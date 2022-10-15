Read full article on original website
WAS THIS CARSON SOUCY HIT ON SETH JARVIS LEGAL? (VIDEO)
Last night's match featuring the Seattle Kraken and the Carolina Hurricanes saw the latter trounce their hosts in a 5-1 rout. The Hurricanes continue to storm out of the gate -- no pun intended -- whereas the Kraken are still trying to find their footing -- pun intended. Kraken don't have feet.
MAPLE LEAFS BOOED OFF THE ICE AFTER SECOND PERIOD VS. COYOTES (VIDEO)
The Toronto Maple Leafs have some of hockey's most passionate fans. They eat, sleep, breathe, and just ooze hockey. Just look at the price of admission Leafs' fans pay knowing full-well they are going to be disappointed. That is pure, unadulterated passion right there. Tonight, the Leafs are hosting the...
MARC-ANDRE FLEURY AMID SLOW START: 'EVERYONE WANTS TO SHOOT ME'
The Minnesota Wild and Marc-Andre Fleury have gotten off to a treacherously slow start. After going 0-2-0 to start the season, players and fans alike are more than disappointed in the team thus far. Back-to-back rough games are not normal for the veteran goaltender, who gave up seven goals in the first game of the season, followed by getting pulled in Saturday's game versus the Los Angeles Kings. Fans have been booing the team at the Xcel Energy Center, and Fleury believes it is rightfully so.
547-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS PTO IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
The Toronto Marlies, AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs, made a bit of noise on Wednesday morning as they announced that they've signed ten-year NHL veteran Danny DeKeyser to a professional try-out contract (PTO). DeKeyser, 32, was an unrestricted free agent this summer and with not many offers coming in,...
CANADIENS GIVE JEFF PETRY VIDEO TRIBUTE DURING MONDAY NIGHT'S GAME (VIDEO)
The Pittsburgh Penguins embarked on their first road game of the 2022-23 season, which saw them visit the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Monday night. Monday night's tilt saw the return of former Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry, who spent parts of eight seasons with the Habs, recording 248 points (70 G, 178 A) in 508 regular season games. His tenure in Montreal included four straight seasons of 40+ points.
PANTHERS PLACE DEFENCEMAN AARON EKBLAD ON LTIR
Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad has had a rough go when it comes to injuries in his career. The 26-year-old suffered a lower-body injury in March and was deemed week-to-week, but fortunately for the Panthers, he was able to return for the playoffs. The 2022-23 season is just over a...
EVGENY KUZNETSOV EARNS SUSPENSION FOR MONDAY NIGHT'S ANTICS
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today it has issued Evgeny Kuznetsov a one-game suspension for his actions Monday night against the Vancouver Cancucks. Kuznetsov two-hand slashed Canucks' defenseman Kyle Burroughs in a clear violation of the rules. You can't do that. Kuznetsov will miss the team's game in...
AVS' CAPTAIN LANDESKOG UNDERGOES SURGERY, TO MISS LONG STRETCH
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog underwent arthroscopic knee surgery yesterday and is expected to miss about 12 weeks:. Landeskog has not played in any of the Avs' three games so far, but the team still looks great. Especially Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Mikko Rantanen, who have a combined 19 points through three games. Seems pretty good.
KUZNETSOV SUMMONED FOR HEARING WITH DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY FOR HIGH STICKING
Washington Capitals' forward Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety today for high sticking Vancouver Canucks' defenseman Kyle Burroughs. It was announced Tuesday morning:. This comes following a play from Monday night's game where Burroughs may have tripped up Kuznetov driving the net. After missing...
VANCOUVER CANUCKS GAIN TWO PLAYERS BACK FROM INJURY AMID EARLY SEASON SLIDE
Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin announced today that the team has activated forward Ilya Mikheyev and defenseman Tyler Myers from injured reserve. In a corresponding transaction, the Canucks also sent defenseman Noah Juulsen to the AHL. The Canucks' season started about as ugly as it possibly could have, being the...
SAMMY BLAIS EXPECTED TO RETURN TONIGHT FOR THE RANGERS
After missing nearly all of the 21-22 NHL season, New York Rangers' forward Sammy Blais is expected to return to the Blueshirts' lineup tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. Blais has been through a rigorous rehabilitation process after tearing his ACL against the New Jersey Devils on November 14, 2021:. Blais...
VALERI NICHUSHKIN CLEARED OF DOPING ALLEGATIONS
Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche no longer has to worry about doping allegations hanging over his head. The Russian Hockey Federation has announced that the International Ice Hockey Federation has dropped its allegations aimed at Nichushkin dealing with a sample taken in 2013. "This became possible after the results...
CAPITALS NETMINDER DARCY KUEMPER DEBUTS NEW REVERSE RETRO MASK AND EQUIPMENT
As everyone has known for a little while now, the NHL and Adidas are doing another round of Reverse Retro jerseys. The jerseys will be teased by all 32 teams on Wednesday before the full reveal on Thursday. Teams across the league will wear their new uniforms mainly in November, December and January.
CANADIENS CALL UP ROOKIE NETMINDER FROM LAVAL; JAKE ALLEN OUT FOR MONDAY'S GAME
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday morning that they've recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket. Veteran netminder Jake Allen won't be in the line-up against the Penguins as his wife is expected to give birth to their child. Primeau, 23, has played in one game this season for...
CANADIAN COMEDIAN ABSOLUTELY ROASTS THE TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (VIDEO)
You would think that roasting the Toronto Maple Leafs would fall out of style after years and years of it from all sorts of media pundits. Alas, it does not. Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs fell to the Arizona Coyotes in their own barn, despite being the heavy favorites. Fun fact: the last time the Leafs defeated the Coyotes in regulation at home was October 17, 2002 -- 20 years to the day to last night's game. YIKES.
JOHNNY GAUDREAU SETS OFF THE CANNON WITH BEAUTIFUL INDIVIDUAL EFFORT (VIDEO)
While I maintain that it was a mistake since they aren't winning anything any time soon, plays like this are precisely why the Columbus Blue Jackets threw a fat sack of cash in Johnny Gaudreau's lap. Gaudreau took the puck from his own end, through the Canucks' defense, around the...
BRENDAN GALLAGHER USED TO PUNCH HIS GRANDPA IN THE NUTS FOR FUN
When I first heard this, I assumed right away this was a fake quote, so I didn't even bother covering it. Nope. Totally legit. Brendan Gallagher is in the top tier of NHL menaces, sitting only among players like Brad Marchand, Tkachuk brothers, and Nazem Kadri. On top of being quality producers for their teams, they also thrive at digging under the skin of opponents and gaining the mental edge.
BOUDREAU CALLS CANUCKS 'MENTALLY WEAK' AFTER BLOWING THIRD-STRAIGHT MULTI-GOAL LEAD
The Vancouver Canucks are off to a very poor start to the 2022-23 season. In their first three games, they have an 0-3-0 record and have allowed 14 goals against. In each of those three games versus the Oilers, Flyers and on Monday against the Washington Capitals, the Canucks have given up a multi-goal lead. On Monday, things went from bad to worse.
RED WINGS' FORWARD TO MISS 4-6 WEEKS, PER HEAD COACH
Detroit Red Wings' head coach Derek Lalonde announced today that forward Tyler Bertuzzi will miss the next 4-6 weeks after sustaining an upper-body injury in the team's game against New Jersey Saturday night. Bertuzzi left the game in the second period after blocking a shot from Devils' defenseman Ryan Graves....
OOPS - DARCY KUEMPER LEAVES A GIFT FOR ELIAS PETTERSON (VIDEO)
I may be some lowly sports blogger, but I like to think that if I ~was~ an NHL goaltender, I would prioritize tending my goal. Luckily, Darcy Kuemper has lots of time to redeem himself. While the Caps quickly regained the lead, they would soon surrender a couple within :11 seconds of one another and currently trail the Canucks 3-2 late in the second period.
