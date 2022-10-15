Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Arsenal's Zinchenko, Martinelli doubts for PSV match
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will make a late call on the availability of left back Oleksandr Zinchenko and forward Gabriel Martinelli after both players missed training before Thursday's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven.
mailplus.co.uk
Swansea 3 Reading 2: Swans complete remarkable comeback
Swansea produced a remarkable turnaround to beat Reading 3-2 and leapfrog them in the Sky Bet Championship table. Reading struck twice in the opening 33 minutes through Yakou Meite and Tom Ince as the visitors sought to end their worst run of the campaign - three games without a win.
mailplus.co.uk
‘No excuse’ admits Klopp as incident splits bosses
JURGEN KLOPP has apologised for ‘losing it’ at assistant referee Gary Beswick and vowed to try to contain his touchline behaviour. The FA yesterday charged Klopp for breaching Rule E3 during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. He has until Friday to respond and the governing body will then decide a course of action.
mailplus.co.uk
Howe hits back at Klopp over claims about Newcastle's spending power
EDDIE HOWE has hit back at Jurgen Klopp’s comments about Newcastle’s limitless spending power and warned the Liverpool boss to be ‘careful’ over the ‘accuracy’ of his opinions. Klopp sarcastically ‘congratulated’ Saudi-owned Newcastle on having ‘no ceiling’ when it came to finances last week,...
mailplus.co.uk
Shaw raps past United managers
LUKE SHAW believes previous Manchester United managers have been too lenient with their favourite players when picking starting XIs. The England defender has fought his way back into the United team for their last two Premier League matches after losing his place to Tyrell Malacia. Shaw said Erik ten Hag...
mailplus.co.uk
5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch
1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
mailplus.co.uk
City’s incredible accusation of prejudice is an almighty slur
LET us go back to Friday lunchtime and the spark for the latest instalment of this increasingly festering rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp had finished the broadcast section of his press conference and had moved on to taking questions from newspapers. With so many demands on his time, Liverpool’s manager could only speak for six minutes and 30 seconds.
mailplus.co.uk
CHRIS SUTTON: My verdict on Ronaldo's cheeky free kick
The date was September 25, 2010, and the setting was Anfield, when one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history was scored. Sunderland had won a free-kick in front of their own box. Defender Michael Turner knocked the ball back to goalkeeper Simon Mignolet so he could take it. Fernando Torres claimed that meant the free-kick had been taken and it was ‘live’. Torres charged down on goal and squared the ball to Dirk Kuyt, who scored beyond Mignolet.
mailplus.co.uk
Blow for Liverpool and Portugal as Jota set to miss World Cup with injury
LIVERPOOL forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for months with a calf injury. The Portugal international was stretchered off late on in during Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield. At the time it appeared the 25-year-old had gone down with cramp as...
mailplus.co.uk
Klopp: I’m no racist
JURGEN KLOPP has rejected claims that his comments before Liverpool’s defeat of Manchester City were ‘borderline xenophobic’ and insisted he would hate himself if that was the case. Liverpool have been exploring all legal avenues since Monday after an anonymous briefing from City alleged that Klopp saying...
mailplus.co.uk
Jurgen’s antics will be copied. A 10-game ban might stop that
JURGEN KLOPP lost his head in the heat of the moment and he knows it. He’ll cringe when he sees those pictures of him intimidating the assistant, Gary Beswick, who you imagine won’t be sending him a Christmas card this year. But we’ve all been there. I lost...
mailplus.co.uk
Reds’ dynamic duo set template for halting Haaland
THE only two occasions Erling Haaland has failed to score or assist a goal for Manchester City this season were against Liverpool — in the Community Shield and the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s entire defence were exceptional on Sunday, showing collectively what needs to be done to deny Haaland, and I was particularly pleased for Joe Gomez, given the scrutiny and injury hell he has been through.
mailplus.co.uk
City and Liverpool at war as bad blood spills over
MANCHESTER CITY have accused Liverpool boss of ‘borderline xenophobia' for comments he made on Friday about their spending. City's fury towards Klopp extends to them believing the German's remarks 'irresponsibly' inflamed tensions before Sunday's clash at Anfield after trouble broke out in the stands. Liverpool are understood to be furious at the allegation against their manager and Sportsmail have contacted the club for comment.
mailplus.co.uk
Star managers’ snarling abuse is vile example for grassroots game
WHEN, you have to wonder, will football managers stop believing their own propaganda and pause for just a moment of self-reflection and honesty?. Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp reinforces the reputation he holds among some referees as the worst, most unpleasant loser and then tries to characterise himself as the genial individual who momentarily loses himself.
Comments / 0