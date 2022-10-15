ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Should lying on your resume be illegal?

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUiXT_0iaUzRBx00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Have you ever lied on your resume? If so, it looks like you’re not the only one.

iprospectcheck.com conducted a survey asking job seekers how accurate their resume is. The average NY candidate admitted that their resume is only 72% accurate leaving 28% inaccurate, embellished, or made up. When these figures were analyzed across specific industries, those seeking jobs in finance had the lowest resume accuracy on average at 34%. Comparatively, those in real estate had the highest accuracy at 90%.

An interactive map showed Hawaii with the lowest percentage, where the average person’s resume is only 35% accurate. On the opposite end, Delaware, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island, and Vermont average 90% of their resumes are accurate.

Upcoming job fairs in the Capital Region

When asked which factor would be most likely inaccurate on their resume, 25% said it would be their previous job titles. 15% said it would be their level of experience and another 15% said their education and qualification would likely be embellished. Also, more than half (53%) said they believe lying on a resume should be illegal, given the seriousness of this when it comes to employment. And more than a quarter (28%) said they would be less likely to lie on a resume if artificial intelligence software was developed to test for inaccuracies.

