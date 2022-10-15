Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Backers, foes of ballot initiatives make final pitch at public hearing
Supporters and opponents of ballot initiatives to enact voter ID and raise the minimum wage made their final arguments Tuesday at a public hearing held at the Capitol. The forums, required under state law, were informational only and do not change the status of either initiative — labeled 432 and 433 by the Secretary of State’s office — but gave voters a chance to hear from either side of both issues.
KPVI Newschannel 6
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Libertarian candidate for governor talks PTSD, eminent domain in new ads
Rick Stewart, the Libertarian Party candidate in Iowa’s 2022 campaign for governor, has produced two new ads that he says will air on TV. They are the second and third campaign ads for Stewart this cycle. Stewart is running against Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon labor commissioner candidates agree bureau needs fixing, differ on approach
It takes Oregon’s Labor Bureau seven months, on average, to resolve a civil rights claim. The two candidates running to lead the bureau agree that’s far too long and want to see significant improvement. The starkest difference in their candidacy may be in how they would go about it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman
This past week brought an end to the soybean harvest for almost everyone in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. I took a roundabout road trip this past week to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and then to Rochester, Minnesota, and then home through Wabasha, Minnesota. I saw only two small fields that weren’t yet harvested. I heard reports of 60- to 70-bushel yields, providing a respectable season for beans. The local cash price as I write this is $13.10.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Early voting starts Wednesday. Here's what you need to know
Iowans can begin early voting for the November midterm election Wednesday, choosing representatives in Congress, state offices, and county officials. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to cast your vote. “Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you want...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee collects record $8.7M in taxes on September sports betting after June rule change
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $8.7 million in taxes on $336.9 million in sports wagers in September, according to new numbers from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council. The taxes are more than the state has collected in a month since wagering opened in November 2020. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ground broken for new baseball stadium in Hagerstown funded by Maryland taxpayers
(The Center Square) — A new ballpark is coming to downtown Hagerstown. The Maryland Stadium Authority and Gov. Larry Hogan broke ground for a new multi-use and sports facility that is planned to serve as the new home of a professional baseball team in the Atlantic League and will host other sports, cultural, and community events.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State initiative helps keep gopher tortoise off endangered list
SOCIAL CIRCLE — In Georgia, the gopher tortoise will not be added to the federal Endangered Species Act list in large part because of the power of partnerships. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said this week the eastern population of gopher tortoises — those east of Alabama’s Tombigbee and Mobile rivers — is “robust” and the species in that segment is no longer a candidate for federal listing. The data-based findings, which do not change state regulations protecting gopher tortoises in Georgia or other states, will be discussed in a virtual public meeting Dec. 13.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Snow frosts northern Wisconsin
Winter-like scenes unfolded Oct. 14 across portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin; many residents woke to fresh powder. For some areas it marked the first accumulating snowfall of the year as some of the coldest air of the season so far sent temperatures tumbling. Reports of accumulating snow poured in from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Supporters insist Pa. needs Parental Bill of Rights, while opponents say the legislation goes too far
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A proposed Parental Bill of Rights got state lawmakers heated Tuesday. It comes as what students should and shouldn't be taught in school continues to spark national headlines. "It's honestly a little crazy that we have to talk about parental rights," said Dr. Chaminie Wheeler, a pediatrician...
KPVI Newschannel 6
More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voter registration deadlines approaching
New voters have until Friday to submit their voter registration forms online or by mail in time for the Nov. 8 general election. The deadlines are also for voters to change their address, party affiliation or name. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 21 in order to be accepted.
KPVI Newschannel 6
This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AG Moody launches 2022 Human Trafficking Summit, registration still open
(The Center Square) – A Florida-led virtual 2022 Human Trafficking Summit launched Tuesday nationwide, engaging experts from across the country to collaborate on ways to more effectively combat human trafficking. More than 2,300 attendees registered and registration remains open at HumanTraffickingSummit.com. The summit provides over 16 hours of educational...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Looking for the best autumn views? Enjoy the fall colors along these state park trails
OMAHA — After a long, hot summer, taking a Sunday afternoon drive through a park area on a cool, crisp fall day is special, says Jeff Fields, parks division administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Better yet, leave the car and go for a hike. “That crisp...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Best homebrewers in the state crowned
Mifflinburg, Pa. — In March of 2022, the organization Breweries in PA set out on a mission to determine who is the greatest homebrewer in the state of Pennsylvania. The winners were named on Sunday, Oct. 16 during the championship of the Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational at Rusty Rail Brewing.
KPVI Newschannel 6
St. Louis County overpaid up to $6 million to Brentwood in sales taxes, city says
BRENTWOOD — A clerical error led St. Louis County to send as much as $6 million extra in sales tax proceeds to the city of Brentwood over the past several months, city and county officials said this week. The city said it realized the overpayments and contacted the county...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
Comments / 0