Financial Services Firm Five FS Finalizes $3.5M Seed Round
Dubai-based financial services platform Five FS has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia and also secured $3.5 million in seed funding. Five FS’ investment round was reportedly led by Romanian VC firm Zeyshare Ventures “at a $30 million valuation.”. As noted in the...
Singapore: MAS Expands Sustainability Group, Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced that Ms. Gillian Tan will be appointed Chief Sustainability Officer “from 17 October 2022, in addition to her current role as Assistant Managing Director (Development & International).”. MAS’ current Chief Sustainability Officer, Dr. Darian McBain, will “leave MAS in December 2022 to...
Wio Bank Teams Up with Financial Infrastructure Fintech Stripe
Wio Bank PJSC, the region’s first platform bank, has announced a partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, which will “enable SMEs in the UAE to access the power of e-commerce faster and more easily and conveniently.”. Through this partnership, Wio Business, the first digital banking...
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) Recognized for Payment Tokenizing Solution
Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has had its tokenizer solution recognized by the Juniper Future Digital Awards. According to a note from the company, its “eCom Tokenizer” has been anointed the winner of the “Fraud and Security Innovation: Payment Tokenization Solution.”. The eCOM Tokenizer by G+D and Netcetera relies on...
Southeast Asia’s Pine Labs Announces Pay Later EMIs on Branded Wearables
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced that it has “entered the wearables segment in the consumer electronics category.”. Shoppers in India can now “purchase wearable devices of select brands on a Buy Now Pay Later arrangement using Pine Labs’ PoS terminals.” Top brands offering their wearable products under the Pine Labs Pay Later EMI option “include Fire-Boltt and PLAY.”
Philippines based Agribank Introduces Mobile Banking App
Agribusiness Rural Bank, Inc., which is reportedly one of the top ten rural banking institutions based in the Philippines, also referred to as Agribank, has launched a new mobile banking App for Android and iOS, developed and delivered by Geniusto International. This secure and configurable mobile banking platform allows Agribank...
Digital Asset Infrastructure Firm CANVAS Launches L2 Scaling Solution for “Gasless” DeFi Transactions
CANVAS, a DeFi infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the testnet launch of CANVAS Connect, the Layer 2 scaling solution “built for the digital economy.”. CANVAS Connect was “built in partnership with StarkWare, using the company’s STARK Proofs to batch DeFi transactions.” The new service will “remove the need for individuals to pay prohibitively high gas costs when accessing all Layer 1 dApps on the Ethereum network.”
Crowdz Selects GoCardless for Open Banking Payment Solutions
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, “as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses.”. Crowdz,...
Alipay+ Teams Up with Merchants in Japan to Create Seamless Travel Experiences
Ant Group announced that Alipay+ has expanded its enablement of seamless travel experiences to Japan, where over 1 million local merchants are now “connected to global cross-border digital payments and marketing capabilities to better serve consumers across the world.”. Universal Studios Japan is the latest partner with Alipay+. Under...
Digital Asset Firm OKX Teams Up with Pyth Network
OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second largest” cryptocurrency exchange (presumably after Binance), announced that it is partnering with Pyth network, a next-generation Oracle solution built on the Solana blockchain and designed “to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications.”. Pyth operates “one...
NFTs: Digital Asset Firm CoinShares Launches Bot to Identify “Fair” NFT Price
CoinShares, which claims to be one of Europe’s largest and longest-standing full-service digital asset investment and trading groups, recently announced the launch of CoinSharesNFTAI (@CoinsharesNFTAI), a Twitter bot that “utilizes proprietary algorithms developed by CoinShares researchers to estimate the current fair market price for an NFT.”. As the...
Fintech Adyen Brings Unified Commerce Offering to Mexico
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of “choice” for large businesses, announces that it is “launching its unified commerce solution in Mexico.”. Bolstered by the company’s recently enabled full acquiring capabilities in the country, Adyen can now “maintain end-to-end control of the payment flow for...
First Fintech to Gain Money Transmitter License in All 50 States: Embedded Finance Firm Alviere
Alviere, an embedded finance platform, is now the first fully licensed money transmitter in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico, according to a note from the company. Many Fintechs pursue state-based licenses to offer services. This is a process that can take quite some time. Alviere states that it was a multi-year initiative to gain approval across the US, thus allowing its clients to provide its services anywhere in the US.
Last Week, Bittrex Was Penalized by the US Department of Treasury. Will More Crypto Trading Platforms Receive Similar Treatment?
Last week, it was reported that Bittrex was the target of an enforcement action emanating from the US Department of Treasury. Two divisions at Treasury, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced enforcement actions. The crypto trading platform was fined and agreed to pay a net amount of $29.3 million for violations of the Bank Secrecy Act’s (BSA) anti-money laundering (AML) program and suspicious activity report (SAR) requirements. The actual penalty was $53 Million, but Treasury provided credit for the FinCEN penalty of $24 million.
Rydoo, Blue dot to Provide Tax Automation Solution for Corporate VAT, Employee Benefits Reclaim
Blue dot, a tax compliance platform for employee-driven spending for VAT recovery and Taxable Employee Benefits (TEB) analysis, announced the launch of a new partnership with Rydoo, an international SaaS software solution for managing business expenses. The partnership “offers a one-of-a-kind, AI powered solution empowering Rydoo customers with … visibility...
Digital Assets: Binance Introduces Top 10 Equal-Weighted Index
Binance, which claims to be the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announced the launch of a new series of crypto benchmarks, Binance CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series. The indices are designed “to enable users to better monitor and evaluate the performance of the crypto market for easier research.”...
Copper Street Announces Acquisition of Thistle Initiatives Group Ltd
Investment in the regulatory compliance consultancy marks Copper Street Capital’s fifth investment, as the private equity investor “widens its portfolio across lower mid-market European financial services.”. Thistle Initiatives Group will use Copper Street investment “to double in size over the next three years through organic growth and acquisition.”...
Mastercard Partners with Paxos to Offer Crypto Trading Services
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has partnered with leading digital asset platform Paxos to offer crypto trading to banking firms. According to a statement by Mastercard, “Crypto Source” is a new feature that provides an option for traditional financial services to offer crypto trading services. Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at...
Why CBDCs Can Be Bad: IMF Official Says Governments Will Be Able to Control Spending by Consumers
There has been much discussion as to the benefits of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Many developed countries are researching the pros and cons, and China has been testing with consumers a digital yuan for some time now. The flip side to a CBDC is it can provide unparalleled insight and access as to how the currency is spent, by who, and to whom. While some central authorities may claim adherence to strict privacy protocols, the reality tends to be different over time – as we have seen time and again.
Digital Asset Platform Kraken Now Supports TOKE, MOVR, PHA Crypto Trading for US, Canada
Following Kraken’s listings of Altair (AIR), Basilisk (BSX), Bifrost (BNC), Karura (KAR), KILT (KILT), Kintsugi (KINT), Moonriver (MOVR), Phala (PHA) and Tokemak (TOKE) for most countries, Kraken is pleased to announce “the availability of these tokens for residents of the United States and Canada.”. Funding and trading are...
