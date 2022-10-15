ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toledo.com

Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo

1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Vikes end regular season with 4-0 shutout of Whitmer

After not being able to dent the scoreboard in a scoreless tie against Delta, it took Evergreen just five minutes to tally against Whitmer as the Vikings closed out the regular season with a 4-0 win in boys soccer Thursday, extending their record to 12-4-1. Evergreen awaits the winner of...
TOLEDO, OH
Maize n Brew

Kickoff time released for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Announced by the program on Monday morning, the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be featured as ABC’s primetime night game. This will be the Wolverines’ first night game since...
ANN ARBOR, MI
laprensanewspaper.com

Kayla McQueen married Pedro Gutiérrez October 15, 2022

Weddings are a beautiful thing. But what made last Saturday’s wedding ceremony so unique [Oct.15, 2022 at Temple Shomer Emunim, in Sylvania, Ohio] was that the bride spoke her vows in Spanish and the groom spoke his vows in Hebrew. Kayla is of German, Russian, Jewish, and African descent and her husband-to-be is Mexican-American. A Mariachi band from Detroit followed the couple as they proceeded down the aisle. This truly was a bilingual, bicultural event.
SYLVANIA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

NWOAL Boys Cross Country Championships

TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 46; 2. Wauseon 49; 3. Liberty Center 65; 4. Delta 91; 5. Bryan 107; 6. Evergreen 161. AREA RUNNERS IN TOP 10: 1. Xander Fackler (B) 16:04; 2. Jackson Callan (W) 16:30; 3. Aidan Pena (W) 16:33; 4. Aden McCarty (A) 16:55; 5. Caleb Horrow (A) 17:06; 7. Garrett Leininger (W) 17:28; 9. Konnor Hawkins (D) 18:09; 10. Daniel Sintobin (D) 18:13.
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg, Eastwood ranked in Ohio high school football poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 35. Cleveland Heights 28. Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13. DIVISION III. 1. Hamilton Badin (15) 9-0 172. 2. Chardon (2) 7-1 148. 3. Canfield 7-1 110. 4. Mount Orab Western...
OHIO STATE
thevillagereporter.com

Eclectic Alt-Southern Rocker To Perform In Williams County

Dusty Bo and the Contraband will be performing at JJ Winn’s in Holiday City on October 28, 2022 and opening the Beer and Wine Fest in Montpelier on November 5, 2022. Dusty Bo is advertised as “delightfully eclectic”, a “versatile song smith” and someone who “brings the modern Rock/Indi fire and an unmistakable soulful voice along with his killer songs.”
MONTPELIER, OH
toledoparent.com

Trunk-or-Treats & Trick-or-Treats in the Toledo Area

2-4pm Lucas County Canine Care & Control. Trick-or-treat in the parking lot of the Lucas County Canine Care and Control Center! Stop by to see some decorated trunks, visit food trucks, play games, and capture your memories at a photo booth. Costumes are encouraged and furry friends are welcome to attend!
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Crash on I-475 totals donut food trailer

An effort is underway to recruit more landlords in Toledo to help solve the city's affordable housing crisis. 13abc's Lee Conklin takes a visit to the chiropractor. 13abc's Ethan Watts talks with astrologer-intuitive and life philosopher Janet Amid. Local Love: Toledo Yoga. Updated: 36 minutes ago. 13abc's Delaney Ruth shows...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy