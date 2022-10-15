Read full article on original website
Related
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
Newt Gingrich stepped in to defend Herschel Walker. It didn't go well.
In the wake of the bombshell report that Herschel Walker allegedly paid for a woman's abortion after the two conceived a child while they were dating in 2009 and his son's online condemnation of his father's behavior, Republicans rushed to defend the Georgia Senate nominee.
Young Black voters are dominating the Georgia midterms one student at a time
Clark Atlanta University students shuffling through the campus promenade Sept. 20, going to and from their classes, were met by a group of their peers delivering a single directive: vote. “We wanted to make sure we were in students’ faces,” said Janiah Henry, a Clark Atlanta University senior and the...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate
When Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker met to debate in the already contentious Georgia Senate race, all the focus was on how personal allegations against Walker would roil the first -- and likely only -- debate in the campaign.
Washington Examiner
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
Herschel Walker Skips Georgia Debate, Calls It A 'Sham' Hosted By Raphael Warnock's Friends
Walker was represented on stage by an empty podium at the event hosted by the Atlanta Press Club.
Herschel Walker news – live: Walker insists Georgia debate sheriff badge is ‘legit’ despite mockery
Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has insisted that a sheriff’s badge he flashed onstage at a debate on Friday is ‘legit’ after being ridiculed for falsely claiming to have held official law enforcement powers.Mr Walker made the claim in an NBC News interview that saw him once again deny paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. He told the interviewer that he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.Mr Walker’s remarks come the day after he skipped a debate with his opponents, leaving Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock free to ridicule...
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker's son slams father, again, in pair of new videos
Herschel Walker's son on Tuesday doubled down on allegations that his famous father purposely misled voters by orchestrating a false narrative about having a happy home life. Christian Walker posted two videos on social media accusing his father, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, of fictionalizing his life. “I’ve...
Debate moderator goes for viral for saying no-show Herschel Walker ‘represented by empty podium’
A moderator has gone viral for saying Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker would be “represented by an empty podium” when he failed to show up for a debate against his rivals. Mr Walker’s no-show on Sunday night comes after he opted to take the stage on Friday in...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene Debates Democrat Marcus Flowers on TV – Then Proclaims Herself the Winner
Marjorie Taylor-Greene's Instagram Postrealmarjoriegreene on Instagram. On October 16, Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene debated Democrat Marcus Flowers, in the Congressional District 14 Debate. The clash was televised live on public broadcasting.
'Come on, man': Carville pushes back on GOP commentator's reaction to Walker
Democratic strategist James Carville says he was “totally flummoxed” by CNN political commentator Scott Jennings’ reaction to reports about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Tweets in Support Alex Jones After He Is Fined $965 Million for Sandy Hook Comments
She defends his "freedom to speak words" Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 12, the jury in the trial against broadcaster Alex Jones found him guilty of defamation and awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to 15 plaintiffs. Jones had called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control.
Former President Obama, Michelle Obama in Chicago to vote
CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is about to hit the campaign trail ahead of the Nov. 8 election, but he came home Monday with the former first lady to vote. The two came to Chicago to vote in the city where Michelle Obama was born and raised and where the former president began his political career, first working as a community organizer before he was elected as a state senator, a U.S. senator and ultimately, president.
Raphael Warnock's Campaign Cash Is Coming From Everywhere But Georgia
Georgia pastor and Senator Raphael Warnock leads his Republican opponent and former NFL player Herschel Walker by more than $100 million in campaign financing, and more than 90 percent of Warnock's funding is from outside the state. Warnock and Walker are in a close race, one that will come to...
Walker v. Warnock: Atlanta voters weigh in on hotly contested US Senate race
ATLANTA – Some voters in Atlanta told Fox News they were less than enthusiastic about either of their senate candidates, while others stood firmly in support of Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of his debate with Herschel Walker. "I think they’re both horrible candidates, obviously," one man, Simon, told Fox...
Herschel Walker recruits Georgia sheriff to prove his badge is real
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker released a video arguing that a sheriff’s badge he flashed at a recent debate was in fact real, at least according to the Johnson County Sheriff.In the video, Mr Walker stands side by side with Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland, and both are holding star-shaped badges.I stand with Johnson County Sheriff Rowland and every other officer in this state and country. I will never back down on my support for them. pic.twitter.com/ISKFr3dwBx— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 18, 2022During a debate on Friday, Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, defended himself against...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0