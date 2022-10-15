ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Penn State Health: Lancaster Medical Center

Claire Mooney, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center joins us to share what it’s been like opening the new center, their employee culture, and the impact the center has on the community. Employees at the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

3 brothers receive heart transplants at Hershey Medical Center

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Midstate brothers — Brian, Greg, and Steve Allen — are celebrating a second chance at life after they successfully received heart transplants at Hershey Medical Center. “It was a miracle. The whole thing is a miracle,” Greg, who had his transplant seven...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Codorus Creek clean-up to be held this weekend in York

YORK, Pa. — The public has been invited to a clean-up of Codorus Creek in York. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the City of York, CRDC Global and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper will be hosting a series of clean-up events. Volunteers are needed for the clean-up of plastics and other...
YORK, PA
WGAL

LGBTQ Center celebrates its anniversary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The LGBT Center of Central Pennsylvania is celebrating sixteen years tonight. Honoring its founders and others in Pennsylvania who have been doing work to support those in the LGBTQ community. The event just getting started at the Hershey lodge, with the guests trickling in. The LGBT...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall dies

LANCASTER, Pa. — The former mayor of Lancaster, Charlie Smithgall, has died. In a post on Facebook, his daughter Allison Smithgall said:. "It is with the utmost sadness that I wish to share that my dad passed away about an hour ago … Charlie Smithgall was the best dad, husband, poppop & friend anyone in the world could have asked for. He loved his family, he loved his farm and loved his cannons. He loved being the mayor of Lancaster. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge and humor. If you knew him you were a lucky person because he always cared about others more than he did himself."
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Go on the road with 11th Congressional District candidate Bob Hollister

WGAL's Commitment 2022 coverage is going on the road. We take congressional candidates to unannounced locations to meet some of the people they would represent if they win. In the 11th District – which covers Lancaster County and parts of York County – Republican incumbent Lloyd Smucker is running against Democrat Bob Hollister.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New addition coming to the Strawberry Square in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ManeClass Salon is set to officially open its doors in downtown Harrisburg at some point in late October. The salon had originally been located in midtown for around five years, but the owner of ManeClass Salon, Miss Shana, has been looking forward to her salons new home on North Third Street – across from the Whitaker Center.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

New Holland house decked out for Halloween

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A beautiful Victorian home in New Holland, Lancaster County, is the very picture of Halloween. Dan McDowell said he and his family noticed the area doesn't participate much in Halloween, so they wanted to go all out. He said almost all of the décor is...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: Riverfront Park whistlepig

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you’re a groundhog living in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park, life is just a nonstop adventure. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. So why did our little friend run for cover?...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Shapiro comes to the Susquehanna Valley

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro campaigned in the Susquehanna Valley on Sunday. The visit comes just 23 days ahead of the General Election. Shapiro is set to speak at Casa in Action's Hispanic Heritage Month event. The effort is part of outreach to Hispanic voters as the race between Shapiro and Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano is reaching the home stretch.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Police investigation in Hanover, York County

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Inmate dies at Camp Hill State Prison

CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill has died. The acting prison superintendent said Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday. CPR was administered until emergency medical services arrived, but McLaughlin was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.
CAMP HILL, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg School District to hold meeting to address youth violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. — TheHarrisburg School District will hold a meeting Tuesday night to talk about preventing youth violence. Students at Harrisburg High School should already be seeing an increased police presence after a fight involving more than 20 students happened several weeks ago. The school agreed to allow Harrisburg City police officers to visit the school periodically. The officers will also help train existing security at the school.
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police

A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
YORK COUNTY, PA

