West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Home heating costs expected to rise this winter

CINCINNATI — It's another cold autumn night in the Greater Cincinnati region and there is nothing warm and fuzzy about the forecast for heating your home once winter hits. People describe it as a pain in the wallet and some use an even more colorful phrase. "I don't see...
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Julmar Drive in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Julmar Drive in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
CINCINNATI, OH

