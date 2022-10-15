SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said a man was shot on Saturday after a road rage fight near the Sevierville Visitor Center. According to police reports, a man was driving with his wife on Winfield Dunn Parkway when a Dodge Ram pulled in front of them. In the report, the wife said that the driver of the pickup truck slammed on the brakes, forcing them to stop too.

SEVIERVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO