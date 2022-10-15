Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: Live updates from AL Division Series Game 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio — José Ramírez and the American League Central Division Champion Guardians face the Yankees in Game 5 of the AL Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
Guardians’ Aaron Civale exits ALDS Game 5 early after allowing HR to Giancarlo Stanton (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Civale’s start in Game 5 of the American League Division Series was over almost as soon as it began Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. When he departed, the Guardians were behind 3-0. Civale retired just one of the five batters he faced, striking out New York’s Aaron Judge, but allowing a three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning.
Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Shane Bieber joins the bullpen for ALDS Game 5: Guardians takeaways
NEW YORK -- Shane Bieber was in the Guardians bullpen Tuesday for the fifth and deciding game in the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Manager Terry Francona and pitching coach Carl Willis felt he shouldn’t start the game because of the right shoulder injury he suffered 2021.
Guardians’ replay struggles continue as they fail to challenge after Andrés Giménez beats out grounder
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians had their share of problems with replay review challenges through the first four games of the American League Division Series. Those struggles continued in Game 5 on a play that Cleveland should have challenged, but did not. With two out in the top of...
Watch Josh Naylor smash a 405-foot solo home run and ‘rock the baby’ in front of Gerrit Cole (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Josh Naylor smashed a 405-foot home run off Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in the fourth inning and celebrated by “rocking the baby” as he circled the bases in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field. It was Naylor’s first home...
Guardians sent home by Yankees in 5-1 loss in ALDS winner-take-all Game 5
NEW YORK -- It was winner-take-all day at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday and the Guardians came empty-handed. Aaron Civale’s first start since Oct. 5 couldn’t have gone much worse as Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge homered early to lead the Yankees to 5-1 victory over the Guardians in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series.
Yankees mock Josh Naylor with ‘rock the baby’ celebration as they close out ALDS Game 5 win
NEW YORK -- Josh Naylor, Cleveland’s Incredible Bulk, had Yankee’s Bleacher Creatures turn on him Tuesday and he loved it. While the Yankees were eliminating the Guadians with a 5-1 win in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series, the fans took particular delight in harasing Naylor during his four at-bats with chants of “Who’s your daddy?”
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell embraced the Browns the moment he arrived in Cleveland. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by players
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hat almost didn’t happen. When Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland after a franchise-altering trade with the Utah Jazz last month, he wore a white Cavaliers hoodie with the team’s newest gold-colored logo when he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport. But the most notable item of clothing had nothing to do with the Cavs. It was a Browns hat, white with a brown brim, one that featured the widely-revered-among-fans Brownie logo that now sits at midfield in FirstEnergy Stadium.
Game 5 ALDS: TBS winds up coverage of Guardians-Yankees series
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s our look at TBS’ coverage of the deciding Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. The Yankees won, 5-1. Calling the game. Bob Costas (play-by-play) and Ron Darling (analyst) called the game at Yankee...
Will Cleveland Cavaliers finally end LeBron James-less playoff drought?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Twenty-four years. More than two decades. That’s how long it’s been since the Cleveland Cavaliers made the playoffs without LeBron James. Will that change this season?. The young Cavs got close a year ago. They went from kids to contenders, hovering near the top of...
Cavs a title contender? Oddsmakers say no
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How much stock should you put in the odds? If you’re a Cavaliers fan, not much at the start of the NBA season. The Cavs will kick off their 2022-2023 season in Toronto against the Raptors on Wednesday night. Despite adding a star in Donovan Mitchell this offseason and having what many analysts believe is one of the better starting lineups in the league, oddsmakers aren’t too high on the Cavs as title contenders.
Cleveland Cavaliers sign Mamadi Diakite to two-way contract
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days after being released by the Cavaliers, Mamadi Diakite is back. The Cavs signed Diakite -- a 6-foot-9 forward who cleared waivers Monday night at 5:01 p.m. -- to a two-way contract. Diakite appeared in all four preseason games with Cleveland, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2...
