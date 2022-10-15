ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Phillies lead Padres 1-0 ahead of NLCS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

The Yankees Are Moving on to Houston After a Muted Celebration

NEW YORK — Forty-one minutes after the Yankees beat the Guardians 5–1 in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series, the only sign of their victory was that they were packing their lockers for Houston rather than for home. The Yankees did celebrate: They doused...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason

Even if the 2022 Dodgers had won the World Series, there were going to be some major question marks heading into the offseason. Between pending free agents, underperforming former stars, and guys getting old, this was shaping up to be the most eventful Los Angeles offseason in recent memory even before L.A. got bounced in the NLDS by the Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?

What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
SEATTLE, WA

