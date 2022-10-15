WATCH: Bryce Young slinging it, testing shoulder ahead of return from injury at Tennessee

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryce Young is expected to start, returning from a shoulder injury that costed him the better part of Alabama’s last two games on Saturday against Tennessee.

The final test was pregame warmups, which it looks like the reigning Heisman Trophy winner passed with flying colors. Check out the video of Young slinging the football, courtesy of Alabama beat reporter Charlie Potter.

Moreover, it’s evident Young is set to come back in a massive Third Saturday in October matchup, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported earlier on Saturday. He joined College GameDay Saturday morning and reported that Young is expected to start vs. Tennessee. Here was what he said:

“Rece, Bryce Young is expected to start today against Tennessee. He’s going to go through warmups. Barring anything unexpected, Bryce Young will take the field and lead the Tide against the Vols today.”

Alas, Bryce Young is officially active for Alabama today. Huge news for the Crimson Tide. On3’s Clint Lamb was ahead of the news on Friday, reporting on BamaInsider that Young was trending heavily to return.

Continuing, speaking on his weekly radio show, “Hey Coach and the Nick Saban Show” on Thursday ahead of the massive matchup at Neyland Stadium, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said a decision on Young’s status would be based on his ability to throw the ball effectively.

“Bryce has practiced some this week, and I think it comes down to does he feel and do we feel that he can throw the ball effectively enough?” Saban said. “He’s not going to hurt himself by doing it. I just don’t know how much it will hurt him if he does it. He’s done it on a limited basis. That’s the question, and nobody’s going to know that until Saturday comes, aight? He won’t know it, I won’t know it, nobody will know it. I know he wants to play and I know he thinks he can play, and we’ll see. We’ll see.”

Against Tennessee, Young returning will come at an opportune time for the Crimson Tide. No. 3 Alabama managed to survive Texas A&M last week without Young after finishing off the Arkansas win — the game in which he got hurt — without him. But the offensive splits with Young at quarterback versus backup Jalen Milroe are stark.

In the four games Young played in full, Alabama averaged 282.5 passing yards, 48.25 points per game, 25.75 first downs a contest and turned it over just 1.25 times a game. The averages in the past two weeks with Young getting hurt and then Milroe starting against the Aggies: 174.5 passing yards, 36.5 points per game, 20.5 first downs and 2.5 turnovers a game.

The turnovers were the real killer for Milroe against the Aggies, and he showed off his electric athleticism both against the Razorbacks and Texas A&M. But it’s evident to anybody who has watched that Young is the straw that stirs the drink for Alabama on offense.

Against the No. 6 Volunteers, with one of the most potent offenses in college football — Tennessee leads the country in total offense with 547.8 yards per game — Alabama will need the full offensive arsenal at its disposal.

On3’s Andrew Graham contributed to this article.