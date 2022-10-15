Read full article on original website
Utah Jazz 2022-23 Season Preview
Everything changed for the Utah Jazz in a matter of months. Perhaps it was the poor showings in the playoffs versus the Dallas Mavericks, or perhaps it was countless postseason disappointments finally piling up. Either way, the Jazz are without their staple stars of the past and are moving towards a new path.
Sacramento Kings Season Preview 2022-23
The Sacramento Kings’ season didn’t appear to be off to a strong start just a couple of months ago. The organization has not known stability under owner Vivek Ranadivé, and GM Monte McNair hired Mike Brown as the team’s fourth head coach in the past five seasons. They decided to part with a future first-round pick and two rotation players to trade for the solid but unspectacular Kevin Huerter. Sacramento didn’t even attempt to re-sign Donte DiVincenzo, who they acquired at the 2022 trade deadline. Finally, the Kings opted not to take the ultra-athletic Jaden Ivey with the fourth pick in the draft in part because of De’Aaron Fox’s presence. Fox was their best player last season; unfortunately, he was the best player on a talent-deficient team that finished 30-52.
Top NBA Players 2022-2023: #3 Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is fresh off his 2nd NBA MVP award. Jokic was able to lead a Denver Nuggets team without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to the playoffs. Some people thought that Jokic stole the MVP from Joel Embiid, but the fact of the matter is Jokic did more with less. Now that Jokic will have Murray and Porter back in the fold, can Jokic lead this team to the promised land and take over the spot as the best player in the NBA?
Andrew Wiggins’ Decision to Remain with the Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins‘ decision to stay with the Golden State Warriors is the best option he had for his career. A championship-caliber team is what he needed. This is to say, he sees the bigger picture at the end of the tunnel. Andrew Wiggins’ Decision to Remain with the Golden...
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #2 Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry, fresh off earning his first-ever Finals MVP award, also earns the number two spot on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The three-point king surpassed Reggie Miller to become the all-time career leader in made threes last season. Curry made his eighth appearance at the All-Star game and the All-NBA team last season.
NHL Rumours: Boston Bruins May Hold Off Breaking the Bank for Star Forward
Welcome back to NHL Rumours. Now that the regular season has begun, the NHL’s 32 teams will be looking to tie down their superstars who could hit free agency in the summer. at the top of the Boston Bruins agenda is the future of David Pastrňák. One of the best players in the league, the Bruins are desperate to keep him in Boston. However, the winger will come at a cost.
Djordje Mihailovic Stars as CF Montreal Knock Orlando Out of MLS Cup Playoffs
The MLS Cup playoffs are in full swing now and it all began at Stade Saputo for CF Montreal and Orlando City. Djordje Mihailovic has had injury issues this year but he made all the difference for the former in this one. Orlando’s defensive weaknesses came back to bite them and so Montreal advance, with the winner of NYCFC and Inter Miami lying in wait.
NHL Predictions: October 19 Including Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets.
NHL Predictions: October 18 Including Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Los Angeles Kings vs Nashville Predators.
Player Development Of First-Round Picks: Riley Sheahan
NHL player development seems to always result in more questions than answers. How likely is it for a top pick to pan out? What makes a player a “steal”? Last Word On Hockey will be starting a new series on how to properly develop prospects from all different spots throughout the draft. This week’s piece involves draft picks in the back-half of the first round and how they were used early in their careers.
Detroit Red Wings Forward Suffers Upper-Body Injury
The Detroit Red Wings were one of the busier teams this off-season. General manager Steve Yzerman added free agents David Perron, Andrew Copp, Dominik Kubalik, and Ben Chiarot. The Red Wings opened the season with two wins but lost a key roster piece in the process. The Red Wings defeated...
