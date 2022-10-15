ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians’ Aaron Civale exits ALDS Game 5 early after allowing HR to Giancarlo Stanton (Video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Civale’s start in Game 5 of the American League Division Series was over almost as soon as it began Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. When he departed, the Guardians were behind 3-0. Civale retired just one of the five batters he faced, striking out New York’s Aaron Judge, but allowing a three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning.
Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Shane Bieber joins the bullpen for ALDS Game 5: Guardians takeaways

NEW YORK -- Shane Bieber was in the Guardians bullpen Tuesday for the fifth and deciding game in the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Manager Terry Francona and pitching coach Carl Willis felt he shouldn’t start the game because of the right shoulder injury he suffered 2021.
Guardians sent home by Yankees in 5-1 loss in ALDS winner-take-all Game 5

NEW YORK -- It was winner-take-all day at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday and the Guardians came empty-handed. Aaron Civale’s first start since Oct. 5 couldn’t have gone much worse as Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge homered early to lead the Yankees to 5-1 victory over the Guardians in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series.
Yankees mock Josh Naylor with ‘rock the baby’ celebration as they close out ALDS Game 5 win

NEW YORK -- Josh Naylor, Cleveland’s Incredible Bulk, had Yankee’s Bleacher Creatures turn on him Tuesday and he loved it. While the Yankees were eliminating the Guadians with a 5-1 win in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series, the fans took particular delight in harasing Naylor during his four at-bats with chants of “Who’s your daddy?”
Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell embraced the Browns the moment he arrived in Cleveland. It hasn’t gone unnoticed by players

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The hat almost didn’t happen. When Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland after a franchise-altering trade with the Utah Jazz last month, he wore a white Cavaliers hoodie with the team’s newest gold-colored logo when he landed at Burke Lakefront Airport. But the most notable item of clothing had nothing to do with the Cavs. It was a Browns hat, white with a brown brim, one that featured the widely-revered-among-fans Brownie logo that now sits at midfield in FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cavs a title contender? Oddsmakers say no

CLEVELAND, Ohio – How much stock should you put in the odds? If you’re a Cavaliers fan, not much at the start of the NBA season. The Cavs will kick off their 2022-2023 season in Toronto against the Raptors on Wednesday night. Despite adding a star in Donovan Mitchell this offseason and having what many analysts believe is one of the better starting lineups in the league, oddsmakers aren’t too high on the Cavs as title contenders.
