The 2023 Chevy Silverado Officially Launches In Chile
Just weeks after announcing the refreshed 2023 Chevy Silverado in Chile via a special TV commercial, General Motors has just officially launched the refreshed version of Chevrolet‘s full-size pickup in the South American country. The all-new 2023 Chevy Silverado arrives in Chile to introduce the mid-cycle refresh of the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Adaptive Headlights Unavailable For The Rest Of Model Year
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the third model year for the latest fifth-generation SUV, introducing a few important updates and changes over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade will be unavailable to order with the Adaptive Headlamp System for the rest of the 2023 model year.
gmauthority.com
1967 Chevy G10 Van Is Goolsby Customs 2022 Next Generation Overall Winner
This 1967 Chevy G10 van was recently named the Goodguys 2022 Goolsby Customs Next Generation Overall Winner, with Conner Wick taking home the win for his fun father-and-son collab project. As the story goes, Conner’s father brought this 1967 Chevy G10 home from an auction in 2010 to chop it...
gmauthority.com
General Motors Benchmarking Rivian R1S: Photos
GM is ramping up its all-electric vehicle efforts, with plans to launch 30 new EVs globally by 2025. To that end, the Detroit-based automaker is also evaluating rival EVs on sale today, including the Rivian R1S SUV. Our spies captured a Rivian R1S – a fully-electric utility vehicle from the...
gmauthority.com
GMC Jimmy By Flat Out Autos Ready For SEMA
Flat Out Autos in Jonesboro, Arkansas recently published of its modernized GMC Jimmy recreation, which is now sitting pretty and ready to debut at the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas. For those readers who may be unaware, GM Authority has followed Flat Out Autos’ modern GMC Jimmy build all...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Blazer Rear Park Assist Currently Unavailable
Earlier this year, GM unveiled the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer. This mid-cycle refresh brought updated to the exterior styling, revised lighting, and a bigger infotainment display. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Blazer is currently unavailable to order with a key safety feature – Rear Park Assist.
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Patent Display And Light Blocking Screens
GM has filed a patent application for a display system with selective light-blocking capabilities. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,467,401 B2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published October 11th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on March 2nd, 2021, and was previously published September 8th, 2022 under patent number US 2022/0283432 A1. The filing lists Benjamin J. Richards from Burbank, California as the inventor.
gmauthority.com
Why The 2023 Chevy Colorado Uses An 8-Speed Instead Of 10-Speed Transmission
The all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado marks the beginning of the pickup truck’s third generation, bringing with it a host of exterior, interior, and powertrain upgrades. One of the most surprising features of the new truck is a new eight-speed automatic transmission. As a reminder, the previous, second-generation Chevy Colorado...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Suburban Lease Available Nationwide In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Suburban lease is available nationwide on the 2022 Suburban 4WD LT for $719 per month for 39 months, and on the 2023 Suburban 4WD LT Preferred Equipment Group for $749 per month for 39 months, for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
gmauthority.com
Here Is The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq
The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq has been one of Cadillac‘s most highly anticipated vehicles, with the Celestiq show car and a two sightings of prototypes providing hints and clues at what the production model will offer. Now, Cadillac has pulled the sheets off the production-spec model, providing a first look at the most advanced, luxurious and one of the most important vehicles ever offered by the luxury marque.
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra HD Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In October 2022
For October 2022, a GMC Sierra HD discount again offers interest-free financing for 36 months on the 2022 Sierra HD and 2023 Sierra HD, in both 2500HD and 3500HD configurations. Local market leases are also available on select trim levels of the heavy-duty pickup for both model years. See examples...
gmauthority.com
Can The GMC Hummer EV Pickup Carry A Slide-On Truck-Camper?
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup has been the topic of much conversation since the supertruck was first revealed and launched. Today, we’re here to discuss whether the Hummer EV Pickup is compatible with a slide-on truck camper. With trucks like Chevy Silverado 1500 and Silverado HD, as well...
gmauthority.com
Spy Shots Show Next-Gen Chevy Montana Pickup Cabin
After General Motors revealed some interior details of the next-generation Chevy Montana in the latest episode of the web series dedicated to the model, new spy photos have just surfaced showing the cabin of Chevrolet‘s upcoming pickup truck. The latest spy photos of the next-generation Chevy Montana published in...
gmauthority.com
Hot Wheels ’69 Chevy Camaro SS Red Line Club sELECTIONs Edition Now Available
Hot Wheels is offering this wild ’69 Chevy Camaro SS collectible diecast model as the final Red Line Club sELECTIONs edition of the 2022 calendar year. Since the early aughts, Hot Wheels has hosted a fan vote via the Hot Wheels Red Line Club to determine special casting runs of its famous model car line. Now, this ’69 Chevy Camaro SS pro-touring model is poised for release following heavy demand.
gmauthority.com
GM Ventures Invests In MycoWorks To Develop Fine Mycelium Sustainable Materials
GM Ventures, the automaker’s investment arm, recently formed a long-term agreement with biotechnology company MycoWorks to co-develop Finer Mycelium, a sustainable material for use in automotive interiors. Fine Mycelium technology leverages mycelium, the renewable root structure of mushrooms, to create a range of customizable leather alternatives said to “match...
gmauthority.com
Human-Driven Cruise Origin Robotaxi To Hit San Francisco Streets
Cruise Origin, GM’s autonomous, all-electric, ride-sharing “robotaxi”, is currently on track to begin production in the coming months. This development comes from a Tweet shared by Cruise, GM’s autonomous vehicle division. In a tweet this past Sunday, Cruise stated that the Cruise Origin AV’s arrival for...
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Up 19 Percent In September 2022
Chevrolet Argentina sales up 19 percent to 2,006 units in September 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the seventh best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Volkswagen, Peugeot and Ford. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales decreased 100 percent to 0...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Blazer Gets New Arctic Packages
The 2023 Chevy Blazer brings a mid-cycle refresh for the mid-size crossover, which includes updated exterior styling along with small updates to the interior, headlined by a larger infotainment screen. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Chevy Blazer will be offered with two new appearance packages. The 2023 Chevy...
gmauthority.com
Delta Electronics Shows Off 400 kW EV Fast Charger
GM recently attended a demonstration of Delta Electronics’ new 400 kW EV fast charger system, which promises a range of benefits and will help to bolster the EV charging infrastructure. Delta Electronics seeks to produce innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions to create the EV charging infrastructure of the future....
