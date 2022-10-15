ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

North Carolina mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates

By Brayden Stamps
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26.

The other inmates involved were Michael Philp McDade, 35, and Daquan Deonte Hester, 25.

Investigators say that Patterson attempted to sneak the contraband into the jail in an article of clothing and was unsuccessful.

Patterson is being charged with the following:

  • Two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a detention center
  • Two counts of felony conspiracy to commit a felony
  • Two counts of felony providing contraband to an inmate

She was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Her son Evans is being charged with four counts of felony conspiracy. His bond was also set at $100,000.

The other two involved inmates, McDade and Hester, are being charged with one count and two counts of felony conspiracy respectively. They were each given a $50,000 secured bond.

