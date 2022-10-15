Read full article on original website
Related
Gotham Knights Lacks A Performance Mode And Players Aren't Happy
"Gotham Knights" has been fighting an uphill battle in the leadup to its release. While the game promises a return to the action-packed styling of the beloved "Batman: Arkham" series, certain "Gotham Knights" announcements have had fans seeing red. For instance, Warner Bros.' cancellation of the game's versions for last-generation consoles certainly put some fans off. Early hands-on previews have been mixed as well, with some outlets like Eurogamer noting the weightlessness of the combat system. Unfortunately, yet another piece of news regarding the game has now disappointed fans. According to the game's executive producer, "Gotham Knights" runs at a locked 30 frames-per-second on console — with no performance mode option.
Elden Ring Is No Longer The Best-Reviewed Game Of 2022
Back in February, the release of "Elden Ring" came with the highest critical reviews of the year – while the PC version of the game saw backlash, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of it received a 96 Metacritic score. The game was widely loved by critics and fans alike for a ton of reasons, including the outstanding world-building and the sense of player autonomy it creates without forced quests. While there are a few games that are more perfect than "Elden Ring," it sat at the top of games released in 2022 for eight months. However, a new game dethroned the Soulsborne title with a slightly higher Metacritic score, and it's a port of a hyper-successful PlayStation 4 game.
Bayonetta's New Voice Actor Releases Statement Amid Boycott Calls
Jennifer Hale, the actress behind Bayonetta in the upcoming "Bayonetta 3," has issued a statement after former "Bayonetta" actor Hellena Taylor asked fans to boycott the new game. In early October, PlatinumGames confirmed to Game Informer that Taylor would not return as the voice of Bayonetta in "Bayonetta 3" and...
Pokémon Fans React To Scarlet & Violet's Streamer Gym Leader
Waiting for the release of "Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet" on Nov. 18 is going to be difficult for many gamers, and in the meantime, players have begun to analyze every tiny detail in trailers and promotional stills from Nintendo in anticipation. All of this hunting has led the internet to its new favorite Pokemon, Lechonk, and subsequently to Lechonk's apparent fate as a horrifying ham sandwich in one trailer. New Pokemon are one of gamers' favorite things about a new generation of pocket monster games, and seeing cuties like Lechonk only makes fans wonder: What other new elements will be arriving in these games?
The Bayonetta Voice Acting Conflict Just Got More Complicated
On October 5, Nintendo confirmed that Hellena Taylor would not be returning to her role as the voice of the titular character in "Bayonetta 3"; instead, Jennifer Hale would be stepping in. Many fans were disappointed by the news and weren't entirely sold on Platinum Games' initial explanation that the studio couldn't manage to work with Taylor's schedule. Taylor then came forward with a series of videos that she released on her Twitter account where she claimed, "the final offer to do the whole game as a buyout – flat rate – was 4,000 U.S. dollars." She then asked fans to boycott the game and instead donate the money they would have spent on it to charity.
IndieFoxx Calls Out Twitch Following Multiple Ban Appeals
Indiefoxx is one of the most controversial content creators to stream on Twitch. The streamer skyrocketed in popularity in 2021 with her streams in the ASMR and Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches categories awarding her over 2 million followers. However, things kept getting worse for Indiefoxx on Twitch, as the streamer was banned five times over six months. The length of the bans ranged from 24 hours to three days.
The Lost Kingdom Hearts TV Pilot Has Finally Surfaced
Thanks to the efforts of its director, the never-before-seen pilot episode of the rumored "Kingdom Hearts" TV series has finally been revealed. Though Seth Kearsley, who also directed the animated comedy and Hanukah favorite "Eight Crazy Nights" and worked on "The Looney Toons Show," has shared storyboard photos in the past, the fully-voiced pilot for "Kingdom Hearts" continued to elude the public.
Is A Plague Tale: Requiem The End Of The Series?
"A Plague Tale: Requiem" just released, and, based on early critical reception, it's looking like a great game and a worthy successor to "A Plague Tale: Innocence." The sequel is being praised for its touching story, polished gameplay, and improved visuals, all of which build on the groundwork of the first game.
The History Of James Bond Video Games Begins With A Bizarre, Text-Based Adventure
James Bond has a long and celebrated history across all types of media. While the superspy got his start in novels and is probably most known for his numerous film appearances, he's also headlined more than a few video games over the years. While they've varied in quality, some have been true classics (looking at you "Goldeneye") that are still remembered fondly today.
Konami Might Have Spoiled Its Own Silent Hill Showcase
Konami is all set to give fans answers about the return of the "Silent Hill" franchise later today. However, thanks to an apparent mistake and the work of some internet sleuths, fans may already know everything that will be touched on during this afternoon's "Silent Hill" livestream. Don't look ahead if you want to remain unspoiled!
Persona 5 Royal: How Do The New Ports Stack Up?
"Persona 5 Royal" hits Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 20, finally letting non-PlayStation gamers enjoy the massive and critically acclaimed JRPG. This new port is also launching onto Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can check it out for no additional cost. Of course, the quality of "Persona 5 Royal" as a game is already known, with the original 2020 PS4 release sitting at a healthy 94 on Metacritic. But fans want to know how the game holds up on new platforms, like the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, especially since there's such a big difference in power between the consoles.
The Biggest Changes Coming To Final Fantasy 14 Patch 6.25
Despite running for over a decade and having had a very rough launch, "Final Fantasy 14" is still going strong, with a large player base and regular updates. Square Enix continues to roll out new content for fans through numerous patches and expansions. Most recently, the popular MMO got another expansion when patch 6.0 rolled out "Endwalker" in December 2021 and patch 6.2 was added in August 2022.
Overwatch 2 Players Stumble On PVE Maps Early
Though it has been criticized for its battle pass, controversial personal information requirements, and for being too similar to the first game, "Overwatch 2" is anything but a failure. Blizzard's sequel already boasts 25 million players in less than two weeks, but there's still something missing from the game: its highly-anticipated story mode. Though "Overwatch" servers are gone now, the original game was an entirely online team-based experience with no single-player or campaign at all, so it would be a step in a new direction for the now-series. Ever since Blizzard announced it would not include the PvE side of the game on launch earlier in 2022, the company hasn't said much more about it.
Overwatch 2: The 3 Best Characters To Counter Mercy
"Overwatch 2" boasts a host of Support heroes, but one of the most powerful is Mercy. This angel is sometimes a devil to those playing against her due to her powerful healing beam and the fact that she can even bring players back from the dead. While she was already a nuisance for those who faced her in the first game, taking her out can prove even trickier in "Overwatch 2" thanks to some changes made to Mercy's flight and self-healing (including the integration of a beloved super jump ability).
Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Cross-Platform?
In March 2022, "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed" was announced to be on the way. The game, set to release on Oct. 18, 2022, showed off four-versus-one gameplay that included a team of Ghostbusters against a player-controlled ghost. The goal of the game is either to capture the ghost or cause as much mayhem and madness as possible while avoiding the other players. Players are also able to customize both their Ghostbuster and their Ghost with abilities and equipment.
Overwatch 2: Is Genji Overpowered Right Now?
While it's true that "Overwatch 2" got off to a seriously rocky start. 25 million players have had the chance to try out the free-to-play sequel for themselves. And while some players are trying to learn the best characters to counter Mercy, "Overwatch" veterans and newcomers alike have also been able to experience powerful plays by one of the game's most popular characters: Genji.
Is EA Sports PGA Tour Coming To Nintendo Switch?
After years of absence, the "EA Sports PGA Tour" franchise is finally returning to screens. EA is reviving the series with its first new golf title since 2015. While there's no set release date yet, it's expected sometime next year and golf fans should be happy to get back on the virtual links.
The Callisto Protocol's Developers Hit Back At Delay Rumors
Among the many sci-fi horror games releasing in the near future is "The Callisto Protocol," a game headed by the co-creator of "Dead Space" Glen Schofield. While the creator feels conflicted about the upcoming remake of "Dead Space," Schofield's latest project, "The Callisto Protocol," comes out almost two months prior on December 2, 2022. However, according to a listing from Epic Games, the release date had been pushed back more than three months to February 12, 2022.
Jessica Blevins Is Officially No Longer Ninja's Manager
Jessica Blevins, wife of streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, has been in more than one relationship with the streamer for some time, acting as both his spouse and business manager since meeting in 2010. As a married couple, they've built a strong and supportive relationship, and in business she has played an instrumental role in transforming Ninja into a gaming star — and keeping him grounded at the same time. The successful blending of love and business has been good for the couple, but now it seems the business-side of the relationship is mostly coming to an end.
Fortnite's Evolution Happened Just How It Needed To
"Fortnite" is arguably one of the most recognizable video games in today's market. The title sets itself apart from other battle royale games with stylized graphics and a building system that lets players tear down structures and replace them with their own haphazard towers. However, like most video game developers out there, Epic Games didn't nail the aesthetic of "Fortnite" in one go.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0