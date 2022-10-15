ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Owatonna to host Governor's Pheasant Opener in 2023

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNrmY_0iaUvJnt00

WCCO Digital Headlines: Oct. 15, 2022 01:22

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The 2023 Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener will be held in Owatonna.

The area has more than 80 wildlife management areas and an abundance of opportunities for pheasant hunters, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Walz, who previously represented the area in Congress, said he looked forward to an opportunity "to highlight the vibrant communities and exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities in southern Minnesota."

This year, the opener was held in Worthington.

The opener will be held on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 next year.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, last seen in September at Owatonna store

OWATONNA, Minn. – Police in southern Minnesota are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.Alexa Moreno-Lopez was last seen at Lakeside Foods in Owatonna on Sept. 13.She is believed to be with a man who is her relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, who lives in the Willmar area. Moreno-Lopez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 507-676-4177, or 911.
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Walz, Jensen set to debate in Rochester Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Minnesota governor's race heats up Tuesday night with another debate.While technically their second debate this year, it will be the first time Gov. Tim Walz and Republican candidate Dr. Scott Jensen will meet as official party candidates.Among the biggest issues facing our state: abortion and crime, and you can bet we'll hear more about both from the two candidatesas they square off, this time in Rochester.In terms of crime, Walz has said he wants more funding for police, but a deal for that fell apart at the legislature. Jensen has said that's not enough, calling for...
ROCHESTER, MN
TheDailyBeast

Minnesota Guv Flummoxed When Opponent Compliments His Smile

Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faced off against Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday night in Rochester, clashing over George Floyd, with Jensen lashing Walz over his handling of what followed after the police killing of Floyd. The pair also took on abortion and crime in their only televised debate, though it was the moment at about the halfway mark when Jensen was asked by KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander to compliment his opponent that had people talking. Pausing, Jensen responded, “I’ve thought about this question,” a smirk briefly appearing on his face. “I think Tim Walz is an affable individual who…” he paused again. “... has a wonderful smile.” According to WCCO’s Jason DeRusha, he asked the same question during the State Fair of Jensen, who repeated Walz was “affable,” but instead of mentioning his smile, Jensen said, “he talks beautifully.” After the “smile” comment, Walz raised his hand and appeared flummoxed.My soul left my body at this moment pic.twitter.com/hj8dRBpKrK— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 19, 2022 Read it at Twin Cities
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

2022 Gubernatorial Debate: Walz v. Jensen

William Broussard, a Board member for ECHO Food Shelf, met up Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about this virtuous game. For National Menopause Day, Lisa and Kelsey take a closer look at the symptoms--both physical and mental--and are joined by Brittany Duncan from Mankato Clinic. Garrett Steinberg: Mankato’s own...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges is getting results

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – It's been just over six months since Bloomington swore in its first Black police chief.Booker Hodges has become recognized for doing things differently, most notably his press conferences."People. At the end of the day it's people," Hodges said.The chief says that's what motivates him. One of the first things he did when taking control of BPD was one-on-one talks with every employee."I can almost say I know almost everybody's spouse's name. Some of them kids. I haven't gotten to the pets," Hodges said.Outside Hodges' office door is a poster highlighting a core value: respect.    "The trust...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

METRO Gold Line construction begins: Groundbreaking ceremony held in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Construction is officially underway for the METRO Gold Line in the east metro.Slated to open in 2025, the Gold Line will be the state's first Bus Rapid Transit line that "operates primarily within bus-only lanes," according to Metro Transit. The 10-mile BRT line will connect St. Paul, Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury - generally along Interstate 94. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Woodbury Wednesday.Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Betty McCollum and the commissioners from Ramsey and Washington counties spoke at the event. For more on the project, click here. 
WOODBURY, MN
mprnews.org

Hmong farmers celebrate 'huge milestone' of buying 155 acres in Dakota County

Minnesota’s Hmong American Farmers Association is celebrating its recent purchase of 155 acres of land in Dakota County. The group said the land acquisition, in the works for a decade, will help many Hmong farm families build up their operations and plan for the long-term. The Hmong American Farmers Association announced earlier this month that the sale had closed.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Monday Evening Crash in Southern Minnesota Claimed Two Lives

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash yesterday evening just south of the Twin Cities. The State Patrol says the deadly collision was reported just after 6 PM on Highway 13 in Scott County just west of New Prague. The crash report says an SUV crossed the centerline and collided with a pickup and a car headed in the opposite direction.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KFIL Radio

Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Power 96

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Bloomington schools still facing bus driver shortage

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Nearly two months into the new school year and at least one district still doesn't have enough bus drivers.Over the summer districts across the state faced a shortage of bus drivers.The Bloomington school district said over the summer it was short about 20 drivers, which is roughly double in any given year. Leaders said while things have gotten better, they still need help.Bloomington, like many districts, over the summer had a big hiring push.They upped the pay and benefits and made the schedules more flexible to try and attract more drivers.Since then, the district's Director of Operations...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Conference marks 40 years of tech helping people overcome disabilities

MINNEAPOLIS -- The legacy of a frustrated southern Minnesota mother who changed the world was in full swing Tuesday. The matriarch came up with the idea to use computers to help people with disabilities communicate.From Sensee, a braille translation company from South Korea, to software from the Netherlands that helps people who are non-speaking speak – it all started in Henderson, Minnesota.Megan Turek's parents were hardly alone in their frustrations a half century ago. Turek's brother, who is deaf, explains."No one knew what to do, they had no help, they didn't know what to do with me," Marc Hagen said."They...
HENDERSON, MN
kymnradio.net

Greenvale Avenue to be closed for remainder of the month; Fossum praises law enforcement for federal grant idea; Casks for Casas fundraiser set for Wednesday

The Greenvale Avenue railroad crossing will be closed beginning this morning and will remain closed through. October 28th due to work related to the 2022 NW Area Mill and Overlay Project. Railroad crews will install new extended crossing materials to allow pedestrian crossings to be connected across the railroad tracks....
NORTHFIELD, MN
MIX 108

The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting

Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
98K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy