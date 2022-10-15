ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Sunflowers, War and Drought: Why the Price of Margarine and Butter Spiked 32%

Inflation has impacted all groceries, but none more so than butter and margarine in the past year. Margarine and butter prices rose 32% in September versus 12 months earlier, according to the latest consumer price index, issued Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A complex global trade dynamic...
NBC San Diego

Facebook Parent Meta Admits Defeat After Giphy Deal Is Blocked by UK Regulators

Citing the risk of a substantial lessening of competition in social media and display advertising, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Meta must "sell GIPHY, in its entirety, to a suitable buyer." In a statement, Meta said it was "disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as...
NBC San Diego

Relativity Space Adds 150 Acres at NASA's Mississippi Center to Test Its Reusable Rockets

3D-printing specialist Relativity Space signed an expansion deal with NASA's Stennis space center in Mississippi. Relativity will build new infrastructure and facilities on more than 150 acres at the NASA complex. The additional facilities are key to Relativity's development of a reusable rocket called Terran R. Relativity Space, which 3D-prints...
JOHN C. STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS
NBC San Diego

Microsoft Confirms Job Cuts After Calling for Growth to Slow

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move, which comes three months after the company announced a round of layoffs affecting less than 1% of employees. The software maker called for the slowest revenue growth in more than five years in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. A Microsoft spokesperson on Monday...
NBC San Diego

Kakao Co-CEO Resigns After Mass Outage Locked 53 Million Users Out

"I feel the heavy burden of responsibility over this incident and will step down from my position as CEO and lead the emergency disaster task force overseeing the aftermath of the incident," co-CEO Namkoong Whon said at a press conference. His resignation comes after a fire at a data center...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks had a great day to start the week. The Dow surged 550 points, and the S&P 500 jumped over 2.6%. But Monday was especially kind to the Nasdaq, which rose 3.4% to notch its best day since way back in late July. Can this last, though? Futures on Tuesday morning indicated we could be in for more gains. So far, companies have delivered decent earnings reports, and, after creating so much market turmoil with a tax-cut-heavy economic plan, the UK government has reversed course (even if the prime minister is in the hot seat). But nothing is simple as long as inflation remains high and the Fed is dead set on hiking rates to cool prices. "I think this is going to be one of those bear market rallies that has people scratching their heads," Guy Adami, director of advisor advocacy at Private Advisor Group, said on CNBC's "Fast Money." Follow live market updates here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy