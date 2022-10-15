Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
WTOL-TV
BGSU student dresses as Spongebob at Cleveland Guardians games
Any true Guardians fan knows Oscar Gonzalez's walk-up song is the theme song for Spongebob Squarepants. And now, many Guardians fans know who David Hrusovsky is.
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
whbc.com
Prayers Replace Rivalry Week at Central With Death of Student There
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s rivalry week at a lot of area high schools, but it’s taken on a much different tone at Central Catholic this week. This, as the students and staff learned about the traffic death of a junior student over the weekend.
fcnews.org
Vikes end regular season with 4-0 shutout of Whitmer
After not being able to dent the scoreboard in a scoreless tie against Delta, it took Evergreen just five minutes to tally against Whitmer as the Vikings closed out the regular season with a 4-0 win in boys soccer Thursday, extending their record to 12-4-1. Evergreen awaits the winner of...
Maize n Brew
Kickoff time released for Michigan vs. Michigan State
Announced by the program on Monday morning, the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be featured as ABC’s primetime night game. This will be the Wolverines’ first night game since...
laprensanewspaper.com
Kayla McQueen married Pedro Gutiérrez October 15, 2022
Weddings are a beautiful thing. But what made last Saturday’s wedding ceremony so unique [Oct.15, 2022 at Temple Shomer Emunim, in Sylvania, Ohio] was that the bride spoke her vows in Spanish and the groom spoke his vows in Hebrew. Kayla is of German, Russian, Jewish, and African descent and her husband-to-be is Mexican-American. A Mariachi band from Detroit followed the couple as they proceeded down the aisle. This truly was a bilingual, bicultural event.
thevillagereporter.com
NWOAL Boys Cross Country Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 46; 2. Wauseon 49; 3. Liberty Center 65; 4. Delta 91; 5. Bryan 107; 6. Evergreen 161. AREA RUNNERS IN TOP 10: 1. Xander Fackler (B) 16:04; 2. Jackson Callan (W) 16:30; 3. Aidan Pena (W) 16:33; 4. Aden McCarty (A) 16:55; 5. Caleb Horrow (A) 17:06; 7. Garrett Leininger (W) 17:28; 9. Konnor Hawkins (D) 18:09; 10. Daniel Sintobin (D) 18:13.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg, Eastwood ranked in Ohio high school football poll
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 35. Cleveland Heights 28. Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13. DIVISION III. 1. Hamilton Badin (15) 9-0 172. 2. Chardon (2) 7-1 148. 3. Canfield 7-1 110. 4. Mount Orab Western...
Man charged with yelling racial slurs, pepper spraying fans at 6th grade football game
30-year-old Port Clinton man Ryan Bullis was accused of yelling racial slurs and pepper spraying fans at a 6th grade football game between Port Clinton and Sandusky.
Milan High School students dismissed Monday after school-wide lockdown
MILAN, Mich. — Milan High School was locked down Monday prompted by a message on a bathroom wall, according to Superintendent Bryan Girbach. Girbach did not confirm what the message said. The Milan Police Department said "the message on the stall wall does not appear to be credible." Girbach...
thevillagereporter.com
Eclectic Alt-Southern Rocker To Perform In Williams County
Dusty Bo and the Contraband will be performing at JJ Winn’s in Holiday City on October 28, 2022 and opening the Beer and Wine Fest in Montpelier on November 5, 2022. Dusty Bo is advertised as “delightfully eclectic”, a “versatile song smith” and someone who “brings the modern Rock/Indi fire and an unmistakable soulful voice along with his killer songs.”
WKYC
Canton Central Catholic High School student dies in Northwest Ohio car crash
Officials confirm junior Jacob Brown was killed when his vehicle hit a tree Sunday in Maumee. He will be remembered Tuesday prior to his soccer team's playoff game.
'They're always union brothers': T-shirts sold to benefit families of Ben, Max Morrissey
TOLEDO, Ohio — From creating a fund, to selling raffle tickets to now selling t-shirts and stickers, the United Steelworkers Local 1-346 has been working to make sure that the families of Ben and Max Morrissey are taken care of. The union hall has sold over 500 shirts since...
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
toledoparent.com
Trunk-or-Treats & Trick-or-Treats in the Toledo Area
2-4pm Lucas County Canine Care & Control. Trick-or-treat in the parking lot of the Lucas County Canine Care and Control Center! Stop by to see some decorated trunks, visit food trucks, play games, and capture your memories at a photo booth. Costumes are encouraged and furry friends are welcome to attend!
13abc.com
Crash on I-475 totals donut food trailer
An effort is underway to recruit more landlords in Toledo to help solve the city's affordable housing crisis. 13abc's Lee Conklin takes a visit to the chiropractor. 13abc's Ethan Watts talks with astrologer-intuitive and life philosopher Janet Amid. Local Love: Toledo Yoga. Updated: 36 minutes ago. 13abc's Delaney Ruth shows...
Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
WTOL-TV
Father of 3 shot and killed in west Toledo
Travis Glenn was teaching his child how to count when his family's home was shot up. Glenn was struck by a bullet, leaving behind 3 kids and a girlfriend of 11 years.
13abc.com
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
13abc.com
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
