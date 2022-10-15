Out of the frying pan and into the fire – Rogers sworn in as newly appointed town council member Friday afternoon

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan
Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: Warren Job Fair – A conversation with Michelle Smeltzer and Brooke McClung, Dept of Social Services
In this Town Talk, Michelle Smeltzer and Brooke McClung from the Department of Social Services joined Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the Warren Job Fair and other upcoming events in our community. On October 25, 2022, the Warren County Department of Social Services (DSS) will host...
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj under fire by fellow Democrat for 'misleading the public'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — At Tuesday’s Loudoun County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Supervisor Kristen Umstattd (D) criticized how County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj (D) handled a recent high-profile case that involved releasing an accused killer from jail. “When someone makes a mistake and uses the county...
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. parents take legal action, try to stop controversial superintendent hire
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Spotsylvania County's new superintendent of schools is set to start the job in just two weeks, but a new legal petition is trying to stop that from happening. Christina Ramos and Jeffrey Glazer recently filed the petition in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court, asking for...
fox5dc.com
"Biden Sucks": Obscene signs over highway to be removed
WASHINGTON - Signs over I-495 and I-270 that say anti-Biden and anti-Democrat messages will be removed, according to Evan Glass, Vice President & At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council. The signs were spotted on the Bradly Blvd. overpass Tuesday. Montgomery County’s Dept of Transportation and the Maryland State Highway...
royalexaminer.com
A Caribbean cruise in a Fairfax sheriff’s office contract and more Va. headlines
• Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger pulled out of a planned debate Friday with Republican challenger Yesli Yega, citing logistical concerns like the choice of moderator and security plans. Vega had declined to participate in a separate debate last month.—Prince William Times. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’ll ask the...
royalexaminer.com
Stephens City UMC to host free community Trunk or Treat event Saturday, October 29
Stephens City UMC will host their sixth Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, October 29 from 2-5 PM. A huge turnout is expected for the Trunk-or-Treat to be held at 5291 Main Street (back parking lot); Costume Parade scheduled for 5 PM. The event will include 15 decorated vehicles strategically parked in the lot adjacent to the church building one hour before the events begins. Newtown Heritage Festival and Toys for Tots will also have representative booths for distributing candy. Volunteers will direct traffic to guide vehicle flow to the back parking lot and also have a designated walking area away from traffic for children and parents moving around the parking lot.
Washington Examiner
Youngkin stumps with Vega in Virginia swing House district
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin stumped with Republican House candidate Yesli Vega Monday night as part of a campaigning push for Republicans in three swing districts throughout the commonwealth. Vega, who is trying to unseat Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) in Virginia's 7th District, appeared with Youngkin at a campaign rally in...
royalexaminer.com
Carson Ray Shenk (1943 – 2022)
Carson Ray Shenk, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Woods Cove in Front Royal, surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Funeral set for NAACP leader from Arlington murdered on Turks and Caicos
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — People will gather to honor and remember an NAACP leader who was killed while on vacation on Turks and Caicos earlier this month. The celebration of life for Kent DeWayne Carter is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 1601 […]
WTOP
Sup. Lawson opposes ‘Indigenous’ item on Prince William board agenda
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 6-1-1 on Oct. 11 to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day rather than Christopher Columbus Day. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson voted no,...
WUSA
Teachers "fed up" in Montgomery County
Teachers say they are fed up with the board of education. They claim MCPS has failed to negotiate with the teachers union.
Virginia School District Planning To Bring In Foreign Teachers Amid Staffing Shortage
To address its teacher shortage, a Virginia school district is considering bringing in foreign teachers beginning in the 2023-2024 school year to staff its classrooms, according to WTOP News. Fairfax County Public Schools is working on a partnership with the Barbados Ministry of Education to
royalexaminer.com
Dolores Mae Breinig Gawne (1934 – 2022)
On Friday, Oct 14th, 2022, Dolores Mae Breinig Gawne passed away peacefully at home in Front Royal. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Edward Gawne; her parents, Harry Luis Breinig and Jesse Smith McConnell Breinig; her siblings, Jesse, Harry, Helen, JoanDoris, Elaine, and Dorothy. She is...
WHSV
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office adds two more SROs in RCPS
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office recently received grant funding to add four additional school resource officers within Rockingham County Public Schools. Two of those positions have been filled, with one new SRO being placed at Wilbur Pence Middle School and the other new hire...
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
wvpublic.org
String Of Suspected Arsons In Hampshire County Leads To Investigation
A string of suspected arson fires in Hampshire County has led to an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office. Five fires happened mostly along Route 50 Thursday evening into Friday morning, all affecting vacant buildings within a 10 mile stretch between Augusta and Capon Bridge. Two similar fires...
wfmd.com
Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted
A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
ffxnow.com
The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield
Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Warren County on Saturday
According to Virginia State Police, 49-year-old Paul D. Wiley of Woodstock was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south on I-81 near I-66 when he failed to navigate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.
