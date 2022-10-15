Read full article on original website
New Haven residents gathered on the Green Wednesday evening in a demonstration of resistance to colonialism on the Day of Indigenous Resistance. The gathering organized by Unidad Latina en Acción brought together dancers, speakers and community members of all ages at the corner of New Haven’s Green. The event featured dances, speeches and ceremonies that reflected on the legacies of colonialism and genocide in the Americas.
Xanax, Klonopin, Valium — these all belong to a type of medication called benzodiazepines, medications that are frequently shown in media in terms of addiction or as pills that relax nerves. Film producer Holly Hardman reveals a different narrative with her new documentary, “As Prescribed,” which shows the harm...
The vast majority of LGBTQ students who attended school in person during the 2020-21 academic year experienced some form of harassment or assault, according to the most recent National School Climate Survey conducted by GLSEN, a national organization working to promote safe schools. More than three-fourths of respondents said they were called names or threatened, […]
“The people you love deserve more than your leftover time.”. I can’t recall when or where I first heard this quote — some time over the pandemic — but it’s been on my mind ever since. It was a different way of framing what I once saw as “getting my work done first” or “earning my free time.” This quote was less “me-centric,” more thoughtful. If we can agree that it’s the people in our lives, at the end of the day, that are most important, then what on earth are we running around doing all day? How do the people I love feel, when I only have time for them once my own stuff is out of the way?
