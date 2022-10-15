What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.

