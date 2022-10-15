Read full article on original website
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant: I'm Ready For The Biggest Fights That We Can Make
Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York - Former super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) delivered a highlight-reel one-punch knockout over former two-time super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) in the ninth round of their WBC 168-pound title eliminator. "This...
Boxing Scene
Johnny Nelson: Claressa Shields Was Outstanding, Backed Up Every Boast
This past Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, Claressa Shields avenged her only defeat in a boxing ring - when she outboxed and outfought Savannah Marshall over ten rounds to secure a unanimous decision. For the second time in her career, she became the undisputed world champion in...
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares Eyes Oscar Valdez Showdown: "He's A Big Name, It Would Be Great"
Competing in the squared circle appeared to be a thing of the past for Abner Mares. Following a fairly invasive surgery to repair a detached retina in 2018, the likelihood of the California resident returning to the ring was slim to none. However, as his desire to perform underneath the bright lights intensified, Mares impetuously dusted off his pugilistic gloves and made his return.
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall Card Draws Record Rating on Sky Sports For Women's Boxing Event
According to an official statement from BOXXER and Sky Sports, over two million viewers tuned in on Sky Sports to watch last Saturday's card at the sold-out 02 Arena in London, making it the most-watched women’s professional boxing show in UK history and setting a new audience record for a live women’s sport event on Sky.
Boxing Scene
Haney: No Matter Who It Is, We Want To Fight The Best Fighters In the World
Devin Haney is far from done with what he plans to accomplish in the sport. The undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion once again showed why he’s among the best in the world following a repeat win over former unified champ George Kambosos Jr. Haney—Oakland-bred and now based out of Las Vegas—traveled to Melbourne to defend his crown four months after fully unifying the lightweight division in the same city, soundly outpointing Sydney’s Kambosos (20-2, 10KOs) over twelve rounds in their October 15 ESPN-televised main event at Rod Laver Arena.
Boxing Scene
Crawford On Spence Clash: I Feel Like This Is The Biggest Fight Of The Decade!
After laying waste to his competition at both 135 and 140-pounds, Terence Crawford has continued his run of dominance in the welterweight division. But while the Omaha, Nebraska, native has racked up numerous pulverizing performances, his name has been intrinsically linked to current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr. With both...
Boxing Scene
Shields Wins Big But Baumgardner Might be Biggest Winner: Weekend Afterthoughts
Women’s boxing delivered two events in 2022 that had all the ingredients one could ask for. In Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano, and then this past weekend, fight fans could look forward to fights that had proper but not overlong builds, genuine competitive animosity, and then delivery in the ring. On...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin-Falcao Mandatory Title Fight To Be Ordered, Per WBA/IBF Joint Ruling; Lara To Face Winner
Gennadiy Golovkin will now honor another mandatory ahead of the one that was previously ordered. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA and IBF have reached a joint resolution for Golovkin—who holds the middleweight title for both sanctioning bodies—to next defend against IBF number-one contender Esquiva Falcao. The ruling comes as the 30-day deadline drew near for Golovkin to negotiate terms with secondary WBA middleweight titlist Erislandy Lara for their ordered title consolidation clash.
Boxing Scene
ShoBox Tripleheader at Bally’s Atlantic City: Garcia vs. Johnson To Open Telecast
More changes to the upcoming Showtime televised ShoBox tripleheader, which occurs on Friday night. The event takes place at Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort, site of the first ShoBox years ago, for the second time in two months. A battle of undefeated super middleweights, between Sean Hemphill (14-0,...
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Believes A Deathly Outcome Awaits Ruiz If He Faces Wilder: "He'll Kill Andy Ruiz"
Long before Deontay Wilder made his return to the ring this past weekend, Andy Ruiz Jr. expressed an overwhelming desire to face the pernicious knockout puncher. Having lost his WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in their immediate rematch at the tail end of 2019, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) picked up his second consecutive victory earlier this year at the expense of Luis Ortiz.
Boxing Scene
Inoue vs. Butler: Peter McGrail Lands Spot on Undercard
Peter McGrail will have “unfinished business” on his mind when he fights on the undercard of a monster show in Japan this December. The gifted super bantamweight has secured a place on the undercard of the undisputed world bantamweight title showdown between Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler in Tokyo.
