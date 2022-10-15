MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested and another got away after deputies said they attempted to commit fraud using multiple fake IDs. The sheriff's office said 23-year old Destiny Vilme, from Miami, entered a T-Mobile off of NW Federal Hwy on Oct. 14. Dispatch told deputies that Vilme was wearing a security uniform and attempting to commit fraud. As she left the store she could be seen entering a white Toyota Camry.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO