Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch
1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
Liverpool-Man City has become England's ugliest rivalry
LONDON — (AP) — As the Manchester City team bus made its way out of Anfield, there came a parting shot. An object, supposedly thrown by home fans after the bad-tempered 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, caused a small crack in the windshield. It’s a rivalry that...
Brentford vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-Ups
The confirmed line-ups from the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Brentford.
BBC
Manchester United charged with failing to control players against Newcastle
Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association after their players surrounded referee Craig Pawson during Sunday's game against Newcastle. United's players reacted angrily after Pawson disallowed a Cristiano Ronaldo goal during the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford. The referee included the incident in his report on the match.
Sunderland stress ‘zero tolerance’ on discrimination after James McClean abuse
Sunderland have reiterated their zero tolerance policy on discrimination after former winger James McClean was targeted by a section of the Stadium of Light crowd.The 33-year-old Republic of Ireland international highlighted social media footage of chants apparently aimed at him during his club Wigan’s 2-1 Championship defeat at Sunderland on Saturday.A statement on the club’s official website on Monday said: “Sunderland AFC has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination.“The club is committed to providing an inclusive, family-friendly environment at the Stadium of Light and strongly condemns any supporter found to be engaging in any form of discriminatory behaviour.“Whilst...
mailplus.co.uk
‘No excuse’ admits Klopp as incident splits bosses
JURGEN KLOPP has apologised for ‘losing it’ at assistant referee Gary Beswick and vowed to try to contain his touchline behaviour. The FA yesterday charged Klopp for breaching Rule E3 during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. He has until Friday to respond and the governing body will then decide a course of action.
Aston Villa report: Mauricio Pochettino tops list of potential Steven Gerrard replacements
Steven Gerrard is fighting to save his job after a poor start to the season for Aston Villa
Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans
Liverpool edged Manchester City on Sunday afternoon/evening in the Premier League but offensive chants during the match have forced the club to make a statement.
BBC
Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper says draw a 'small step forward'
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said his side's goalless draw away to a dangerous Brighton side was a "step forward". Available to UK users only. MATCH REPORT: Brighton held by strugglers Nottingham Forest. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Wednesday, 19 October at 22:40 BST on...
Premier League Match Preview: Brentford Vs Chelsea
Chelsea travel to the Brentford Community Stadium as they look to solidify their top four position and make it seven games unbeaten.
Manchester United Charged By FA For Incident vs Newcastle United
Manchester United have been charged by the FA following an incident during their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.
SkySports
West Brom 0-2 Bristol City: Joe Williams and Nahki Wells seal victory for Robins
West Bromwich Albion's home woes continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City. The managerless Baggies, with Richard Beale in caretaker charge after the sacking of Steve Bruce, haven't won in five home games after Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored before half-time. Former West Brom assistant manager and...
mailplus.co.uk
Klopp: I’m no racist
JURGEN KLOPP has rejected claims that his comments before Liverpool’s defeat of Manchester City were ‘borderline xenophobic’ and insisted he would hate himself if that was the case. Liverpool have been exploring all legal avenues since Monday after an anonymous briefing from City alleged that Klopp saying...
mailplus.co.uk
Abuse of Toney is a disgrace, says Frank
BRENTFORD boss Thomas Frank has branded the racist abuse suffered by Ivan Toney ‘a disgrace’. Bees striker Toney revealed over the weekend that he was racially abused after scoring both goals in his club’s 2-0 victory over Brighton on Friday. World Cup hopeful Toney, 26, shared screenshots...
SB Nation
Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
It wasn’t pretty, it required rotations and adjustments numerous times, and it still never became truly convincingly dominant football despite more possession - fortunately none of that matters. Three points were secured and a clean sheet was preserved, quite literally saved, by a reinvigorated Kepa Arrizabalaga. Unfortunately, when your best player is your keeper, there will be plenty of talking points about how and why things looked wrong for large swaths of the first half.
BBC
Bracknell Town FC and Banbury United FC: Racist abuse investigated
Police are investigating racist abuse at an FA Cup tie, which also saw a female member of staff getting spat at. The match between Bracknell Town FC and Banbury United FC was held at Bottom Meadow in Sandhurst on Saturday. A member of the public, a staff member and Bracknell...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Russell Martin’s Swansea City
Swansea finished in 15th place in the Championship last season, their lowest finish in the league since their relegation from the Premier League in 2017/18. They came fourth the previous season, but lost 2-0 to Brentford in the play-off final. The Swans have had a relatively strong start to their...
mailplus.co.uk
Reds’ dynamic duo set template for halting Haaland
THE only two occasions Erling Haaland has failed to score or assist a goal for Manchester City this season were against Liverpool — in the Community Shield and the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s entire defence were exceptional on Sunday, showing collectively what needs to be done to deny Haaland, and I was particularly pleased for Joe Gomez, given the scrutiny and injury hell he has been through.
SkySports
Norwich City 0-1 Luton: Carlton Morris steers Hatters to victory
Carlton Morris came back to haunt his former club Norwich as Luton recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win at Carrow Road to move up to fourth in the Championship. The striker scored the decisive goal in the 62nd minute to condemn the Canaries to a third consecutive loss. The home side...
mailplus.co.uk
Blow for Liverpool and Portugal as Jota set to miss World Cup with injury
LIVERPOOL forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for months with a calf injury. The Portugal international was stretchered off late on in during Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield. At the time it appeared the 25-year-old had gone down with cramp as...
Comments / 1