ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo begins treatment for brain tumor

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGOrd_0iaUw7GD00

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has started undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA announced Saturday.

The league made the announcement on behalf of the 18-year NBA veteran center and his family, ESPN reported. Mutombo is being treated in Atlanta.

In a statement, the NBA said that the 56-year-old Mutombo, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015, was in “great spirits.”

“Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care,” the NBA said. “They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

Mutombo played for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets before retiring after the 2008-09 season, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

The 7-foot-2 center was the league’s top defensive player four times, earned three All-NBA selections and played in eight All-Star Games, ESPN reported. Mutombo is 17th on the NBA’s all-time list in rebounds (12,359) and had 3,289 career blocks, second to Hakeem Olajuwon (3,830), according to Basketball-Reference.com.

Born on June 25, 1966, in Kinshasa, Congo, Mutombo played college basketball at Georgetown and was the Denver Nuggets’ first-round pick -- and fourth overall -- in the 1991 NBA Draft.

Mutombo has been a global ambassador for the NBA and recently appeared at this year’s Hall of Fame enshrinement events in Springfield, Massachusetts, according to The Associated Press.

He also appeared with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in August in the Congo, the news organization reported.

Mutombo, who speaks nine languages, founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997. The organization focuses on improving health, education and quality of life for the people in the Congo, ESPN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Celtics open season with celebration of 'lord of the rings' Bill Russell

The Boston Celtics tipped off the NBA season with a win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday in their first game since Bill Russell died in July. Before the game, they opened with a celebration of the sports and civil right icon who spent 13 seasons playing in a Celtics jersey before retiring with 11 championships. Fans arrived to the arena to find commemorative tickets emblazoned with an image of Russell's No. 6 jersey. A light green "6" was overlayed on the dark green paint of the key on both sides of the TD Garden floor.
BOSTON, MA
Action News Jax

Stephen Curry calls for Brittney Griner's freedom during Warriors ring ceremony

After a preseason tinged with turmoil, the Golden State Warriors opened their championship defense on Tuesday with drama-free a ring ceremony. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole didn't hug it out. But they were both all smiles as they tried on their new hardware for size. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry used the moment to speak to a cause. Before the Warriors hung the fourth championship banner secured by their current core, Curry took a moment to give a birthday shoutout to Brittney Griner while calling for her release from a Russian prison.
AUGUST, CA
Action News Jax

MLB playoffs: Yankees-Guardians Game 5 postponed by rain, winner-take-all matchup pushed to Tuesday afternoon

There's one spot left in the Championship Series, and one game left to decide who gets it. And it will have to wait until Tuesday. After attempting to wait out rain in New York, MLB announced late Monday night that the winner-take-all Game 5 in the New York Yankees' and Cleveland Guardians' American League Division Series is postponed until Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.
CLEVELAND, OH
Action News Jax

AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, 'Bama's top-5 streak ends

Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
115K+
Followers
131K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy