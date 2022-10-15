Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
The Walking Dead Fans Fear for Aaron
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Variant" episode of The Walking Dead. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) may be the one facing a death sentence at the Commonwealth, but it's Aaron (Ross Marquand) who might be on the proverbial chopping block. With just five episodes left of The Walking Dead following Sunday's "Variant" — which revealed an even deadlier kind of walker in the Ohio/Virginia region — not everyone is making it out of the series finale alive. And in Walking Dead fashion, it's feared fan-favorite Aaron won't be making it home from the trip to Oceanside with Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari).
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
Halloween Ends: BTS Photo Shows Off Unmasked Michael Myers
In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.
DC Films Head Walter Hamada Exits Warner Bros. Discovery
DC films boss Walter Hamada has exited Warner Bros. Discovery according to a new report. Deadline's sources indicate that the 15-year leader in the operation is just waiting on the company's leadership to finalize his exit package. From 2018, Hamada has had a hand in everything that the company has produced. Fans have taken a greater interest in his involvement since the release of Justice League. Their displeasure with the theatrical cut of the movie led to a lot of online speculation. Series star Ray Fisher came into conversation with the executive as a investigation into the circumstances behind-the-scenes with Geoff Johns and Joss Whedon began as well.
A Couple of Major Horror Franchises Are Heading to Hulu
The arrival of November doesn't mean the horror movie marathons have to end. Halloween season is coming to an end in just a couple of weeks, but Hulu is keeping the spooky party going into next month. On Tuesday, Hulu revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its roster throughout November, and it includes a couple of wildly popular horror genres.
TWD Showrunner Breaks Down Eugene's Surprising Decision
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Variant" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave, or do they become it?" That's the question asked by the fugitive Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt), facing charges for the accidental death of Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson), son of Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Leading the manhunt is conflicted soldier General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), ordered to roundup any known associates for questioning regarding the Founders Day riot and the death of Sebastian Milton. That includes Eugene's friends, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Princess (Paola Lazaro), and his girlfriend: Mercer's sister, Max (Margot Bingham).
17 Tweets About Netflix's "The Watcher" That'll Make You Roll With Laughter
"This would never work on me because I don't read my mail."
House of the Dragon Showrunners Defend One Character's Controversial Choice in Latest Episode
House of the Dragon's showrunners weighed in on a controversial decision by one of the show's characters in the penultimate episode of the Game of Thrones prequel's first season. SPOILERS follow for the House of the Dragon episode "The Green Council." The episode sees Otto Hightower and his cohorts setting into motion their plan to install Queen Alicent's son, Aegon II Targaryen, as king, despite Rhaenyra being Viserys' publicly named heir to whom the lords of the realm swore fealty. To accomplish this plan, the Greens put the Red Keep on lockdown to ensure no one alerts Rhaenyra to her father's death. This includes Princess Rhaenys.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes Aim With Rebecca
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners really made a huge impact when it debuted on Netflix earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Rebecca was such standout in the wild series! While the Cyberpunk franchise has been running for quite a long time as the role playing game's universe had expanded in many cool new ways over the years, it wasn't until Studio Trigger brought it to life through a unique anime lens that the series reached a whole new wide world of fans. This was of course thanks to all of the wacky characters at the center of the new experience.
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares Episode 3 Stills
Mob Psycho 100 has made quite the name for itself, and season three is here this season to carry on its lofty reputation. Thanks to Shigeo and Reigen, fans all over the world have fallen for ONE's hit manga. Now, season three is gearing up to tackle a major arc for our heroes, and episode three just shared its first stills well ahead of its big debut.
Avengers Introduces a New Team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes Fighting Mephisto
The Avengers' battle through time against Mephisto has revealed a never-before-seen version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Mephisto is set up as the overarching main villain at the conclusion of writer Jason Aaron's tenure on Avengers. The devil's exploits have included the debut of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, as well more stories featuring the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. While fans have created many theories involving Mephisto's presence in several Marvel Studios projects, the comics are prepping for a massive showdown against the devilish antagonist.
Marvel Star Reacts to Surprise "Cameo" in She-Hulk Finale
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?" Whether it's Daredevil (Charlie Cox) popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Reed Richards (John Krasinski) of the Fantastic Four appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its surprise cameos. And after a who's who of first season cameos — from Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to mega-star rapper Megan Thee Stallion — the Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw the show's most meta cameo yet.
The Walking Dead Auction: Prop Prices Revealed
Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe, how much for the baseball bat that struck the killing blow? AMC and Goldin Auctions have revealed the biggest sales from The Walking Dead props auction, which opened on September 27th and closed on October 15th. More than 100 iconic props and other screen-used items from the AMC zombie drama were up for bid, including Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) "vampire bat" Lucille; Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) Colt Python revolver; Michonne's (Danai Gurira) katana; Daryl's (Norman Reedus) motorcycle and crossbows; and the Stetson hat worn by Carl (Chandler Riggs) and later Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
Marvel's Wonder Man Reveals Working Title
The working title for Marvel's Wonder Man series has reportedly surfaced. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Andrew Guest are attached as co-creators on the series, which is believed to be a live-action show focused on the character of Simon Williams. Cretton is also the executive producer, while Guest is the head writer. A Wonder Man series would join the growing list of projects on Disney+, even after Marvel Studios revealed an 18-episode season for Daredevil: Born Again. While Wonder Man has not been officially confirmed, a report claims the Marvel project has an appropriately fitting working title.
House of the Dragon Finale Just Teased a Major Death in New Trailer
The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale is almost upon us. The penultimate episode on Sunday night set up an explosive finale next week, with the entirety of House Targaryen on the brink of war. With Viserys dead and Aegon II now on the Iron Throne, hell is about to break loose, and the devastating war known as the Dance of the Dragons is about to begin. This is an event that fans have been waiting for all season, and it will likely bring with it a devastating death before the season finale comes to a close.
Nick Fury "Replaced" as Director of SHIELD in New Ad
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been replaced as the director of SHIELD in a new ad for Marvel Snap. The advertisement sees Jackson reprising the role he's played since the earliest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which he will return to again in Secret Invasion, to promote Marvel Snap's official launch today. In the ad, Fury storms into the SHIELD offices furious (no pun intended) that he's learned through backchannels that he's being replaced as the head of SHIELD. He becomes even angrier when he learns that his replacement is some random person playing Marvel Snap on their phone. You can watch the ad below.
Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/19/2022
Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more.
TWD Spinoff Set up a Major Walking Dead Twist
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Variant" episode of The Walking Dead. "It was the French," virologist Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emerich) told Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and survivors in the first season of The Walking Dead. It was at Atlanta's CDC that Jenner revealed French scientists "stayed in the labs until the end," believing they were close to a solution for the Wildfire Virus: the airborne contagion causing the dead to reanimate as flesh-eating walkers. More than 10 years after Jenner exploded the CDC lab, he returned in a video diary played in a post-credits scene ending The Walking Dead: World Beyond.
