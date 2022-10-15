Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers’ Jeanie Buss shows no faith in Anthony Davis with recent comments
The Los Angeles Lakers are once again going to pin a large chunk of offensive responsibility on the weakened knees of power forward Anthony Davis. While his debut season in Los Angeles was magnificent, the last two years have been marred by constant injury problems. Last year proved that an...
Latest Lakers report destroys Anthony Davis’ stock with team
The Los Angeles Lakers trading for Anthony Davis was meant to be a groundbreaking move for the franchise. Not only was the trade one of the most expensive in NBA history, but it seemingly gave the Lakers a franchise player for the next decade-plus. The ultimate plan was in motion....
Restricted free agent from the Celtics that the Pistons could steal
Yesterday was the deadline for rookie extensions for players drafted in 2019 and the Detroit Pistons will keep an eye on the guys who didn’t get signed. There are several possible targets among them, including a player from one of their biggest rivals. One surprise on this list was...
3 Overlooked Atlanta Falcons MVPs six weeks into the season
The Atlanta Falcons have had a number of surprising MVPs so far this season from Grady Jarrett playing the best football of his career to rookie Drake London quickly becoming the primary target. While there have been a number of Atlanta Falcons players who have stood out and stepped up...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0