 on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Baton Rouge, LA surrounded by her children. Barbara was born to Herbert and Lula Fontenot in Washington, Louisiana on April 11, 1931. Barbara grew up in...
William Lawrence Brown, Sr.
William Lawrence (Larry) Brown of Hammond, Louisiana, died peacefully on October 12, 2022, at the age of 90. A native of Bessemer, Alabama, Larry moved to Hammond in 1959, with his wife Flora, to work as an ornamental horticulturist at LSU’s Agricultural Research Station where he specialized in breeding azaleas for over 30 years. A founding member of the Louisiana chapter of the Azalea Society of America, Larry loved creating beauty, often contributing floral arrangements to the First Presbyterian Church, where he was a former deacon and elder. He was a long-time member of the Hammond Kiwanis Club and a board member of the local Habitat for Humanity.
No plan to salvage century-old shipwreck found in Mississippi River, experts say
BATON ROUGE - A ship that sank into the Mississippi River more than 100 years ago and has now resurfaced after drought conditions caused water levels to dwindle likely won't be around for much longer. Officials with Louisiana's Division of Archaeology said Monday that there's currently no plan to salvage...
