KFD battles early morning vacant house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department battled an early morning fire. Officials say it happened at a vacant home on 3300 block of Division Street in West Knoxville Tuesday morning. We will update this story as soon as we get more information.
Residents say Campbell County back roads dangerous to drive on
Families who live along some back roads in Campbell County are asking what it takes to do a little maintenance.
Missing elderly man found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing 86-year-old man. Jack Hartgrove, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. KPD officials reported Hartgrove was found near Mebane, North Carolina.
HPUD: Water main break in Powell area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in Powell might wake up this morning without water. Hallsdale-Powell Utility District posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main break has occurred near 1419 Greenwell Drive. HPUD said that it is working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. This story...
Report: bullet found in toilet paper at Rockwood home after gunshot heard
Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Rockwood man found a bullet inside his toilet paper.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Shooting at Alcoa Highway night club leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person is dead after a shooting at a night club located on Alcoa Highway according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Sevierville Police say road rage fight resulted in one person wounded in shooting
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said a man was shot on Saturday after a road rage fight near the Sevierville Visitor Center. According to police reports, a man was driving with his wife on Winfield Dunn Parkway when a Dodge Ram pulled in front of them. In the report, the wife said that the driver of the pickup truck slammed on the brakes, forcing them to stop too.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Man sentenced in 2021 fatal West Knox County shooting
A Knoxville man was sentenced for criminally negligent homicide, according to Sean McDermott, spokesperson of the District Attorney's Office.
Recovering addict finds new start with help from Campbell County center
Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.
NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days
It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
Halloween house in Farragut raising money for children battling cancer
The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee Park., Oct. 18 and 19, 2022 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm.
Between Freeze Warnings, a few flurries fly with a cold wind for all
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday’s high is 20 degrees below average, sandwiched between Freeze Warnings! Today is the coldest one, with a few flurries flying in the higher elevations. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time.
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win
Knoxville, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night after the Vols win against Alabama, according to WATE. Reports say police responded to gunshots near the University of Tennessee and they found a 65-year-old man who had been shot in the hands.
Free COVID-19 supplies given away to hundreds during two-day event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to ensure that the community continues to stay safe, New Direction, with the help of EMCODA, Sunny Isles, Florida, will be hosting a COVID-19 Survival Supply Kit Give-Away at the Jacob’s Building. The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee...
Snow falls in Campbell County on a freezing October morning
You read that right! Flurries fell in Campbell County Tuesday after a freezing morning in East Tennessee.
Freezing to 50s, the chill sticks around for a few more days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re still well below average, but sunshine helps us out today. The winds are shifting, which helps to blow this arctic air back north, it’s just going to take several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
