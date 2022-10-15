'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Jennifer Aydin said that guests 'gasped' at Teresa Giudice's $10,000 wedding updo

Giudice used $7,000 worth of extensions to complete her almost $10,000 bridal look. Jill Zarin/Instagram

"RHONJ" star Jennifer Aydin discussed costar Teresa Giudice's bridal hair on a BravoCon panel Friday.

Aydin shared that attendees "gasped" when Giudice appeared due to her grandiose hair.

In August, Giudice and Luis Ruelas tied the knot surrounded by her costars and other celebs.

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin shared an inside look into Teresa Giudice's wedding on Friday during a BravoCon panel. Aydin, who attended Giudice's August wedding to Luis Ruelas , revealed that guests "gasped" when Guidice walked out on her big day.

According to People, the BravoCon audience laughed as Aydin further elaborated. "No, they gasped because she was beautiful. We don't hate on Teresa Giudice here," she said.

Aydin believes that Giudice represented her state well with her bridal ensemble. "She came out looking like the queen of New Jersey, and she made it work," she said.

Giudice's hairstylist Lucia Casazza appeared on "Andy Cohen Live" on SiriusXM in August to share how she pulled off the dramatic look.

Casazza shared with Cohen that she used mesh inserts and over $7,000 worth of hair extensions to create the voluminous style. An additional $2,500 was added to the price tag as a styling fee, the celebrity hairstylist told Entertainment Tonight . The updo was held together with over 1,500 bobby pins and the entire process, from start to finish, took about three and a half hours.

To accessorize, Giudice wore a custom crystal crown tiara atop the almost $10,000 hairstyle. "The tiara was huge," Aydin said, "And honestly, I thought she fucking killed it."

During her wedding, Giudice donned a custom Mark Zunino Atelier blush mermaid dress with an 8-foot-long train accentuated with crystals and pearls, People reports. Her veil was embroidered with three hearts and "sempre insieme," which means "always together" in Italian.

Zunino worked with Giudice to create the crystal and pearl accented look. "All of the elements were designed to help inspire a fantastic future filled with 'love, love, love' which Teresa always says!" Zunino captioned his Instagram post.