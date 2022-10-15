Blake Corum scores 61-yard touchdown to increase Michigan lead over Penn State

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Blake Corum is having himself a Heisman type of day at home against Penn State. The Wolverine running back now has two touchdowns on the day. With the latest being a 61-yard scamper to give Michigan a two-touchdown lead midway through the third quarter.

Heres was the house call from Corum from his own side of the 50.

Michigan keeps rolling, as does Blake Corum. That’s 154 yards and two touchdowns so far. And we still have a third of the game time remaining. He Wolverine rusher is putting up monster numbers this season.

Donovan Edwards scores 67-yarder

Michigan and Penn State are trading blows in Ann Arbor on Saturday, as expected. Donovan Edwards joined the party in the third quarter in grand fashion, too.

Edwards, the sophomore standout running back, rattled off a 67-yard touchdown run to give Michigan the lead right back, 24-17, over the Nittany Lions at The Big House. It’s his third touchdown run of the season as he shares time in the backfield with Blake Corum, who’s emerged as the Wolverines’ lead back this season and also scored a touchdown against Penn State.

Michigan, Penn State have halftime spat in tunnel before second half

A hotly contested first half between No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State turned into a tense moment in the halftime tunnel before going back onto the field for the second half.

While nothing physical happened, there is some obvious jawing painted with four-letter words and a middle finger or two thrown in the mix, too. It’s safe to say the second half will be a physical one.

The Wolverines lead the Nittany Lions 16-14 heading into the third quarter. A pick-six from Penn State’s Curtis Jacobs after a double-tipped pass from Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy‘s changed the entire first half for the Nittany Lions and kept them in the ball game.