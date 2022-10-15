A16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has relaunched its Crypto Startup School (CSS), while expanding the program into a crypto accelerator, according to a blog post. a16z is one of the best-known VCs in Silicon Valley. While backing various industry sectors, including Fintech, a16z has emerged as a big player in supporting crypto or digital asset startups. In fact, the VC group has raised over $7.6 billion to invest in crypto – Web3 firms. The firm believes we have entered the 3rd stage of the internet (Web3), migrating from siloed big tech and centralized services to a future of decentralized, community-governed projects.

19 HOURS AGO