Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Related
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in Ohio
A popular off-price retail chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. HomeGoods, a major off-price retail chain, is opening another new location in Ohio on October 20, 2022.
WLWT 5
Restaurant serving up mac and cheese flights opening inside West Chester Brewery
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A restaurant serving up mac n' cheese flights is opening this weekend in West Chester. MamaBear's Mac is opening at Grainworks Brewing Company this Friday. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Oct. 18 in the player above. The restaurant, which originally started as a food...
Toys ‘R’ Us returns to Miami Valley with revival at Macy’s locations
MIAMI VALLEY — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, Toys ‘R’ Us has launched new in-store locations. The toy store giant closed all locations in 2018, a year after filing for bankruptcy. In the summer of 2021, Macy’s announced a partnership with the iconic toy retailer’s parent...
WLWT 5
Home heating costs expected to rise this winter
CINCINNATI — It's another cold autumn night in the Greater Cincinnati region and there is nothing warm and fuzzy about the forecast for heating your home once winter hits. People describe it as a pain in the wallet and some use an even more colorful phrase. "I don't see...
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Julmar Drive in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Julmar Drive in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
WLWT 5
911 call reveals moments after mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 911 call reveals the moments after a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Township on Monday. "My mail delivery carrier just got held up and his keys stolen in front of my house," the caller on the phone told a dispatcher. "I think he had a gun."
WLWT 5
Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
wvxu.org
With more jobs than people, Greater Cincinnati businesses urged to seek out the disengaged
Solving Greater Cincinnati's labor shortage might come down to zeroing in on people who aren't actively looking for work. Dustin Lester calls that segment of the population "disengaged." He works for Lightcast, a company that uses data to create hiring strategies, and spoke to area business leaders at the Northern...
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
KRMG
Police: 4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home
Police: 4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home Police said the four people found inside the home were related to one another. (NCD)
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in West Chester Township
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in West Chester Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
WLWT 5
Forest Park passes ordinance making marijuana possession a minor misdemeanor
FOREST PARK, Ohio — The city of Forest Park, Ohio is making marijuana possession a minor misdemeanor. On Monday night, city council members passed an ordinance removing penalties for the offense. It's only for amounts up to 200 grams. According to the ordinance, Ohio has already reduced penalties for...
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what that means for Ohio
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Car, cellphone data place suspect near scene in West Chester quadruple homicide trial
HAMILTON, Ohio — Gurpeet Singh's car and cellphone are two items that Butler County prosecutors say helped them place the murder suspect near his apartment when his wife, inlaws, and his wife's aunt were murdered. Doug Roden is a digital forensic examiner with the FBI. He analyzed the navigation...
Comments / 0