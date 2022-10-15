There has been much discussion as to the benefits of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Many developed countries are researching the pros and cons, and China has been testing with consumers a digital yuan for some time now. The flip side to a CBDC is it can provide unparalleled insight and access as to how the currency is spent, by who, and to whom. While some central authorities may claim adherence to strict privacy protocols, the reality tends to be different over time – as we have seen time and again.

