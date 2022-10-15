ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

4-Star Ohio LB Brian Robinson Eager to Experience ‘White Out Game’ Atmosphere

The who’s who of high school football recruits will be at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and that includes 2024 4-star linebacker Brian Robinson. Robinson is a 6’4″, 235-pound outside linebacker from Austintown Fitch High School in Youngstown, Ohio. The Top 200 junior has received 30+ scholarship offers, including ones from Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Notre Dame, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
Penn State Men’s Basketball Ranked 46th in Initial 2022-23 KenPom Ratings

College basketball luminary Ken Pomeroy’s initial KenPom preseason rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball season have been released and it looks like he’s expecting good things from Micah Shrewsberry’s squad this year. The Penn State men’s basketball team clocks in at No. 46 in the country, well ahead of West Virginia (73rd) and Pitt (84th) and 8th in the Big Ten.
Penn State to Get Visit from 2024 4-Star DE Jaylen Harvey this Weekend

Penn State will be looking to rebound from what happened at Michigan and will have that opportunity this Saturday as they host Minnesota for their annual Whiteout Game. Home games for Penn State at Beaver Stadium always draws recruits but the Whiteout Game takes that to another level as the sidelines will be filled with top recruits from across the country.
Smeltzer: Learn From History, Don’t Play Clifford if he’s Hurt

My view of Sean Clifford as a quarterback didn’t change after Penn State’s embarrassing loss at Michigan this past Saturday. He didn’t play well, going 7-19 for 120 yards and no touchdowns. But he wasn’t the main reason Penn State lost 41-17, and hopefully anybody who watched the game can attest to that.
The Walker Report: James Franklin Exposed

Smashed, bullied, molly-woped, beat down, dog walked, boat raced. That’s how you can describe what happened to Penn State at Michigan Stadium Saturday. How can a team that recruits at the same level as their opponent get outgained 563-268 in yardage, 28-10 in first downs and lose the time of possession 41:56-18:04?
