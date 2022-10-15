ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

PBSO warns about bail bonds scam

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — With Halloween approaching, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is warning about an imposter. Investigators are warning about the bail bond scam from people posing as employees of the sheriff's office. The scammers tell victims one of their loved ones is in jail...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Fake teacher defrauded women out of $130K, police say

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police in Vero Beach say a woman who posed as a teacher defrauded women out of $130,000, and destroyed their dreams of becoming a nurse. Vero Beach police arrested 33-year-old Michelle Wimes on a charge of organized fraud over $50,000. Police said she posed...
VERO BEACH, FL
A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Trio attempts to flee traffic stop, one escapes, deputies find over 20 fake IDs: Sheriff

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested and another got away after deputies said they attempted to commit fraud using multiple fake IDs. The sheriff's office said 23-year old Destiny Vilme, from Miami, entered a T-Mobile off of NW Federal Hwy on Oct. 14. Dispatch told deputies that Vilme was wearing a security uniform and attempting to commit fraud. As she left the store she could be seen entering a white Toyota Camry.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Man injured in shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was injured in a shooting in Riviera Beach on Monday afternoon. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 1:29 p.m. at the Azure Estates Community on Martin Luther King Blvd. Officers said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
PSLPD: Scammers Steal More Than $78,000 From 4 Victims

Port St. Lucie: Wednesday October 19, 2022: Over the last two weeks the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) has seen an increase in cryptocurrency ATM scams which resulted in criminals stealing more than $78,000 from 4 victims. In each case the victims were contacted by phone or via messages...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
2 teenagers, 2 adults killed in fiery crash that closed parts of US-1 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Four people, including two teenagers, are dead and parts of US-1 are closed after a fiery crash in Martin County Tuesday. A teenager was driving a Tesla southbound on US-1 on the inside lane when a second vehicle was traveling north and made a left turn in the intersection onto 14th Street, troopers said. The front of both vehicles collided and the Tesla overturned and caught fire.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

