'The gun just went off': Man arrested for robbery-turned-murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — For more than 10 months, the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in West Palm Beach remained a mystery. With the help of witnesses, surveillance-camera footage and cellular data, West Palm Beach police now believe they know who fired the fatal shot. Cemari Daniels, 20,...
Elderly Florida woman says she was high after getting caught shoplifting
A 78-year-old woman who was arrested on grand theft charges told South Florida police the reason she committed the robbery was because she was under the influence of marijuana.
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
Was driver 'huffing' when 4 died in Delray crash? Or did truck malfunction? Jury to decide
WEST PALM BEACH — On the opening day of Paul Streater's DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide trial, attorneys asked jurors to consider two questions. Was Streater driving under the influence of a chemical on the night of an April 2018 crash that killed four family members? Or was the wreck a result of a vehicle malfunction?
PBSO warns about bail bonds scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — With Halloween approaching, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is warning about an imposter. Investigators are warning about the bail bond scam from people posing as employees of the sheriff's office. The scammers tell victims one of their loved ones is in jail...
Fake teacher defrauded women out of $130K, police say
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police in Vero Beach say a woman who posed as a teacher defrauded women out of $130,000, and destroyed their dreams of becoming a nurse. Vero Beach police arrested 33-year-old Michelle Wimes on a charge of organized fraud over $50,000. Police said she posed...
Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people
The crash involving a Tesla sedan and a minivan occurred just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road.
A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
Kicked out since 'he doesn't want to work or go to school,' accused of trying to kill Dad
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police got a call about a shooting and a man at the scene said he was riding a bicycle when his son shot at him. The bike's handlebar was even hit in the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1. he heard gunshots, so he started...
Trio attempts to flee traffic stop, one escapes, deputies find over 20 fake IDs: Sheriff
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested and another got away after deputies said they attempted to commit fraud using multiple fake IDs. The sheriff's office said 23-year old Destiny Vilme, from Miami, entered a T-Mobile off of NW Federal Hwy on Oct. 14. Dispatch told deputies that Vilme was wearing a security uniform and attempting to commit fraud. As she left the store she could be seen entering a white Toyota Camry.
Barely 18 robbery suspect arrested after 20-mile chase, some at 130 mph, ending in crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police officers were driving around when they heard "a vehicle wanted in reference to an armed robbery had entered the city" from Riviera Beach. A license plate reader caught the car just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, and officers...
Traffic stop in Port St. Lucie leads to arrest, recovery of stolen gun
A traffic stop in Port St. Lucie led to the arrest of a suspect who police say was carrying a stolen concealed firearm and marijuana.
Family members face 12 criminal charges but not for the shooting that led to their arrests
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This one started when Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office agents found a car used in a shooting. It was the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting happened two days earlier. Authorities followed it until the car stopped in a driveway north of...
Man injured in shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was injured in a shooting in Riviera Beach on Monday afternoon. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 1:29 p.m. at the Azure Estates Community on Martin Luther King Blvd. Officers said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Fired Riviera Beach police officer suing the city for age discrimination
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fired Riviera Beach police officer is suing the city, claiming his age played a factor in his firing and the denial of his attempts at an appeal. According to the lawsuit, 54-year-old Edgar Foster was fired on Sept. 7, 2021. He'd been with...
PSLPD: Scammers Steal More Than $78,000 From 4 Victims
Port St. Lucie: Wednesday October 19, 2022: Over the last two weeks the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) has seen an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams which resulted in criminals stealing more than $78,000 from 4 victims. In each case the victims were contacted by phone or via messages...
2 teenagers, 2 adults killed in fiery crash that closed parts of US-1 in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Four people, including two teenagers, are dead and parts of US-1 are closed after a fiery crash in Martin County Tuesday. A teenager was driving a Tesla southbound on US-1 on the inside lane when a second vehicle was traveling north and made a left turn in the intersection onto 14th Street, troopers said. The front of both vehicles collided and the Tesla overturned and caught fire.
Senior arrested, another woman wanted for stealing TVs from Walmart in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two women are accused of stealing two TVs from a Walmart in Port St. Lucie. One of the televisions is so big it could hardly fit in the getaway car. Port St. Lucie police shared surveillance video of the two suspects in the...
Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
