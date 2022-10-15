Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
abc27.com
Penn State Health: Lancaster Medical Center
Claire Mooney, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center joins us to share what it’s been like opening the new center, their employee culture, and the impact the center has on the community. Employees at the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical...
abc27.com
3 brothers receive heart transplants at Hershey Medical Center
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Midstate brothers — Brian, Greg, and Steve Allen — are celebrating a second chance at life after they successfully received heart transplants at Hershey Medical Center. “It was a miracle. The whole thing is a miracle,” Greg, who had his transplant seven...
Codorus Creek clean-up to be held this weekend in York
YORK, Pa. — The public has been invited to a clean-up of Codorus Creek in York. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the City of York, CRDC Global and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper will be hosting a series of clean-up events. Volunteers are needed for the clean-up of plastics and other...
WGAL
LGBTQ Center celebrates its anniversary
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The LGBT Center of Central Pennsylvania is celebrating sixteen years tonight. Honoring its founders and others in Pennsylvania who have been doing work to support those in the LGBTQ community. The event just getting started at the Hershey lodge, with the guests trickling in. The LGBT...
WGAL
Grantville pumpkin patch harvests some fall fun
GRANTVILLE, Pa. — WGAL's Kate Merriman visited a family-friendly farm in Dauphin County for some fall fun. Watch her report above.
WGAL
Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall dies
LANCASTER, Pa. — The former mayor of Lancaster, Charlie Smithgall, has died. In a post on Facebook, his daughter Allison Smithgall said:. "It is with the utmost sadness that I wish to share that my dad passed away about an hour ago … Charlie Smithgall was the best dad, husband, poppop & friend anyone in the world could have asked for. He loved his family, he loved his farm and loved his cannons. He loved being the mayor of Lancaster. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge and humor. If you knew him you were a lucky person because he always cared about others more than he did himself."
WGAL
Go on the road with 11th Congressional District candidate Bob Hollister
WGAL's Commitment 2022 coverage is going on the road. We take congressional candidates to unannounced locations to meet some of the people they would represent if they win. In the 11th District – which covers Lancaster County and parts of York County – Republican incumbent Lloyd Smucker is running against Democrat Bob Hollister.
abc27.com
New addition coming to the Strawberry Square in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ManeClass Salon is set to officially open its doors in downtown Harrisburg at some point in late October. The salon had originally been located in midtown for around five years, but the owner of ManeClass Salon, Miss Shana, has been looking forward to her salons new home on North Third Street – across from the Whitaker Center.
Dauphin and York counties have the most applicants for the Pa. marijuana pardon project
YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons received more than 3,500 applications for the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project. The project is a one-time, large-scale pardon effort for people with certain minor, non-violent marijuana convictions. “This is really crucial for a lot of Pennsylvanians with non-violent marijuana-related offenses on...
Teen Disappeared Off Central Pennsylvania Front Porch Days Ago: Police
A 14-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, Oct. 15, Lancaster City Bureau of police announced on Monday afternoon. Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m., the police detailing the release. "Savion's family is...
WGAL
Lancaster County school leader named Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County school leader is tops in his class. Brian Troop – who has served as superintendent at the Ephrata Area School District for the last decade – was recently named Pennsylvania's Superintendent of the Year. "It's certainly a whole district award....
echo-pilot.com
Treasure of the Susquehanna: You can see and touch more than 1,000 ancient rock carvings
He pulled his aluminum jon boat alongside the biggest rock in the river. Paul Nevin cut the motor, secured his anchor and stepped barefoot into another world. Gulls screeched overhead. The Safe Harbor Dam hummed, looming upriver. Water flowed by fast but smooth and easy. Steep, tree-covered hills rise on...
WGAL
New Holland house decked out for Halloween
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A beautiful Victorian home in New Holland, Lancaster County, is the very picture of Halloween. Dan McDowell said he and his family noticed the area doesn't participate much in Halloween, so they wanted to go all out. He said almost all of the décor is...
local21news.com
Illegally dumped rats multiplying, more than 100 rounded-up in Steelton, Pa.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An update to a story CBS 21 News has been following. We recently told you about a large number of rats that were dumped in the borough of Steelton. Volunteers have been working to rescue the rats in Steelton and Harrisburg. So far, the...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: Riverfront Park whistlepig
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you’re a groundhog living in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park, life is just a nonstop adventure. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. So why did our little friend run for cover?...
WGAL
Shapiro comes to the Susquehanna Valley
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro campaigned in the Susquehanna Valley on Sunday. The visit comes just 23 days ahead of the General Election. Shapiro is set to speak at Casa in Action's Hispanic Heritage Month event. The effort is part of outreach to Hispanic voters as the race between Shapiro and Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano is reaching the home stretch.
WGAL
Police investigation in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
WGAL
Inmate dies at Camp Hill State Prison
CAMP HILL, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill has died. The acting prison superintendent said Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday. CPR was administered until emergency medical services arrived, but McLaughlin was pronounced dead shortly before 7 a.m.
WGAL
Harrisburg School District to hold meeting to address youth violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. — TheHarrisburg School District will hold a meeting Tuesday night to talk about preventing youth violence. Students at Harrisburg High School should already be seeing an increased police presence after a fight involving more than 20 students happened several weeks ago. The school agreed to allow Harrisburg City police officers to visit the school periodically. The officers will also help train existing security at the school.
Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police
A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
Comments / 4