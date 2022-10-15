ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFD battles early morning vacant house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department battled an early morning fire. Officials say it happened at a vacant home on 3300 block of Division Street in West Knoxville Tuesday morning. We will update this story as soon as we get more information.
Missing elderly man found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing 86-year-old man. Jack Hartgrove, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. KPD officials reported Hartgrove was found near Mebane, North Carolina.
HPUD: Water main break in Powell area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in Powell might wake up this morning without water. Hallsdale-Powell Utility District posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main break has occurred near 1419 Greenwell Drive. HPUD said that it is working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. This story...
Sevierville Police say road rage fight resulted in one person wounded in shooting

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said a man was shot on Saturday after a road rage fight near the Sevierville Visitor Center. According to police reports, a man was driving with his wife on Winfield Dunn Parkway when a Dodge Ram pulled in front of them. In the report, the wife said that the driver of the pickup truck slammed on the brakes, forcing them to stop too.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days

It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win

Knoxville, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night after the Vols win against Alabama, according to WATE. Reports say police responded to gunshots near the University of Tennessee and they found a 65-year-old man who had been shot in the hands.
Free COVID-19 supplies given away to hundreds during two-day event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to ensure that the community continues to stay safe, New Direction, with the help of EMCODA, Sunny Isles, Florida, will be hosting a COVID-19 Survival Supply Kit Give-Away at the Jacob’s Building. The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee...
Freezing to 50s, the chill sticks around for a few more days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re still well below average, but sunshine helps us out today. The winds are shifting, which helps to blow this arctic air back north, it’s just going to take several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
