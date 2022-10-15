Even as the leaves change colors this fall, it's not too early for widespread snowfall and cool temperatures across Wisconsin. The state will see on and off snow showers throughout the day Monday, with pockets of some moderate to heavier snow that reduces visibility at times, according to Rebecca Hansen of the National Weather Service in Milwaukee. The snow isn't likely to stick beyond grassy or elevated surfaces, but the wet roads warrant caution, even without the slush.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO