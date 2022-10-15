ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangecountytribune.com

Trustee was target of protest

Politics took center stage at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education as dozens of people showed up to criticize or defend Board Member Lan Quoc Nguyen. At issue was not any action he took as a school board member, but for comments...
orangecountytribune.com

Our e-paper for Oct. 19, 2002

Here’s the Oct. 19, 2022 e-paper for The Orange County Tribune. To open it, click on the link below. If you’d like a free subscription to The Tribune, send us a request at orangecountytribune@gmail.com .
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Who can’t make contributions?

Could giving money to a political candidate mean paying a fine?. Huntington Beach’s City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to draw up a rolling list of people and corporate entities who are ineligible to make campaign contributions. This is in response to state law SB 1439, which goes into effect on Jan. 1 of next year.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Angelo’s & Vinci’s bids Fullerton farewell

Frontier Real Estate held a meeting at the Fullerton Library Conference Center about their updated proposal on the “Fox Block” on October 12. About two years ago, City Council voted to enter into a exclusive negotiation agreement with Frontier to come up with a “public market style commercial development.”
FULLERTON, CA
FOX40

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton City Council to decide fate of fire department

Fullerton’s Fire Department has faced aging equipment, low retention rates and overworked employees. Fullerton has the option to join the Orange County Fire Authority, but the city may not have the money or political will to support this change. Fullerton City Councilmember Ahmad Zahra said that the firefighters have...
FULLERTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County

Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester. The The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Solar panel on home ignites

A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Los Alamitos to complete citywide street improvement project

The City of Los Alamitos will soon complete a citywide street improvement project as part of its ongoing pavement management program. Street improvements are one of the many representations of residents’ tax dollars at work and among the most important public assets to provide safety and valuable aesthetics for the community.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Modern Times' Leisuretown closes in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Modern Times Beer's Leisuretown, a beer garden with a swimming pool, has closed after two tumultuous years. Modern Times closed the craft brewery restaurant near downtown Anaheim this past weekend. "It is with the most heartfelt regret that we announce that Leisuretown will be closing its...
ANAHEIM, CA
northcoastcurrent.com

Former El Toro base in Irvine receives EPA site reuse award

Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S Navy, California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the city of Irvine recognized the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as a winner in the EPA’s fifth annual National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards.
IRVINE, CA
solarpowerworldonline.com

1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California

Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy