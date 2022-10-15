Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech bolttech Finalizes Series B Round Led by Tokio Marine
Bolttech, which claims to be one of the world’s “fastest-growing” international insurtech companies, announced Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will “lead bolttech’s Series B funding round.”. The investment round reportedly “values bolttech, Singapore’s only homegrown insurtech unicorn, at an up-round valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion,...
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: Digital Asset Firm CoinShares Launches Bot to Identify “Fair” NFT Price
CoinShares, which claims to be one of Europe’s largest and longest-standing full-service digital asset investment and trading groups, recently announced the launch of CoinSharesNFTAI (@CoinsharesNFTAI), a Twitter bot that “utilizes proprietary algorithms developed by CoinShares researchers to estimate the current fair market price for an NFT.”. As the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Copper Street Announces Acquisition of Thistle Initiatives Group Ltd
Investment in the regulatory compliance consultancy marks Copper Street Capital’s fifth investment, as the private equity investor “widens its portfolio across lower mid-market European financial services.”. Thistle Initiatives Group will use Copper Street investment “to double in size over the next three years through organic growth and acquisition.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lockton Introduces Digital Asset Custody Insurance Facility
Developed by Lockton’s Emerging Asset Protection (LEAP) team in collaboration with global custody insurers, the facility is supported by Lloyd’s syndicates, together with “highly rated” insurance companies. This provides Lockton clients with policy wording and full access to London market capacity, estimated today “to be in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Big Money: ChainSafe Raises $18.75 Million Series-A
Web3 infrastructure provider ChainSafe Systems has raised USD $18.75 million in a Series A funding round that was reportedly oversubscribed. According to a release, the funding was led byRound13 with participation from new investors NGC Ventures, HashKey Capital, Sfermion, Jsquare, and returning investors ConsenSys, Digital Finance Group, and Fenbushi Capital.
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: Compass Enhances Buy Now Pay Later Operations
Compass, the Mediobanca Group’s consumer credit arm, has reportedly “completed two deals in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) segment.”. The rationale for the deals is “to accelerate the bank’s growth in the deferred payment business using digital channels, which it has entered successfully with the launch of its PagoLight product.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) Recognized for Payment Tokenizing Solution
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has had its tokenizer solution recognized by the Juniper Future Digital Awards. According to a note from the company, its “eCom Tokenizer” has been anointed the winner of the “Fraud and Security Innovation: Payment Tokenization Solution.”. The eCOM Tokenizer by G+D and Netcetera relies on...
crowdfundinsider.com
Singapore: MAS Expands Sustainability Group, Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced that Ms. Gillian Tan will be appointed Chief Sustainability Officer “from 17 October 2022, in addition to her current role as Assistant Managing Director (Development & International).”. MAS’ current Chief Sustainability Officer, Dr. Darian McBain, will “leave MAS in December 2022 to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Philippines based Agribank Introduces Mobile Banking App
Agribusiness Rural Bank, Inc., which is reportedly one of the top ten rural banking institutions based in the Philippines, also referred to as Agribank, has launched a new mobile banking App for Android and iOS, developed and delivered by Geniusto International. This secure and configurable mobile banking platform allows Agribank...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s CapitalRise Reports Over 250% Increase in Loans Originated YoY
Prime property finance firm CapitalRise has reached £200 million in prime property loan origination, funding developments across London and the home counties to the value of over £640 million. As noted in a blog post, CapitalRise originated £99 million of these loans in a 12-month period up to...
Comments / 0