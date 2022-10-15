The Minnesota Wild and Marc-Andre Fleury have gotten off to a treacherously slow start. After going 0-2-0 to start the season, players and fans alike are more than disappointed in the team thus far. Back-to-back rough games are not normal for the veteran goaltender, who gave up seven goals in the first game of the season, followed by getting pulled in Saturday's game versus the Los Angeles Kings. Fans have been booing the team at the Xcel Energy Center, and Fleury believes it is rightfully so.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO