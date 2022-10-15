Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Singapore: MAS Expands Sustainability Group, Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced that Ms. Gillian Tan will be appointed Chief Sustainability Officer “from 17 October 2022, in addition to her current role as Assistant Managing Director (Development & International).”. MAS’ current Chief Sustainability Officer, Dr. Darian McBain, will “leave MAS in December 2022 to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Allpay Enhances Financial Inclusion Efforts with Open Banking Technology
UK-headquartered payments Fintech, allpay Limited, have teamed up with Salt Edge, a key player in Open Banking services, to enable businesses to offer customers, including people with vulnerable financial situations, a convenient payment experience, being a part of the larger financial inclusion initiative of the firm. allpay was launched in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Going Digital: ICICI Bank Launches Four Digital Banking Units
ICICI Bank says it has launched four digital banking units, or DBUs. ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India with a market cap of around $74 billion. According to the Bank, its launch of these DBUs aligns with the government’s plan to launch 75 DBUs commemorating India’s 75th year of independence.
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Source Bitcoin (BTC) Focused Fintech Initiative Now Live
ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced a new initiative that “contributes open source code and products to the Bitcoin Lightning space.”. The new not-for-profit and completely open source initiative “has already resulted in several products and code repositories that push the frontier of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm OKX Teams Up with Pyth Network
OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second largest” cryptocurrency exchange (presumably after Binance), announced that it is partnering with Pyth network, a next-generation Oracle solution built on the Solana blockchain and designed “to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications.”. Pyth operates “one...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Firm Five FS Finalizes $3.5M Seed Round
Dubai-based financial services platform Five FS has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia and also secured $3.5 million in seed funding. Five FS’ investment round was reportedly led by Romanian VC firm Zeyshare Ventures “at a $30 million valuation.”. As noted in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Partners with Paxos to Offer Crypto Trading Services
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has partnered with leading digital asset platform Paxos to offer crypto trading to banking firms. According to a statement by Mastercard, “Crypto Source” is a new feature that provides an option for traditional financial services to offer crypto trading services. Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at...
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: Digital Asset Firm CoinShares Launches Bot to Identify “Fair” NFT Price
CoinShares, which claims to be one of Europe’s largest and longest-standing full-service digital asset investment and trading groups, recently announced the launch of CoinSharesNFTAI (@CoinsharesNFTAI), a Twitter bot that “utilizes proprietary algorithms developed by CoinShares researchers to estimate the current fair market price for an NFT.”. As the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Goldman Sachs Reorganizes Firm Structure, Consumer Banking Moves to Wealth Management, Other Fintech Shuffled to Transaction Banking: Report
A day before Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) will post its Q3 earnings, a report has been distributed indicating Goldman will pursue a major overhaul of the structure of the banking firm. According to WSJ.com, investment banking and trading will now be a single division, asset and wealth management another, and transaction...
crowdfundinsider.com
Big Money: ChainSafe Raises $18.75 Million Series-A
Web3 infrastructure provider ChainSafe Systems has raised USD $18.75 million in a Series A funding round that was reportedly oversubscribed. According to a release, the funding was led byRound13 with participation from new investors NGC Ventures, HashKey Capital, Sfermion, Jsquare, and returning investors ConsenSys, Digital Finance Group, and Fenbushi Capital.
crowdfundinsider.com
Backbase Rebrand Aims to Reflect Growth, Investment, Engagement Banking Vision
Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission “to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction.”. That culture, growth and mission were externally “validated by the €120 million investment Backbase...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wio Bank Teams Up with Financial Infrastructure Fintech Stripe
Wio Bank PJSC, the region’s first platform bank, has announced a partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, which will “enable SMEs in the UAE to access the power of e-commerce faster and more easily and conveniently.”. Through this partnership, Wio Business, the first digital banking...
crowdfundinsider.com
Copper Street Announces Acquisition of Thistle Initiatives Group Ltd
Investment in the regulatory compliance consultancy marks Copper Street Capital’s fifth investment, as the private equity investor “widens its portfolio across lower mid-market European financial services.”. Thistle Initiatives Group will use Copper Street investment “to double in size over the next three years through organic growth and acquisition.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lockton Introduces Digital Asset Custody Insurance Facility
Developed by Lockton’s Emerging Asset Protection (LEAP) team in collaboration with global custody insurers, the facility is supported by Lloyd’s syndicates, together with “highly rated” insurance companies. This provides Lockton clients with policy wording and full access to London market capacity, estimated today “to be in...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Molo Finance Expands its BTL Product Range
Molo Finance are pleased to announce the expansion of their buy to let product range. Relaunching back into the market, Molo will be adding the following products to their buy-to-let portfolio:. Fixed rate mortgages: starting from 6.69% on 65% LTV for individual buyers and 6.99% on 65% LTV for limited...
crowdfundinsider.com
a16z Relaunches Crypto Startup School, Expands Into Accelerator Program
A16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has relaunched its Crypto Startup School (CSS), while expanding the program into a crypto accelerator, according to a blog post. a16z is one of the best-known VCs in Silicon Valley. While backing various industry sectors, including Fintech, a16z has emerged as a big player in supporting crypto or digital asset startups. In fact, the VC group has raised over $7.6 billion to invest in crypto – Web3 firms. The firm believes we have entered the 3rd stage of the internet (Web3), migrating from siloed big tech and centralized services to a future of decentralized, community-governed projects.
crowdfundinsider.com
Equitybee Introduces Second Quarterly Fund
Equitybee, the employee-focused stock options funding solution, announced its second quarterly fund, the VC5 Fund, which “leverages Equitybee’s unique deal flow and inherent advantages to offer accredited investors a new and unique investment channel.”. The latest fund will “follow VC firms Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Infrastructure Firm CANVAS Launches L2 Scaling Solution for “Gasless” DeFi Transactions
CANVAS, a DeFi infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the testnet launch of CANVAS Connect, the Layer 2 scaling solution “built for the digital economy.”. CANVAS Connect was “built in partnership with StarkWare, using the company’s STARK Proofs to batch DeFi transactions.” The new service will “remove the need for individuals to pay prohibitively high gas costs when accessing all Layer 1 dApps on the Ethereum network.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech Firm Assurely Partners with DealMaker, Offers Insurance for Online Funding Rounds
Assurely, a unique Insurtech company that provides services around securities crowdfunding offerings, has partnered with DealMaker to provide coverage via the platform. DealMaker has emerged as a top securities crowdfunding accelerator and broker-dealer powering online capital formation. According to a company statement, Assurely will be offering insurance coverage for issuers that raise capital online.
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking and Request to Pay Fintech Ordo Secures £10M via Series A
UK-based open banking and request to pay Fintech firm Ordo has secured £10 million in a Series A round that was reportedly led by Equinox Systems. Established in 2018 by the former management team of the Faster Payments scheme, Ordo allows companies to request payments for single as well as recurring bills – through call centers, email, text or any other messaging platform a business uses – by facilitating open banking via the Faster Payments channels.
