‘In absolute bits’: Jayde Adams’s performance for late sister brings Strictly viewers to tears

By Ellie Harrison
 3 days ago

Jayde Adams ’s American Smooth on Strictly Come Dancing tonight (15 October) left many viewers in tears.

The dance, performed to “Wind Beneath My Wings” with the comedian and actor’s professional partner Karen Hauer, was in tribute to Adams’s sister, Jenna, who died 11 years ago from a brain tumour.

In the VT shown before the performance, Adams said: “‘Wind Beneath My Wings’ was made famous by Bette Midler , who was mine and my sister Jenna’s most favourite musician when we were growing up… We’d make up dances to Bette in my parents’ living room.

“She was two years older than me and she died 11 years ago.”

Adams added: “I didn’t just lose a sister, I lost a best friend, my dance partner. Her telling me to make everyone laugh, that was my calling.”

After the dance, judge Motsi Mabuse said: “I think your sister would be so proud of you at this moment.”

A tearful Shirley Ballas said: “Jayde, I feel like you’re my hero. I think you’ve represented this number for everyone who’s lost a loved one. I’m really emotional… thank you for doing that for everybody who’s lost a loved one.”

Viewers took to Twitter to share how moved they were by the dance.

“Bless her, that was a beautiful dance, Jayde’s best so far, it was simply beautiful. She really put it all in this week, loved it,” wrote one fan.

“Seeing @jaydeadams talk about grief so openly and being so raw about it on Strictly really means something to me as someone who is currently in the beginning throws of grief. So I’m now sat, trying to paint and just crying instead,” added another.

A third wrote: “Oh bollocks. Jayde Adams just made me sob my heart out.”

A fourth said they were “crying at Jayde Adams on Strictly tonight”, while another added: “In absolute bits here, that was completely beautiful.”

Adams was then very emotional in the after-chat with host Claudia Winkleman, saying that she was so grateful that Strictly has allowed her to keep her promise to her sister that she will never be forgotten.

Strictly continues weekly on Saturday nights on BBC One.

