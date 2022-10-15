ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

EPCC raises awareness for the blind, visually impaired by celebrating White Cane Safety Day

By Melissa Luna
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The Center for Students with Disabilities, Diversity and Inclusion Programs partnered with the El Paso Council to celebrate White Cane Safety Day.

Credit – EPCC

The event was held on Oct. 15 at the EPCC Administrative Services Center, Building A, Auditorium. EPCC shared awareness of the issues regarding blind and visually impaired people and what they have learned to conquer. Community participants, activists and information displays were all present at the event.

