Florida State

Viva Satire!
3d ago

When you fight against stronger gun control Laws that could save innocent lives, but complain about no Capital Punishment as a Pro-life until birth Advocate.

Jeff Margolies
3d ago

If I were you, I would worry about my own legal problems!! You are being charged in kidnapping and involvement of a minor across state lines!! Abbott throws you under the bus!! Now you are rigging voting in questionable area’s!! This is ILLEGAL on top of all the other charges!!! I think the Federal government look into how you handled state funds given you by the feds for specific acts!!! There have been recent Governor’s doing time for there miss deeds!!! You could be next!!!!

floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis wants death penalty speeded up in light of Parkland shooting life verdict

'There’s a saying: Justice delayed is justice denied. And when you have 4 1/2 years that go into this — for what? Everybody knew that he did it.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis, “stung” by the jury vote against executing the Parkland school gunman, wants to grease the wheels of Florida’s criminal justice system to prevent prosecutions like this from taking so long — four years, in this case.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach State College students react to Florida's U.S. Senate debate

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College officials hosted a watch party for Florida’s U.S. Senate debate on campus Tuesday. Afterward, some students told WPBF 25 News that watching the discussion between Rep. Val Demings and Sen. Marco Rubio has influenced them in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Christina Pushaw to be deposed in Andrew Warren suspension hearing

Warren's attorneys claim the Governor's Office has not turned over requested communication. Christina Pushaw, the firebrand former Press Secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis and current Director of Rapid Response for his campaign, is being deposed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court Northern District Tallahassee Division in the case concerning Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s suspension from office.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

New legal challenges to Florida's abortion law could be groundbreaking

In April, Florida enacted a law that sharply restricted abortion access in the state and banned most abortions after 15 weeks. That law, known as HB 5, is now encountering some exciting and innovative legal opposition, not only from groups that fight for civil liberties and reproductive freedoms, but from religious groups as well. The challenges in Florida — and somewhat similar ones in Kentucky and Indiana — may signal subtle but significant shifts in how activists across the country are contesting a recent string of conservative Christian legislative triumphs.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Supreme Court case determining whether cops can be protected as victims when they shoot someone set for December

The Florida Supreme Court on Monday scheduled arguments Dec. 7 in a high-profile case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law.” The voter-approved Marsy’s Law amendment included a series of protections for crime victims. The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened. The officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news organizations that say the officers’ names should be released.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Will Florida voters kill off the Constitution Revision Commission next month?

'It's a tossup ... there are solid arguments both for and against the agency.'. In 1968, Florida voters ratified the Constitutional Revision Commission (CRC) to examine the Florida Constitution once every 20 years for possible changes. It’s met only three times since, but bitter reaction from politicians to the last CRC incarnation in 2017-2018 may land the panel on the political equivalent of Death Row.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Draws Challenges Over Pot License

  Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Late-Night Document Dump Reveals DeSantis Aides’ Involvement in Martha’s Vineyard Flight

Several of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ top aides were directly involved in flying asylum seekers from Texas to Massachusetts last month, newly released public records show. The documents, posted online at 9:23 p.m. on Friday in relation to a public records request, provide further insight into an operation that is now at the center of a criminal investigation, federal probe, and a lawsuit. In the weeks leading up to the flight, which dumped nearly 50 unsuspecting migrants on Martha’s Vineyard, DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier, texted and called Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar. The texts suggest that Keefe was on the ground in Texas, helping to coordinate the flight. “Very good,” Uthmeier responded. “You have my full support. Call anytime.” Keefe later updated him: “Wheels up.” The late-night records dump also included photos of migrants waiting to board a jet in San Antonio with their faces concealed, and redacted waivers they signed with the Department of Homeland Security. Keefe once worked as an outside lawyer for Vertol Systems, the GOP-friendly jet charter company that was paid $1.6 million by the state of Florida to fly migrants from Texas to liberal-leaning destinations. Read it at Miami Herald
FLORIDA STATE
