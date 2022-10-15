Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
nittanysportsnow.com
4-Star Ohio LB Brian Robinson Eager to Experience ‘White Out Game’ Atmosphere
The who’s who of high school football recruits will be at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and that includes 2024 4-star linebacker Brian Robinson. Robinson is a 6’4″, 235-pound outside linebacker from Austintown Fitch High School in Youngstown, Ohio. The Top 200 junior has received 30+ scholarship offers, including ones from Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Notre Dame, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin Discusses Tengwall, Freshmen RBs, More in Weekly PC
No. 16 Penn State is 5-1 this season, and coach James Franklin loves to stress his team’s goal of going “1-0” every week. Franklin’s team failed to do that for the first time in the 2022 season this past Saturday, when Michigan tamed the Nittany Lions, 41-17.
nittanysportsnow.com
After Unexpected Start, OG Hunter Nourzad Looking to Build From Michigan Experience
Penn State fans didn’t expect Hunter Nourzad to start at left guard Saturday at Michigan. Neither did Penn State’s coaching staff. Or the man himself, for that matter. But regular starter Landon Tengwall hurt himself during warmups and the fifth-year who transferred from Cornell before the season started in the Big House.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Basketball Ranked 46th in Initial 2022-23 KenPom Ratings
College basketball luminary Ken Pomeroy’s initial KenPom preseason rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball season have been released and it looks like he’s expecting good things from Micah Shrewsberry’s squad this year. The Penn State men’s basketball team clocks in at No. 46 in the country, well ahead of West Virginia (73rd) and Pitt (84th) and 8th in the Big Ten.
nittanysportsnow.com
Aliquippa 2024 4-Star Linebacker Cam Lindsey to Make Another Penn State Visit this Weekend
The visitors list for Penn State’s Whiteout Game this Saturday against Minnesota continues to grow. Nittany Sports Now has learned that Aliquippa 2024 4-star linebacker Cameron Lindsey and his teammate 2025 4-star running back Tiqwai Hayes will both be at Beaver Stadium for an unofficial visit. Both of these...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State to Get Visit from 2024 4-Star DE Jaylen Harvey this Weekend
Penn State will be looking to rebound from what happened at Michigan and will have that opportunity this Saturday as they host Minnesota for their annual Whiteout Game. Home games for Penn State at Beaver Stadium always draws recruits but the Whiteout Game takes that to another level as the sidelines will be filled with top recruits from across the country.
nittanysportsnow.com
Prugar’s Three-and-Out: Franklin and Co. Leave Much to be Desired Against Michigan
ALTOONA, Pa. — Each week I plan on tackling some of the top storylines from the previous game in my weekly Three-and-Out feature. Some good topics, but this week’s mostly pretty bad. It was supposed to be a statement game for Penn State with Sean Clifford and company...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s a Problem’: Franklin Addresses PSU-Michigan Halftime Skirmish, Calls for Policy Change
At his weekly press conference Tuesday in Beaver Stadium’s media room, James Franklin didn’t get too specific about the skirmish that took place between Penn State and Michigan in the tunnel at halftime of Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium. A day after a video surfaced of a...
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Learn From History, Don’t Play Clifford if he’s Hurt
My view of Sean Clifford as a quarterback didn’t change after Penn State’s embarrassing loss at Michigan this past Saturday. He didn’t play well, going 7-19 for 120 yards and no touchdowns. But he wasn’t the main reason Penn State lost 41-17, and hopefully anybody who watched the game can attest to that.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Point Guard Makenna Marisa Named to Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List
On Monday, Penn State point guard Makenna Marisa was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List, an annual award given to the best point guard in Division I women’s college basketball. She is one of only 20 players named to the list and the only player in the Big Ten conference.
nittanysportsnow.com
The Walker Report: James Franklin Exposed
Smashed, bullied, molly-woped, beat down, dog walked, boat raced. That’s how you can describe what happened to Penn State at Michigan Stadium Saturday. How can a team that recruits at the same level as their opponent get outgained 563-268 in yardage, 28-10 in first downs and lose the time of possession 41:56-18:04?
