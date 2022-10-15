Read full article on original website
WITN
Illegal gaming sites shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police say three people were arrested on six felony charges Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at an illegal gaming site. It happened at G Vegas, located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. During the execution of the search warrant, Police...
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Grimesland murder under investigation
Pitt County, NC – At 8:47 a.m. on the morning of Monday, October 17, 2022, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 592 Weston Rd. for a welfare check. Deputies discovered a deceased female, the victim of a murder believed to have been...
WITN
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone chases speeding teen with gun
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager chose the wrong emergency vehicle not to stop for this morning, one driven by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. The sheriff said he tried to stop the car doing about 80 miles per hour on North Old Carriage Road around 11:00 a.m. The...
cbs17
cbs17
Williamston man arrested after guns, ammo, hate group materials found in vehicle at Edgecombe CC
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man has been arrested after police were called to Edgecombe Community College on Monday for a suspicious person acting erratically in the school’s parking lot. Jason William Massenbrink, 24, was arrested and is facing a charge of possession of a firearm on educational property after Tarboro police found multiple […]
WNCT
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Ask for Public’s Assistance Regarding Multiple Shootings
On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 7:14 p.m., officers responded to McDonald’s, 1921 Degraffenreid Avenue, in reference to shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers located shell casings and property damage. There have been no reported injuries. Based on the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act of violence. At this time, one juvenile subject is being questioned, and potential charges are being evaluated. Detectives are on scene gathering additional evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department.
WRAL
Human skeleton found in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
Reward raised in Atlantic Beach murder case
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been over a month and a half since a murder shook the Atlantic Beach community. On August 29, officers responded to a call of a possible assault and found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex laying in a driveway with a stab wound. During a press conference on Monday, […]
wcti12.com
Jacksonville Police looking for two women in suspected larceny
JACKSONVILLE, Onlsow County — Jacksonville Police is asking for your help in identifying the two women in the photos. Jacksonville Police said they are suspects in a Larceny that occurred on October 15th, 2022 at Wal-Mart located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
cbs17
WITN
SHERIFF: Woman found murdered inside Highway 33 trailer
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating the murder of a woman this afternoon. Sheriff Paula Dance told WITN that a woman’s body was found inside the mobile home at the corner of Highway 33 and Weston Road. Deputies were called around 8:45 a.m. Monday for a welfare check.
neusenews.com
KPD seeks assistance in identifying robbery/assault suspect
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a robbery and assault case from October 15th, 2022 near the area of Plaza Boulevard. Case #22-28889. Anyone with information pertaining to the suspect pictured below is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
WITN
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. Beaufort County holds forum for sheriff candidates. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Updated: 20 hours ago. WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted. Tarboro police:...
WITN
cbs17
Woman called for check on Goldsboro man who was found dead, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police Monday identified the man at the center of a death investigation that began over the weekend. Angelo Maurice Simms, 51, was found dead around 8:25 am. on Sunday after police were called by a woman to perform a welfare check, according to a Goldsboro police news release.
WITN
Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
North Carolina deputies find cocaine hidden in dollar bill after arresting woman during traffic stop
A deputy saw a car with a headlight out and pulled the car over in the Speedway parking lot on West 10th Street, the news release said.
