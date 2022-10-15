Sonora, CA – One way to kick off this weekend is to grab a warm cup of java and dive into a discussion focused on water with Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) staff. The public will get a chance to learn more about the workings of TUD as they are invited to a morning “coffee talk.” General Manager, Don Perkins, and management staff will be on hand to discuss district operations, concerns, water rights, and woes on Friday, October 21st, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Schnoogs Café in the Timberhills Shopping Center at 1045 Mono Way in Sonora. A key topic of discussion may be related to TUD’s desire to purchase PG&E water infrastructures such as Pinecrest Lake, Lyons Reservoir, and the Tuolumne Main Canal. Those discussions were stalled after the electric company wanted to re-evaluate its long-term strategy in June. Just this month, PG&E showed signs it was ready to talk about that possible deal again, as earlier reported here.

