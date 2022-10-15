WATCH: Donovan Edwards rattles off 67-yard touchdown run, Michigan re-takes lead vs Penn State

Michigan football running back Donovan Edwards made an impact in 2021. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michigan and Penn State are trading blows in Ann Arbor on Saturday, as expected. Donovan Edwards joined the party in the third quarter in grand fashion, too.

Edwards, the sophomore standout running back, rattled off a 67-yard touchdown run to give Michigan the lead right back, 24-17, over the Nittany Lions at The Big House. It’s his third touchdown run of the season as he shares time in the backfield with Blake Corum, who’s emerged as the Wolverines’ lead back this season and also scored a touchdown against Penn State.

Michigan took a 16-14 lead over Penn State into halftime, but the Nittany Lions made a field goal out of the break to give the Wolverines their first second-half deficit of the season. Edwards’ touchdown meant his team didn’t trail for long in the high-stakes Big Ten showdown.

Michigan, Penn State have halftime spat in tunnel before second half

A hotly contested first half between No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State turned into a tense moment in the halftime tunnel before going back onto the field for the second half.

While nothing physical happened, there is some obvious jawing painted with four-letter words and a middle finger or two thrown in the mix, too. It’s safe to say the second half will be a physical one.

The Wolverines lead the Nittany Lions 16-14 heading into the third quarter. A pick-six from Penn State’s Curtis Jacobs after a double-tipped pass from Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy‘s changed the entire first half for the Nittany Lions and kept them in the ball game.

Penn State will need more out of its offense in the second half if they want to upset the Wolverines at home. If the defense can continue to keep the high-scoring Michigan offense at bay, they have a real shot of leaving Ann Arbor with a seismic upset.