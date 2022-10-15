Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Antigo Volleyball Comes Back to Down Lakeland in WIAA Regionals
Antigo dropped the first two sets before coming back to defeat Lakeland in WIAA Quarterfinal Volleyball action: 21-25, 24-26, 25-14, 25-23, 15-8 ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes...
onfocus.news
Auburndale Volleyball Sweeps Spencer in Regional Opener
Auburndale defeated Spencer in WIAA Volleyball quarterfinals action on Tuesday: 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 Josie Ertl had 13 kills and Ashlynn Grimm collected 23 assists for the Eagles. Maggie Baltus picked up 12 digs for Auburndale. Hallie Meyer had 11 digs to lead Spencer. Reports – Hudl (10) ***********************************************************************. Know...
onfocus.news
Pittsville Opens Volleyball Playoffs with Win over Almond-Bancroft
25-19, 25-20, 25-20 Kills: Reese Grimm- 7 Angelina Rees, BrynnFriday & Natasha Losievski – 4 each. Blocks: Brynn Friday- 3 Aces: Reese Grimm – 3 Angelina Rees – 2 Assist: Brooke Grossman – 11 Vanessa Pelot – 8 — Digs: Reese Grimm – 12 Kaylee Jacobson & Angelina Rees – 9 ea.
onfocus.news
WIAA Playoff Football: Division 5 Matchups
#6 Brookfield Academy @ # University School of Milwaukee. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team...
onfocus.news
OnFocus Team of the Week, October 9 to October 15
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Team of the Week, October 9 to October 15!. OnFocus Team of the Week, October 9 – October 15. Owen-Withee Football – The Blackhawks capped off a perfect 8-0 season and captured the CWC-East 8-Player title with a 60-40 win over previously unbeaten Thorp.
onfocus.news
SPASH Volleyball Comes Back to Down Wausau East
***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
Fond du Lac Cardinals play last season at Fruth Field
This is the last season the Fond du Lac Cardinals will be playing at Fruth Field. The district is building a new stadium on campus with a turf field, which will open in August.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Survey: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin’s favorite grocery store
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna residents don’t have to travel far to visit one of Wisconsin’s favorite grocery stores. A new survey released last month of the favorite grocery store in each state ranks Piggly Wiggly as tops for Wisconsinites. Kaukauna has had a Piggly Wiggly since 1952, when...
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?
mystar106.com
2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin
Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
Milwaukee’s First Tornado Event in Over 20 Years Hits with 4 Simultaneous Twisters
For the first time in 22 years, a tornado has touched down in as touched down in parts of Milwaukee. On Wednesday, severe weather prompted a tornado in the Wisconsin city. According to the National Weather Service, the twister then moved and dissipated about five miles from the city’s downtown.
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
WBAY Green Bay
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn
Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WATCH: Wisconsin Twister Caught on Security Camera
An unexpected twister was caught on a security camera as it rips through a busy Wisconsin intersection, Destroying trees and branches in its wake. This shocking moment of extreme weather even landed terrifyingly close to vehicles driving along the roadway as the twister touched down at the intersection. However, there were thankfully no lasting injuries resulting from the wild moment as the tornado touched down on the street.
wpr.org
Winter makes an early visit with snow flurries in much of Wisconsin
Even as the leaves change colors this fall, it's not too early for widespread snowfall and cool temperatures across Wisconsin. The state will see on and off snow showers throughout the day Monday, with pockets of some moderate to heavier snow that reduces visibility at times, according to Rebecca Hansen of the National Weather Service in Milwaukee. The snow isn't likely to stick beyond grassy or elevated surfaces, but the wet roads warrant caution, even without the slush.
A young woman from Brookfield is among the more than 30 people injured.
A bonfire in Pulaski after the homecoming football game left dozens injured. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly
CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
onfocus.news
Injured Stray Dog Rescued Thanks to Group Effort
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A scared and injured stray dog is now safe and sound, thanks to the dedication of volunteers and Rescue For Life Dog Rescue. “River” was caught on Thursday, October 6 on the property of Marty & Laura Lee on Hwy Y after being on the run for at least a week. She was spotted limping at the end of Lincoln-Spencer and Bobwhite near Chili Carwash, but in “survival mode” was not letting anyone get close enough to help.
Comments / 0