KCRA.com
‘We are deep into this recovery mission’: Cal OES details Mosquito Fire recovery efforts
The Mosquito Fire burned through both Placer and El Dorado counties in September, charring a total of 76,788 acres. Although the fire is listed as 95% contained, recovery efforts are still underway. "We are deep into this recovery mission," said Alyson Hanner with the California Office of Emergency Services. "This...
mymotherlode.com
TUD Water Discussions Over Coffee
Sonora, CA – One way to kick off this weekend is to grab a warm cup of java and dive into a discussion focused on water with Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) staff. The public will get a chance to learn more about the workings of TUD as they are invited to a morning “coffee talk.” General Manager, Don Perkins, and management staff will be on hand to discuss district operations, concerns, water rights, and woes on Friday, October 21st, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Schnoogs Café in the Timberhills Shopping Center at 1045 Mono Way in Sonora. A key topic of discussion may be related to TUD’s desire to purchase PG&E water infrastructures such as Pinecrest Lake, Lyons Reservoir, and the Tuolumne Main Canal. Those discussions were stalled after the electric company wanted to re-evaluate its long-term strategy in June. Just this month, PG&E showed signs it was ready to talk about that possible deal again, as earlier reported here.
KCRA.com
Stockton building destroyed by fire part of historic, Colberg Boat Works complex
STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that burned a historic Stockton building to the ground. The fire started just after 6 o’clock Tuesday night in the area of West Lindsay and North Stockton streets. A massive smoke plume coming from the...
mymotherlode.com
Groveland Safety Meeting On Fire Preparedness Announced
FIRE PREPAREDNESS – 4291 & Home Prep. GROVELAND RADIO NETWORK (GroveNET). EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS. Presented by Dore Bietz of Tuolumne County’s Office of. Further information can be found by emailing the committee at safetyandsecuritycommittee@pinemountainlake.com.
mymotherlode.com
Emergency Sewer Repairs Prompt A Road Closure In Sonora
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is making emergency sewer line repairs today. The work is requiring a full closure on East Jackson Street between Hope Lane and East Oakside Drive. The closure started at around 8am and is anticipated to continue until 2:30pm. You will need to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
Two major community projects currently under construction in Folsom Ranch
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Ranch is currently the home of one of the largest master plans in Northern California. At 3,585 acres of planned community, Folsom Ranch will not just have thousands of new homes but commercial and retail sites, office/medical buildings, fast food and a gas station. The...
mymotherlode.com
Vehicle Crashes Down Ravine And Catches On Fire
Moccasin, CA — The CHP reports that major injuries were reported from a crash that occurred last night in the Moccasin area. It happened shortly before 11pm on Highway 49 near Marshes Flat Road. A vehicle went down a ravine and ignited on fire. The blaze was extinguished and emergency responders remained on scene for several hours. The vehicle will be removed from the ravine later this morning when there is sunlight.
mymotherlode.com
DUI Suspected In Fiery HWY 49 Crash
Moccasin, CA — The CHP has released new details surrounding a serious injury crash on Highway 49 last night in the Moccasin area where drunk driving is suspected. As earlier reported here, the solo vehicle wreck happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Highway 49 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 39-year-old Gatlin Hampton of Douglas Flat was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup southbound on the highway, about 2.4 miles south of Marshes Flat Road when he allowed the truck to travel into the oncoming traffic lane and off the roadway. Hampton subsequently lost control of the pickup, which crossed back over the roadway and onto a large gravel turnout. The truck then slid nearly vertically into an embankment, according to Machado, adding that it came to a rest at approximately 100 feet below the road.
KCRA.com
Death investigation underway in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A death investigation is underway in San Joaquin County on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in the area of 4th Street and Olive Avenue. Roads in the area are closed as the investigation continues. KCRA 3 crews reported several bullet holes on...
mymotherlode.com
Focusing On Tuolumne County Resiliency Centers
This weekend’s guest on Mother Lode Views is Tuolumne County Capital Project Director Maureen Frank. She will update the construction on the two resiliency centers, one in Tuolumne and the other in Groveland. Both are scheduled to open their doors next month. Frank will also discuss the county’s push to possibly get a third center in Columbia at the Armory.
KCRA.com
Soil survey reveals surprising information on the severity of the Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has been well-controlled in Placer and El Dorado counties for several weeks after forcing thousands of people to evacuate. The containment has allowed soil experts to conduct a soil burn severity survey throughout the burn scar. These surveys are completed following a fire to determine the status...
Progressive Rail Roading
Rail authority OKs land purchase agreement for Valley Link project
The Tri-Valley–San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority's board last week approved the final purchase agreement with the city of Tracy, California, for 200 acres to be used for the Valley Link rail project. The land will serve as the location of a green hydrogen production facility that will support...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville watering schedule moves to one day per week beginning in November
Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Roseville, Calif.- Beginning November 1, 2022, Roseville residents and business will be switching their water days to one day per week. According to the City of Roseville, “Both commercial and residential customers can water on Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.”
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
KCRA.com
2 dead, 4 hurt after crash in Arden area of Sacramento, fire officials say
At least two people have been killed and four hospitalized following a crash involving five vehicles in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County on Sunday, fire officials confirmed to KCRA 3. The crash happened at Howe Avenue and Hallmark Drive around 9:39 a.m., the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District tweeted. Four...
sierrawave.net
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
mymotherlode.com
Hardie, Alan
Alan Roth “Lenny” Hardie, born January 1, 1950 in Blythe, California passed away October 1, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/01/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Highway 108 Crash Stalling Traffic In Sonora
Update at 5:10 p.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again. Details regarding the two-vehicle crash can be found below. Update at 4:50 p.m.: A crash involving a van and a Chevy Suburban has traffic backed up on Highway 108 in Sonora. The CHP reports that the two collided and are blocking the eastbound lane of the highway just before the Stockton Road off-ramp. They added that the Suburban has damage to its right side.
abc10.com
California Drought: The reason why reservoir levels are kept low
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another dry week is ahead for northern California, but a pattern shift could be on the way in the coming weeks. October is usually when California gets its first good soaking of the year, or a complete deluge as was the case last year when Sacramento broke its all time daily rainfall record. Sacramento usually averages 0.85 inches of rain in October.
mymotherlode.com
Smith, Billy
Billy J. Smith, 85, of Sonora, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 10/15/2022. Age: 85. Residence: Sonora, CA.
