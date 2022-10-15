The Sacramento Kings’ season didn’t appear to be off to a strong start just a couple of months ago. The organization has not known stability under owner Vivek Ranadivé, and GM Monte McNair hired Mike Brown as the team’s fourth head coach in the past five seasons. They decided to part with a future first-round pick and two rotation players to trade for the solid but unspectacular Kevin Huerter. Sacramento didn’t even attempt to re-sign Donte DiVincenzo, who they acquired at the 2022 trade deadline. Finally, the Kings opted not to take the ultra-athletic Jaden Ivey with the fourth pick in the draft in part because of De’Aaron Fox’s presence. Fox was their best player last season; unfortunately, he was the best player on a talent-deficient team that finished 30-52.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO