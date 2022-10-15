Sunderland have reiterated their zero tolerance policy on discrimination after former winger James McClean was targeted by a section of the Stadium of Light crowd.The 33-year-old Republic of Ireland international highlighted social media footage of chants apparently aimed at him during his club Wigan’s 2-1 Championship defeat at Sunderland on Saturday.A statement on the club’s official website on Monday said: “Sunderland AFC has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination.“The club is committed to providing an inclusive, family-friendly environment at the Stadium of Light and strongly condemns any supporter found to be engaging in any form of discriminatory behaviour.“Whilst...

2 DAYS AGO