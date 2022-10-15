Bryan Harsin: Run game must roll, Auburn to add some up-tempo in second half vs. Ole Miss

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin yells during his team's game against Ole Miss on Oct. 15, 2022. (Justin Ford / Getty Images)

Auburn is looking to score an upset of No. 9 Ole Miss and remains right in the thick of it early in the second half following a quick score to cut the Rebels’ lead to 28-24 on a 50-yard Tank Bigsby touchdown run.

Bigsby scored moments after ESPN aired a halftime interview with Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, who was looking to see exactly what he did in the opening two minutes of the half.

“It goes back to us taking care of the ball and goes back to us running the football a lot,” Harsin said. “We just did. But coming out and playing with a little bit of tempo is what we need to do in the second half and just go out there and execute. Everybody do their job, play confident and go out there and have some fun. That’s what we’ve got to do in the second half.”

As noted, didn’t take the Tigers long.

The immediate scoring drive out of halftime went 75 yards on just three plays, with Auburn managing to score a touchdown in the first 1:26 of the second half.

That came after quarterback Robby Ashford managed to stabilize the team just one series after being pulled from the game.

“Well we took care of the football better,” Harsin noted, asked about Ashford’s return after a brief benching for TJ Finley. “He’s competing, using his legs. We were able to run the football in the first half. We’ve got to come out and do it in the second half, but ultimately just taking care of the football and keep operating the offense and doing what he’s been doing.”

Auburn-Ole Miss game turning into a tight one

Ole Miss raced out to a 21-0 lead in the game, briefly prompting Harsin to lift Ashford in favor of Finley. Finley had been dealing with a shoulder injury that knocked him out of the starting role a few weeks ago.

His return didn’t go great.

Auburn went three-and-out, turning the ball over when Finley fumbled in the pocket on a hit on third down. Ole Miss capitalized just five plays later, extending the lead to 21-0 with a 3-yard Zach Evans touchdown.

Then Ashford returned, leading Auburn to its first scoring drive.

Even that, though, was met with some friction. Ashford got into it with running back Tank Bisgby in a confrontation on the sideline that led to Auburn assistants having to separate the two.

Whatever the issue was they patched it up quickly and went on to add another 10 points before the half, keeping it a close contest.

Following Auburn’s score to begin the second half, Ole Miss led 28-24 in the game.